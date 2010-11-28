Heule victorious in Frauenfeld
Wildhaber, Lang complete podium
|1
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|1:00:58
|2
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:00:24
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi
|0:00:48
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:01:01
|5
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|0:02:24
|6
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|0:02:48
|7
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|0:02:58
|8
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:03:05
|9
|René Lang (Swi)
|0:04:03
|10
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) VC Franches-Montagnes
|0:04:20
|11
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|0:04:27
|12
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|0:04:35
|13
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|14
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|15
|Nico Brüngger (Swi)
|16
|Peter Frei (Swi)
|17
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|18
|Davide Belletti (Ita)
|19
|Martin Kiechle (Ger)
|20
|David Hoch (Swi)
|21
|Klemens Bont (Swi)
|22
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|23
|Uwe-Peter Groß (Ger)
|24
|Gregor Menzel (Ger)
