Heule victorious in Frauenfeld

Wildhaber, Lang complete podium

Full Results
1Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS1:00:58
2Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:00:24
3Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi0:00:48
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:01:01
5Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:02:24
6Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)0:02:48
7Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:02:58
8Andreas Moser (Swi)0:03:05
9René Lang (Swi)0:04:03
10Raymond Kunzli (Swi) VC Franches-Montagnes0:04:20
11Hannes Genze (Ger)0:04:27
12Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:04:35
13Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
14Michael Winterberg (Swi)
15Nico Brüngger (Swi)
16Peter Frei (Swi)
17Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
18Davide Belletti (Ita)
19Martin Kiechle (Ger)
20David Hoch (Swi)
21Klemens Bont (Swi)
22Fabian Obrist (Swi)
23Uwe-Peter Groß (Ger)
24Gregor Menzel (Ger)

