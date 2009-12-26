Trending

Achermann takes the win

Leumann and Bucher round out top three

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Achermann (Fischer BMC / Veloclub Rain)0:36:34
2Katrin Leumann (goldwurst-power / Sputnik)0:01:28
3Renata Bucher (Team Stöckli-Craft Thömus Racing)0:02:05
4Jennifer Sägesser (Thömus Racing Team)0:02:51
5Alexandra Bähler (Rennaz Sport)0:03:42
6Catherine Lohri (Team KOBA)0:04:49
7Marina Giger (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:04:58
8Lise Müller (Cyclophile Sédunois)0:06:19
9Céline Ernst (Stöckli Racing Team)0:06:58
-1lapCéline Kluska

Latest on Cyclingnews