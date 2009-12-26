Achermann takes the win
Leumann and Bucher round out top three
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Achermann (Fischer BMC / Veloclub Rain)
|0:36:34
|2
|Katrin Leumann (goldwurst-power / Sputnik)
|0:01:28
|3
|Renata Bucher (Team Stöckli-Craft Thömus Racing)
|0:02:05
|4
|Jennifer Sägesser (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:02:51
|5
|Alexandra Bähler (Rennaz Sport)
|0:03:42
|6
|Catherine Lohri (Team KOBA)
|0:04:49
|7
|Marina Giger (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:04:58
|8
|Lise Müller (Cyclophile Sédunois)
|0:06:19
|9
|Céline Ernst (Stöckli Racing Team)
|0:06:58
|-1lap
|Céline Kluska
