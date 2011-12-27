Trending

Leumann wins Internationales Radquer Dagmersellen

Morel Petitgirard and Henzelin complete podium

Full Results
1Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:37:33
2Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit0:00:25
3Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion0:00:29
4Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne0:01:58
5Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit0:02:36
6Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn0:02:45
7Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
8Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team0:03:17
9Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:04:06
10Franziska Brun (Swi)0:04:21
11Franziska Ebinger (Swi)0:04:50
12Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell0:04:57
13Lydia Bernhard (Ger)
14Desirée Winterberg (Swi)

