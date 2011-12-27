Leumann wins Internationales Radquer Dagmersellen
Morel Petitgirard and Henzelin complete podium
Elite Women: -
|1
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:37:33
|2
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|0:00:25
|3
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion
|0:00:29
|4
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|0:01:58
|5
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|0:02:36
|6
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn
|0:02:45
|7
|Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
|8
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:03:17
|9
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:04:06
|10
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|0:04:21
|11
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|0:04:50
|12
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell
|0:04:57
|13
|Lydia Bernhard (Ger)
|14
|Desirée Winterberg (Swi)
