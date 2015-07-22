Hall wins stage 6 at Thüringen Rundfahrt
Brennauer holds onto overall lead
Katie Hall won stage 6 and made it two in a row for the US team at the Thüringen Rundfahrt, after the previous day's stage 5 winner Coryn Rivera. On Wednesday in Schleiz, Hall out-sprinted breakaway companion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) to take the victory. Third place went to Amy Pieters (Netherlands), who led a chase group through the finish line at 40 seconds back.
Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) will lead the overall race into the finale stage 7 on Thursday in Greiz. She is holding a 20-second gap over Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) and 29 seconds over Lotta Lepistö (Bigla Pro Cycling Team).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|3:45:40
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:40
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|11
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|12
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|13
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|14
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|15
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|17
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|18
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|19
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|20
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|22
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|23
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|24
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|25
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|26
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:48
|28
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:00:53
|29
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|30
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:02:03
|31
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:11
|32
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|33
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|35
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|37
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|38
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|39
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|40
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|41
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|43
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|45
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:15
|46
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|47
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:17
|48
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|49
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:21
|50
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|51
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|52
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:03:29
|53
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|54
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:03:32
|55
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:05:46
|56
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|58
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|59
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|60
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|61
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|62
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:29
|63
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|64
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|65
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|66
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|67
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|68
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|69
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|70
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|71
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|72
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|73
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|74
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|75
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|76
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:13:35
|77
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:22:46
|78
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|0:22:47
|79
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|80
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|81
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|82
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:26:20
|83
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:26:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|5
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|3
|3
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|3:46:20
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:00:13
|5
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:31
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|8
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:02:49
|9
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:52
|10
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:34
|11
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:49
|12
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:51
|14
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|16
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|17
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|18
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|19
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:12:55
|20
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:25:40
|21
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:25:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|3:46:20
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|3
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|4
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|5
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:00:13
|6
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:31
|7
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:34
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|9
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:49
|10
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|11
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|12
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|14
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:22:07
|15
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:25:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|17:03:29
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:20
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:30
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:32
|6
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:42
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:00:53
|8
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:28
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|10
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:46
|11
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:06
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:09
|13
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:24
|14
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:02:28
|15
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:02:38
|16
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:02:44
|17
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:03:25
|19
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|20
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:03:36
|21
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:04:00
|22
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:20
|23
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:04:24
|24
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:27
|25
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|26
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:02
|27
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:25
|28
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:05:30
|29
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:05:39
|30
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:18
|31
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:06:27
|32
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:52
|33
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:58
|34
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:07
|35
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:07:09
|36
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|0:07:30
|37
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:32
|38
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|39
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|0:08:09
|40
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:08:19
|41
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|42
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:57
|43
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|44
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|45
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|0:10:56
|46
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:11:14
|47
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:12:01
|48
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:12:06
|49
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|50
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:15:21
|51
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:17:13
|52
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|53
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:18:00
|54
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|55
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:04
|56
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:27
|57
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:21:30
|58
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|0:22:53
|59
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:25:20
|60
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:26:10
|61
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:26:27
|62
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:57
|63
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:28:22
|64
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:28:29
|65
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:30:52
|66
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:32:00
|67
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:32:07
|68
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:33:04
|69
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:33:47
|70
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:37:06
|71
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:37:59
|72
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:38:08
|73
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:38:54
|74
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:39:05
|75
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:39:55
|76
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:41:43
|77
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|0:44:32
|78
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:47:41
|79
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:48:56
|80
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:49:17
|81
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:56:13
|82
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:57:20
|83
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|1:18:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|22
|pts
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|16
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|13
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|12
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|7
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|8
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|7
|9
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|7
|10
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|11
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|7
|12
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|7
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|14
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|6
|15
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|4
|17
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|18
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|3
|20
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|22
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2
|23
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|24
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|1
|26
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|1
|28
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|1
|30
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|1
|33
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|25
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|18
|3
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|10
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|9
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|7
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|7
|8
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|3
|13
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|3
|14
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|3
|15
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|16
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|17
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|2
|18
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|2
|20
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|21
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|2
|22
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|23
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|25
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|17:07:05
|2
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:26
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:42
|5
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:31
|6
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:04:43
|7
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:08:25
|8
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|9
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:17:28
|10
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:44
|11
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|12
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:24:46
|13
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:24:53
|14
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:27:16
|15
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:28:24
|16
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:28:31
|17
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:33:30
|18
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:36:19
|19
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:44:05
|20
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:52:37
|21
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|1:14:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|17:03:29
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:02:44
|4
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|5
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:06:27
|6
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:08:19
|7
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:04
|9
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:25:20
|10
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:28:29
|11
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:30:52
|12
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:32:00
|13
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:38:08
|14
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:47:41
|15
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:49:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|51:13:31
|2
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:01:43
|3
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|0:02:06
|4
|Velocio -SRAM
|0:02:58
|5
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|6
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|7
|Nationalteam USA
|0:07:02
|8
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|0:08:26
|9
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|0:12:21
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:29
|11
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|0:12:51
|12
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:33:14
|13
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:35:47
|14
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:38:14
|15
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:38:46
|16
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:40:40
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|1:03:23
