Trending

Hall wins stage 6 at Thüringen Rundfahrt

Brennauer holds onto overall lead

Image 1 of 11

Beate Zanner

Beate Zanner
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 11

Emilie Aubry and Lauren Kitchen

Emilie Aubry and Lauren Kitchen
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 11

Hanka Kupfernagel

Hanka Kupfernagel
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 11

The peloton during stage 6

The peloton during stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 11

Katie Hall (Team USA) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Katie Hall (Team USA) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 11

The field was strung out on the descent

The field was strung out on the descent
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 11

Lauren Kitchen and Emilie Aubry

Lauren Kitchen and Emilie Aubry
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 11

Katie Hall (Team USA)

Katie Hall (Team USA)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 11

Katie Hall (Team USA) beats Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)

Katie Hall (Team USA) beats Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 11

Sprint for third - Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson

Sprint for third - Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 11

Katie Hall (Team USA) wins stage 6 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt

Katie Hall (Team USA) wins stage 6 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Katie Hall won stage 6 and made it two in a row for the US team at the Thüringen Rundfahrt, after the previous day's stage 5 winner Coryn Rivera. On Wednesday in Schleiz, Hall out-sprinted breakaway companion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) to take the victory. Third place went to Amy Pieters (Netherlands), who led a chase group through the finish line at 40 seconds back. 

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) will lead the overall race into the finale stage 7 on Thursday in Greiz. She is holding a 20-second gap over Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) and 29 seconds over Lotta Lepistö (Bigla Pro Cycling Team).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team3:45:40
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:01
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:40
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
9Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
10Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
11Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
12Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
13Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
14Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
15Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
16Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
17Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
18Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
19Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
20Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
23Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
24Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
25Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
26Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
27Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:48
28Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:00:53
29Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
30Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:02:03
31Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:11
32Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
33Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
35Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
36Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
38Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
39Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
40Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
41Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
42Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
43Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
44Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
45Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:03:15
46Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
47Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:17
48Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:03:19
49Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:03:21
50Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
51Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
52Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:03:29
53Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
54Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:32
55Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:05:46
56Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
57Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:10:14
58Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
59Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
60Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:13:25
61Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
62Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:13:29
63Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
64Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
65Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
66Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
67Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
68Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
69Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
70Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
71Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
72Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
73Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
74Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
75Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
76Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:13:35
77Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:22:46
78Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:22:47
79Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
80Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
81Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
82Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:26:20
83Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:26:28

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team3pts
2Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team3pts
2Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS3pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS4
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products3
3Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS3
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team3:46:20
2Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:00:13
5Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:31
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
7Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:02:39
8Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:02:49
9Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:52
10Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:09:34
11Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:12:49
12Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
13Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:12:51
14Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
16Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
17Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
18Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
19Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:12:55
20Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:25:40
21Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:25:48

German rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM3:46:20
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
3Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
4Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
5Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:00:13
6Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:31
7Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:09:34
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:12:45
9Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:12:49
10Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
11Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:12:51
12Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
13Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
14Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:22:07
15Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:25:40

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM17:03:29
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB0:00:20
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:30
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:32
6Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM0:00:42
7Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:53
8Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:28
9Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
10Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team0:01:46
11Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:06
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:02:09
13Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:24
14Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:02:28
15Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB0:02:38
16Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:02:44
17Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:02:47
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:03:25
19Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:33
20Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:36
21Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:04:00
22Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:20
23Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:04:24
24Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:27
25Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:04:58
26Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:05:02
27Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:05:25
28Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:05:30
29Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:05:39
30Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:06:18
31Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:06:27
32Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:52
33Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:58
34Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:07
35Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:07:09
36Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM0:07:30
37Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands0:07:32
38Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:07:58
39Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB0:08:09
40Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:08:19
41Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:08:51
42Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:08:57
43Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
44Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:19
45Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:10:56
46Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:11:14
47Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:12:01
48Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:12:06
49Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:15:01
50Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:15:21
51Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS0:17:13
52Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:17:28
53Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:18:00
54Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:19:15
55Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:21:04
56Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:21:27
57Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:21:30
58Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:22:53
59Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:25:20
60Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:26:10
61Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:26:27
62Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands0:27:57
63Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:28:22
64Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:28:29
65Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:30:52
66Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:32:00
67Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:32:07
68Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team0:33:04
69Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:33:47
70Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:37:06
71Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:37:59
72Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:38:08
73Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:38:54
74Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:39:05
75Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:39:55
76Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB0:41:43
77Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:44:32
78Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:47:41
79Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:48:56
80Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:49:17
81Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:56:13
82Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:57:20
83Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling1:18:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS22pts
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team21
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM16
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS13
5Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team12
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS11
7Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA8
8Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA7
9Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team7
10Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS7
11Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM7
12Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango7
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands6
14Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products6
15Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team6
16Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB4
17Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team4
18Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
19Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
20Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team3
21Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM3
22Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2
23Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB2
24Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
25Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products1
26Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
27Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA1
28Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team1
29Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB1
30Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
31Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
32Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB1
33Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM25pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS18
3Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team15
4Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA10
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM9
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS8
7Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB7
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team6
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5
10Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products3
13Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata3
14Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB3
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM3
16Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
17Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM2
18Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
19Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA2
20Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
21Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB2
22Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
23Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
24Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB2
25Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team17:07:05
2Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:44
3Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:01:26
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:02:42
5Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:31
6Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:04:43
7Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:08:25
8Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:15:39
9Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:17:28
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:21:44
11Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:22:51
12Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:24:46
13Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:24:53
14Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:27:16
15Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:28:24
16Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:28:31
17Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:33:30
18Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:36:19
19Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:44:05
20Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:52:37
21Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling1:14:36

German rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM17:03:29
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:28
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:02:44
4Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:33
5Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:06:27
6Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:08:19
7Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:15:01
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:21:04
9Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:25:20
10Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:28:29
11Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:30:52
12Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:32:00
13Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:38:08
14Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:47:41
15Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:49:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS51:13:31
2BTC City LJUBLJANA0:01:43
3TEAM TIBCO -SVB0:02:06
4Velocio -SRAM0:02:58
5Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:06:39
6Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:50
7Nationalteam USA0:07:02
8HITEC PRODUCTS0:08:26
9Nationalteam Niederlande0:12:21
10Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:29
11TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM0:12:51
12PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:33:14
13Nationalteam Australien0:35:47
14Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:38:14
15Nationalteam Deutschland0:38:46
16Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:40:40
17Team Bizkaia - Durango1:03:23

 

Latest on Cyclingnews