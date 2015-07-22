Image 1 of 11 Beate Zanner (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 11 Emilie Aubry and Lauren Kitchen (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 11 Hanka Kupfernagel (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 11 The peloton during stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 11 Katie Hall (Team USA) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 11 The field was strung out on the descent (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 11 Lauren Kitchen and Emilie Aubry (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 11 Katie Hall (Team USA) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 11 Katie Hall (Team USA) beats Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 11 Sprint for third - Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 11 Katie Hall (Team USA) wins stage 6 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Katie Hall won stage 6 and made it two in a row for the US team at the Thüringen Rundfahrt, after the previous day's stage 5 winner Coryn Rivera. On Wednesday in Schleiz, Hall out-sprinted breakaway companion Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) to take the victory. Third place went to Amy Pieters (Netherlands), who led a chase group through the finish line at 40 seconds back.

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) will lead the overall race into the finale stage 7 on Thursday in Greiz. She is holding a 20-second gap over Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) and 29 seconds over Lotta Lepistö (Bigla Pro Cycling Team).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 3:45:40 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:01 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:40 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 5 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 10 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 11 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 12 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 13 Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 14 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 15 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 16 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 17 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 18 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 19 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 20 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 22 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 23 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 24 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 25 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 26 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 27 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:48 28 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:00:53 29 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 30 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 0:02:03 31 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:11 32 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA 33 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 34 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 35 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 36 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 37 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 38 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 39 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 40 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 41 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 42 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 43 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands 44 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 45 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 0:03:15 46 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 47 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:17 48 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:03:19 49 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 0:03:21 50 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 51 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 52 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:03:29 53 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 54 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:32 55 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:05:46 56 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands 57 Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:10:14 58 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 59 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 60 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:13:25 61 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA 62 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:13:29 63 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 64 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 65 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 66 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 67 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 68 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 69 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 70 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 71 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 72 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team 73 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 74 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 75 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 76 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:13:35 77 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:22:46 78 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 0:22:47 79 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 80 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 81 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 82 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:26:20 83 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:26:28

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 5 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 4 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 3 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 5 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 3 3 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 3:46:20 2 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 3 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:00:13 5 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:31 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 7 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:02:39 8 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:02:49 9 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:52 10 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:09:34 11 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:12:49 12 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 13 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:12:51 14 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 15 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 16 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 17 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 18 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 19 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:12:55 20 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:25:40 21 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:25:48

German rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 3:46:20 2 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 3 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 4 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 5 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:00:13 6 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:02:31 7 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:09:34 8 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:12:45 9 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:12:49 10 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 11 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:12:51 12 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 13 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 14 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:22:07 15 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:25:40

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 17:03:29 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:00:20 3 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:30 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:32 6 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 0:00:42 7 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:00:53 8 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:01:28 9 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 10 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 0:01:46 11 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:02:06 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:09 13 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:02:24 14 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:02:28 15 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:02:38 16 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 0:02:44 17 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:02:47 18 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:03:25 19 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:03:33 20 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:36 21 Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:04:00 22 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:20 23 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:04:24 24 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:27 25 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:58 26 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:05:02 27 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 0:05:25 28 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:05:30 29 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 0:05:39 30 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:18 31 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:06:27 32 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:06:52 33 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:06:58 34 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:07 35 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:07:09 36 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 0:07:30 37 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:32 38 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:07:58 39 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 0:08:09 40 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:08:19 41 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:08:51 42 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 0:08:57 43 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 44 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:19 45 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 0:10:56 46 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 0:11:14 47 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:12:01 48 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:12:06 49 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:15:01 50 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:15:21 51 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:17:13 52 Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:17:28 53 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:18:00 54 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:19:15 55 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:21:04 56 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:21:27 57 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:21:30 58 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 0:22:53 59 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:25:20 60 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:26:10 61 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:26:27 62 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands 0:27:57 63 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:28:22 64 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:28:29 65 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:30:52 66 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:32:00 67 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:32:07 68 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team 0:33:04 69 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:33:47 70 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:37:06 71 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:37:59 72 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:38:08 73 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:38:54 74 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:39:05 75 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:39:55 76 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:41:43 77 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 0:44:32 78 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:47:41 79 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:48:56 80 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:49:17 81 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 0:56:13 82 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:57:20 83 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 1:18:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 22 pts 2 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 16 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 13 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 12 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 11 7 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 8 8 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 7 9 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 7 10 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 11 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 7 12 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 7 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 6 14 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 6 15 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 6 16 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 4 17 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 18 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 19 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 3 20 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 3 21 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 3 22 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 2 23 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 2 24 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 25 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 1 26 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 1 27 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA 1 28 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 1 29 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 1 30 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 1 31 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1 32 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 1 33 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 25 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 18 3 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 15 4 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 10 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 9 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 8 7 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 7 8 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 6 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 5 10 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 3 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 3 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 3 13 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 3 14 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 3 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 3 16 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 3 17 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 2 18 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 19 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 2 20 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 2 21 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 2 22 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 23 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 24 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 2 25 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 17:07:05 2 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:44 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:01:26 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:42 5 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:31 6 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:04:43 7 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:08:25 8 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:15:39 9 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:17:28 10 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:21:44 11 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:22:51 12 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:24:46 13 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:24:53 14 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:27:16 15 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:28:24 16 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:28:31 17 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:33:30 18 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:36:19 19 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:44:05 20 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 0:52:37 21 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 1:14:36

German rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 17:03:29 2 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:01:28 3 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 0:02:44 4 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:03:33 5 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:06:27 6 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:08:19 7 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:15:01 8 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:21:04 9 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:25:20 10 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:28:29 11 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:30:52 12 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:32:00 13 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:38:08 14 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:47:41 15 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:49:17