Johansson sprints to second stage win
Orica-AIS rider extends Thüringen Rundfahrt lead
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) claimed her second Thüringen Rundfahrt stage victory in Altenburg from a three-rider sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv/Giant) and Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana). The trio were part of a decisive 17-rider escape group which further splintered in the stage 5 finale.
Johansson remains in the leader's jersey and extended her advantage to 30 seconds on teammate Shara Gillow while Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) moves up to third overall at 1:34.
"It's never easy to win a bike race, but I feel at home on this course," said Johansson. "It's a stage I have won in the past. I like the technical finish, and I think when you enjoy yourself and have fun, it makes the racing a bit easier. You're working with the course instead of against it. It was a good day for us, and I was happy to finish off the team's work with the win."
While the first lap of the Rund um Altenburg was raced aggressively, no breaks were able to establish themselves. That situation changed on the second lap, however, as an escape ultimately totalling 17 riders went clear.
Four riders in the top ten overall had missed the split. Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giordana), who had started the day in third, was the most notable absence. Specialized-lululemon teammates Ellen van Dijk and Carmen Small, eighth and ninth overnight, were also missing along with Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans).
"The initial gap was fairly small," said Orica-AIS directeur sportif David McPartland. "A few teams had missed out, and they were chasing. In the third lap, one of the bridge attempts was successful. Four riders made it across. Guderzo had initially been with the group that bridged but she cracked before making it to the leaders. We definitely didn't expect that. The group that bridged broke the band, and the peloton finally sat up, allowing the gap to open."
The front group pushed out their advantage beyond the seven-minute mark, with an eight rider chase group ultimately able to trim back their deficit to just over six minutes at the finish. The bulk of the peloton, however, conceded more than 12 minutes on the 100km stage.
The 17-rider lead group would fracture on the final lap with race leader Emma Johansson keen on adding another stage victory to her palmares.
"We had already seen the finish three times before the sprint," said Johansson. "Lucinda Brand attacked, but I went straight to her wheel. She was the first one through the last turn, but I know how I can take that corner to bring the most speed with me. I came out of the corner the quickest, and I sped past to her to take the win."
"The racing this weekend will be hard, especially Sunday's stage," said McPartland. "We're not complacent. A lot can happen in two days, but we came here to win. We're in a great position to continue to put our efforts into accomplishing that goal. Anything beyond that at this point is a bonus."
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2:28:01
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:00:03
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:07
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:08
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:09
|11
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|13
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|14
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|16
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:48
|17
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:01:11
|18
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:06:08
|19
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|20
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|21
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|22
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|23
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|24
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:06:15
|25
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:06:16
|26
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:12:12
|27
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:12:14
|28
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|29
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:12:16
|30
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|31
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|32
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|33
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|34
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|35
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|36
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|37
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|38
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|39
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|40
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|41
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|42
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|43
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|44
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|45
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|46
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|47
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|48
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|49
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|50
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|51
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|52
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|53
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|54
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|55
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|56
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|58
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|59
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|60
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|61
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|62
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|63
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|64
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|65
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|66
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|67
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|68
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|69
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|70
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|71
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:14:10
|72
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|73
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|74
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:14:13
|75
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:14:14
|76
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|77
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|78
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|10
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|6
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|4
|1
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|1
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|1
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|2:28:01
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:00:03
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|0:00:09
|6
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:12:12
|7
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:12:16
|8
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|11
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|12
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|14
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|15
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|16
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|17
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|19
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|21
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|22
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|24
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|26
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|27
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:14:14
|28
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|29
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|1
|Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|7:24:20
|2
|Orica-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Australia
|0:12:02
|4
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|0:12:48
|6
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:18:15
|7
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:18:21
|8
|Germany
|0:24:20
|9
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:24:24
|10
|BePink
|0:28:14
|11
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:30:25
|12
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:30:27
|13
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:32:15
|14
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:36:31
|15
|Slovenia
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|11:30:35
|2
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:30
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:34
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:47
|7
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|0:02:24
|8
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|0:02:46
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:02:47
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:02:55
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:03:20
|12
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:03:31
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|14
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:04:29
|15
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:05:25
|16
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:05:30
|17
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:11
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:19
|19
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|20
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|21
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|0:09:04
|22
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|0:09:10
|23
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:10:13
|24
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:14:04
|25
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:14:18
|26
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|27
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:14:36
|28
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:14:39
|29
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:14:44
|30
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:15:10
|31
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:15:26
|32
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:15:31
|33
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|34
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:15:45
|35
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:16:04
|36
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:16:12
|37
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|38
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|39
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:16:49
|40
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:16:54
|41
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:17:45
|42
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:18:07
|43
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|0:18:09
|44
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:18:12
|45
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:18:35
|46
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|0:19:02
|47
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|48
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:22:11
|49
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:35
|50
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|51
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|0:26:00
|52
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:26:50
|53
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:27:17
|54
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|55
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:28:27
|56
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:29:35
|57
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:29:47
|58
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:30:22
|59
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:31:29
|60
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:33:38
|61
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:33:46
|62
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:34:31
|63
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:34:40
|64
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:34:45
|65
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|0:35:52
|66
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:37:58
|67
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:38:23
|68
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|0:41:01
|69
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:41:34
|70
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:42:28
|71
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:42:46
|72
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:44:45
|73
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:50:02
|74
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:50:59
|75
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:52:24
|76
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:53:59
|77
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:56:19
|78
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:02:43
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|50
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|23
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|11
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|10
|5
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|6
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|6
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|5
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|3
|12
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|3
|13
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|2
|14
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|16
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|7
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|4
|6
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|3
|8
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3
|9
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|2
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|13
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|1
|14
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|11:32:09
|2
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|0:01:12
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:01:13
|4
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:03:51
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:05:37
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:13:05
|7
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:13:52
|8
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:13:57
|9
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|10
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:14:11
|11
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:14:38
|12
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:15:15
|13
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|0:16:35
|14
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|0:17:28
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|16
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:25:43
|18
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:25:53
|19
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:26:53
|20
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:29:55
|21
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:32:04
|22
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:32:57
|23
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:33:06
|24
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:36:49
|25
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:41:12
|26
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:48:28
|27
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:50:50
|28
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:52:25
|29
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:01:09
|1
|Orica-AIS
|34:34:53
|2
|Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:06:13
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|0:16:24
|4
|Australia
|0:19:04
|5
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:19:34
|6
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:22:37
|7
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:25:56
|8
|Germany
|0:31:56
|9
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:43:32
|10
|Slovenia
|0:48:58
|11
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:50:24
|12
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:51:16
|13
|BePink
|0:58:23
|14
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|1:00:35
|15
|Bigla Cycling Team
|1:07:54
