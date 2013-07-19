Image 1 of 2 Thüringen Rundfahrt leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) wins stage 5, the Swede's second stage victory of the 2013 edition. (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen) Image 2 of 2 17 riders formed the decisive escape in stage 5 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt. (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) claimed her second Thüringen Rundfahrt stage victory in Altenburg from a three-rider sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv/Giant) and Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana). The trio were part of a decisive 17-rider escape group which further splintered in the stage 5 finale.

Johansson remains in the leader's jersey and extended her advantage to 30 seconds on teammate Shara Gillow while Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) moves up to third overall at 1:34.

"It's never easy to win a bike race, but I feel at home on this course," said Johansson. "It's a stage I have won in the past. I like the technical finish, and I think when you enjoy yourself and have fun, it makes the racing a bit easier. You're working with the course instead of against it. It was a good day for us, and I was happy to finish off the team's work with the win."

While the first lap of the Rund um Altenburg was raced aggressively, no breaks were able to establish themselves. That situation changed on the second lap, however, as an escape ultimately totalling 17 riders went clear.

Four riders in the top ten overall had missed the split. Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giordana), who had started the day in third, was the most notable absence. Specialized-lululemon teammates Ellen van Dijk and Carmen Small, eighth and ninth overnight, were also missing along with Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans).

"The initial gap was fairly small," said Orica-AIS directeur sportif David McPartland. "A few teams had missed out, and they were chasing. In the third lap, one of the bridge attempts was successful. Four riders made it across. Guderzo had initially been with the group that bridged but she cracked before making it to the leaders. We definitely didn't expect that. The group that bridged broke the band, and the peloton finally sat up, allowing the gap to open."

The front group pushed out their advantage beyond the seven-minute mark, with an eight rider chase group ultimately able to trim back their deficit to just over six minutes at the finish. The bulk of the peloton, however, conceded more than 12 minutes on the 100km stage.

The 17-rider lead group would fracture on the final lap with race leader Emma Johansson keen on adding another stage victory to her palmares.

"We had already seen the finish three times before the sprint," said Johansson. "Lucinda Brand attacked, but I went straight to her wheel. She was the first one through the last turn, but I know how I can take that corner to bring the most speed with me. I came out of the corner the quickest, and I sped past to her to take the win."

"The racing this weekend will be hard, especially Sunday's stage," said McPartland. "We're not complacent. A lot can happen in two days, but we came here to win. We're in a great position to continue to put our efforts into accomplishing that goal. Anything beyond that at this point is a bonus."

Full Results 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2:28:01 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 4 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:00:03 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:05 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 7 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 0:00:07 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:08 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:09 11 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 13 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 14 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:30 16 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:48 17 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:01:11 18 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:06:08 19 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 20 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 21 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 22 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:06:12 23 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 24 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:06:15 25 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:06:16 26 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:12:12 27 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:12:14 28 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 29 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:12:16 30 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 31 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 32 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 33 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 34 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 35 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 36 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 37 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 38 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 39 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 40 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 42 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 43 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 44 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 45 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 46 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 47 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 48 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 49 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 50 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 51 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 52 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 53 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 54 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 55 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 56 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 57 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 58 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 59 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 60 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 61 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 62 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 63 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 64 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 65 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 66 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 67 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 68 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:14:08 69 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 70 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 71 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:14:10 72 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 73 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 74 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:14:13 75 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:14:14 76 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 77 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 78 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana

Points 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 10 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 6 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 4

Sprint 1 1 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 1

Sprint 2 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 1

Sprint 3 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 1

Mountain 1 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 2 3 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 2 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 2 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 3 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 2 3 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 1

Young riders 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 2:28:01 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 3 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:00:03 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:05 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:00:09 6 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:12:12 7 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:12:16 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 9 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 10 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 11 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 12 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 13 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 14 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 15 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 16 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 17 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 19 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 21 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 22 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 23 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 24 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 25 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 26 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:14:10 27 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:14:14 28 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 29 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink

Teams 1 Rabobank-Liv/Giant 7:24:20 2 Orica-AIS 0:00:01 3 Australia 0:12:02 4 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:12:34 5 Wiggle Honda 0:12:48 6 MCipollini Giordana 0:18:15 7 Specialized-lululemon 0:18:21 8 Germany 0:24:20 9 Maxx Solar Stevens 0:24:24 10 BePink 0:28:14 11 Bigla Cycling Team 0:30:25 12 Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:30:27 13 Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:32:15 14 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:36:31 15 Slovenia

General classification after stage 5 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 11:30:35 2 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:30 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:34 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:47 7 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 0:02:24 8 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:02:46 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:47 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:55 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:03:20 12 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:03:31 13 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:52 14 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:04:29 15 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:05:25 16 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:05:30 17 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:07:11 18 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:07:19 19 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:08:35 20 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:08:57 21 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 0:09:04 22 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 0:09:10 23 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:10:13 24 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:14:04 25 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:14:18 26 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:14:33 27 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:14:36 28 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:14:39 29 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:14:44 30 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:15:10 31 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:15:26 32 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:15:31 33 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:15:44 34 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:15:45 35 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:16:04 36 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:16:12 37 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 38 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:16:25 39 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:16:49 40 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:16:54 41 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 0:17:45 42 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:18:07 43 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:18:09 44 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:18:12 45 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:18:35 46 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:19:02 47 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:19:03 48 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:22:11 49 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:23:35 50 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:24:36 51 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 0:26:00 52 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:26:50 53 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:27:17 54 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:27:27 55 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:28:27 56 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:29:35 57 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:29:47 58 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:30:22 59 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:31:29 60 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:33:38 61 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:33:46 62 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:34:31 63 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:34:40 64 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:34:45 65 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 0:35:52 66 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:37:58 67 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:38:23 68 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 0:41:01 69 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 0:41:34 70 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:42:28 71 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:42:46 72 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:44:45 73 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:50:02 74 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:50:59 75 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:52:24 76 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:53:59 77 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:56:19 78 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1:02:43

Points classification 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 50 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 23 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 11 4 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 10 5 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 9 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 6 7 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 8 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 6 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 5 10 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 3 12 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 3 13 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 2 14 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 15 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 16 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Mountains classification 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 29 pts 2 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 8 3 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 7 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 6 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 4 6 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 7 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 3 8 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 3 9 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 2 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 13 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 1 14 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 11:32:09 2 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:01:12 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:01:13 4 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:03:51 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:05:37 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:13:05 7 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:13:52 8 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:13:57 9 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:14:10 10 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:14:11 11 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:14:38 12 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:15:15 13 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:16:35 14 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:17:28 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:22:01 16 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:25:16 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:25:43 18 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:25:53 19 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:26:53 20 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:29:55 21 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:32:04 22 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:32:57 23 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:33:06 24 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:36:49 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:41:12 26 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:48:28 27 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:50:50 28 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:52:25 29 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1:01:09