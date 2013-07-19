Trending

Johansson sprints to second stage win

Orica-AIS rider extends Thüringen Rundfahrt lead

Thüringen Rundfahrt leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) wins stage 5, the Swede's second stage victory of the 2013 edition.

(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)
17 riders formed the decisive escape in stage 5 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt.

(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) claimed her second Thüringen Rundfahrt stage victory in Altenburg from a three-rider sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv/Giant) and Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana). The trio were part of a decisive 17-rider escape group which further splintered in the stage 5 finale.

Johansson remains in the leader's jersey and extended her advantage to 30 seconds on teammate Shara Gillow while Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) moves up to third overall at 1:34.

"It's never easy to win a bike race, but I feel at home on this course," said Johansson. "It's a stage I have won in the past. I like the technical finish, and I think when you enjoy yourself and have fun, it makes the racing a bit easier. You're working with the course instead of against it. It was a good day for us, and I was happy to finish off the team's work with the win."

While the first lap of the Rund um Altenburg was raced aggressively, no breaks were able to establish themselves. That situation changed on the second lap, however, as an escape ultimately totalling 17 riders went clear.

Four riders in the top ten overall had missed the split. Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giordana), who had started the day in third, was the most notable absence. Specialized-lululemon teammates Ellen van Dijk and Carmen Small, eighth and ninth overnight, were also missing along with Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans).

"The initial gap was fairly small," said Orica-AIS directeur sportif David McPartland. "A few teams had missed out, and they were chasing. In the third lap, one of the bridge attempts was successful. Four riders made it across. Guderzo had initially been with the group that bridged but she cracked before making it to the leaders. We definitely didn't expect that. The group that bridged broke the band, and the peloton finally sat up, allowing the gap to open."

The front group pushed out their advantage beyond the seven-minute mark, with an eight rider chase group ultimately able to trim back their deficit to just over six minutes at the finish. The bulk of the peloton, however, conceded more than 12 minutes on the 100km stage.

The 17-rider lead group would fracture on the final lap with race leader Emma Johansson keen on adding another stage victory to her palmares.

"We had already seen the finish three times before the sprint," said Johansson. "Lucinda Brand attacked, but I went straight to her wheel. She was the first one through the last turn, but I know how I can take that corner to bring the most speed with me. I came out of the corner the quickest, and I sped past to her to take the win."

"The racing this weekend will be hard, especially Sunday's stage," said McPartland. "We're not complacent. A lot can happen in two days, but we came here to win. We're in a great position to continue to put our efforts into accomplishing that goal. Anything beyond that at this point is a bonus."

Full Results
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2:28:01
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
4Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:00:03
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:05
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
7Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany0:00:07
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:08
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:09
11Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
13Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
14Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:30
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:48
17Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:01:11
18Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:06:08
19Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
20Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
21Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
22Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:12
23Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
24Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:06:15
25Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:06:16
26Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:12:12
27Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:12:14
28Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
29Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:12:16
30Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
31Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
32Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
33Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
34Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
35Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
36Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
38Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
40Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
42Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
43Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
44Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
45Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
46Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
47Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
48Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
49Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
50Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
51Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
52Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
53Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
54Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
55Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
56Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
58Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
59Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
60Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
61Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
62Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
63Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
64Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
65Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
66Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
67Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
68Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:14:08
69Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
70Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
71Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:14:10
72Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
73Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
74Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:14:13
75Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:14:14
76Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
77Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
78Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana

Points
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS10pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant6
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana4

Sprint 1
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana1

Sprint 2
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany1

Sprint 3
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana1

Mountain 1
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team2
3Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 2
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team2
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 3
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team2
3Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant1

Young riders
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant2:28:01
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
3Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:00:03
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:05
5Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:00:09
6Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:12:12
7Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:12:16
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
9Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
11Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
12Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
13Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
14Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
15Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
16Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
17Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
19Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
21Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
22Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
23Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
24Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
25Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
26Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:14:10
27Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:14:14
28Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
29Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink

Teams
1Rabobank-Liv/Giant7:24:20
2Orica-AIS0:00:01
3Australia0:12:02
4Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:12:34
5Wiggle Honda0:12:48
6MCipollini Giordana0:18:15
7Specialized-lululemon0:18:21
8Germany0:24:20
9Maxx Solar Stevens0:24:24
10BePink0:28:14
11Bigla Cycling Team0:30:25
12Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:30:27
13Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:32:15
14Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:36:31
15Slovenia

General classification after stage 5
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS11:30:35
2Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:30
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:01:34
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:47
7Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany0:02:24
8Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:02:46
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:47
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:55
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:03:20
12Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:03:31
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:52
14Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:04:29
15Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:05:25
16Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:05:30
17Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:07:11
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:07:19
19Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:08:35
20Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:08:57
21Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia0:09:04
22Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia0:09:10
23Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:10:13
24Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:14:04
25Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:14:18
26Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:14:33
27Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:14:36
28Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:14:39
29Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:14:44
30Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:15:10
31Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:15:26
32Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:15:31
33Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:15:44
34Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:15:45
35Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:16:04
36Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:16:12
37Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
38Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:16:25
39Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:16:49
40Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:16:54
41Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia0:17:45
42Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:18:07
43Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:18:09
44Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:18:12
45Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:18:35
46Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:19:02
47Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:19:03
48Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:22:11
49Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:23:35
50Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:24:36
51Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana0:26:00
52Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:26:50
53Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:27:17
54Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:27:27
55Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:28:27
56Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:29:35
57Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:29:47
58Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:30:22
59Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:31:29
60Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:33:38
61Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:33:46
62Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:34:31
63Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:34:40
64Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:34:45
65Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia0:35:52
66Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:37:58
67Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:38:23
68Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink0:41:01
69Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team0:41:34
70Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:42:28
71Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:42:46
72Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:44:45
73Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:50:02
74Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:50:59
75Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:52:24
76Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:53:59
77Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:56:19
78Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1:02:43

Points classification
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS50pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant23
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana11
4Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon10
5Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team9
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant6
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana6
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany5
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda3
12Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia3
13Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda2
14Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1
15Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
16Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Mountains classification
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team29pts
2Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team8
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany7
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team6
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda4
6Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
7Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda3
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana3
9Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia2
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1
12Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS1
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant1
14Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team11:32:09
2Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:01:12
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:01:13
4Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:03:51
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:05:37
6Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:13:05
7Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:13:52
8Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:13:57
9Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:14:10
10Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:14:11
11Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:14:38
12Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:15:15
13Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:16:35
14Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:17:28
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:22:01
16Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:25:16
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:25:43
18Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:25:53
19Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:26:53
20Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:29:55
21Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:32:04
22Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:32:57
23Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:33:06
24Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:36:49
25Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:41:12
26Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:48:28
27Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:50:50
28Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:52:25
29Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1:01:09

Teams classification
1Orica-AIS34:34:53
2Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:06:13
3Wiggle Honda0:16:24
4Australia0:19:04
5Specialized-lululemon0:19:34
6MCipollini Giordana0:22:37
7Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:25:56
8Germany0:31:56
9Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:43:32
10Slovenia0:48:58
11Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:50:24
12Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:51:16
13BePink0:58:23
14Maxx Solar Stevens1:00:35
15Bigla Cycling Team1:07:54

