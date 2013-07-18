Trending

Gillow blasts to time trial victory

Johansson third as Orica-AIS defend yellow

Australian time trial Champion Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS) blitzes the field to take out the stage

(Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finishes in third place, enough to retain her overall lead

(Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)
Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) finished 35 seconds behind winner Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)

Australian National Time Trial Champion Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS) blitzed the field to take out stage 4 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt on Thursday, finishing ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and teammate Emma Johansson.

The Swedish chrono champion Johansson was able to retain her overall lead with her performance.

"It's very special to stand on the top step of the podium," said Gillow. "I was third at the EnergieWachtTour time trial when I first came over to Europe in April and I was third earlier this month at the final stage time trial in the Giro Rosa, too. To take the win today was really special."

Gillow stopped the clock at 28:52, 35 seconds quicker than Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon). While Johansson was 39" slower than Gillow, she was substantially quicker than the other overall contenders.

"I don't put out time trials where I start easy," Johansson said. "I never hold back. I go all in all, all the time. The first half of the course was better for me because it was harder."

The stage drastically changed the composition of the top 10 on general classification. Johansson and Gillow now occupy the top two spots, with Gillow five seconds in arrears of the yellow jersey. Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giordana) jumped up to third overall, 47 seconds down on Johansson.

"We showed the strength of our team today," said Orica-AIS sports director David McPartland. "We showed why we have the jersey and how we've been able to successfully defend it so far. I'm not counting our chickens before they hatch, but we feel good about our current position."

Johansson said there are three hard days of racing still to get through.

"Other teams will attack us and try to make it hard for us to keep the jersey," she explained. "We're in a good position with me in first and Shaz in second. Spratty [Amanda Spratt] did a good time trial, and she's moved up to seventh overall. It will make for some interesting days of racing."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:28:53
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:35
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:38
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:49
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:58
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:01:07
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:01:19
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:21
9Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:30
10Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:44
11Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:47
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:01:48
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:01:59
14Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany0:02:04
15Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:02:05
16Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:02:05
17Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:12
18Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:02:12
19Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:02:19
20Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:26
21Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia0:02:28
22Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:32
23Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia0:02:37
24Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana0:02:39
25Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:42
26Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:49
27Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:56
28Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:02:57
29Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:02:57
30Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:57
31Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:59
32Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:00
33Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:11
34Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:03:12
35Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:03:22
36Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:33
37Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:03:35
38Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:36
39Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:03:37
40Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:03:37
41Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:03:44
42Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:03:49
43Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:03:53
44Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia0:03:53
45Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:03:54
46Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:04:03
47Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:07
48Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:04:07
49Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:04:09
50Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:04:12
51Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:04:32
52Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:37
53Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:04:38
54Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:04:44
55Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:04:46
56Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:49
57Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia0:05:01
58Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:05:09
59Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:05:13
60Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:16
61Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:05:21
62Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:05:24
63Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:05:25
64Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:05:27
65Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:05:34
66Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:05:34
67Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:05:34
68Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:39
69Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:51
70Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:05:57
71Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:07
72Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:07
73Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:06:14
74Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:06:27
75Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:33
76Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:06:53
77Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:06:54
78Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink0:07:16

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:30:11
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:11
3Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:00:46
4Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:00:46
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:01:13
6Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:01:30
7Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:01:38
8Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:41
9Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:18
10Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:02:18
11Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:02:19
12Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:02:25
13Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:02:49
14Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:02:50
15Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:02:53
16Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:03:13
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:03:26
18Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:03:28
19Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:03:30
20Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:03:50
21Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:03:55
22Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:04:07
23Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:04:08
24Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:04:21
25Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:38
26Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:48
27Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:04:55
28Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:14
29Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:05:35

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS1:28:36
2Wiggle Honda0:01:04
3Specialized-lululemon0:03:31
4MCipollini Giordana0:04:18
5Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:52
6Germany0:06:09
7Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:06:11
8Australia0:06:42
9Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:45
10Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:08:31
11Maxx Solar Stevens0:10:10
12Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:10:57
13Bigla Cycling Team0:11:22
14BePink0:11:34
15Slovenia0:11:52

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS9:02:50
2Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:05
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:47
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:01:11
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:01:16
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:22
8Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:01:32
9Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:46
10Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:01
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:02:04
12Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany0:02:05
13Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:02:07
14Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
15Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:02:14
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:02:16
17Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:02:21
18Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:29
19Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:31
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:02:37
21Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia0:02:40
22Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia0:02:46
23Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:54
24Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:02:59
25Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:03:02
26Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:03:06
27Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
28Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:12
29Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:03:13
30Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:03:32
31Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:03:40
32Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
33Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:03:49
34Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:53
35Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:04:17
36Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:05:05
37Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:05:06
38Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia0:05:13
39Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:05:35
40Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:05:37
41Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:05:40
42Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:06:03
43Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:06:30
44Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:31
45Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:07:01
46Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:08:39
47Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:09:39
48Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:10:30
49Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:11:03
50Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana0:11:30
51Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:12:04
52Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:13:57
53Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:14:18
54Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:14:45
55Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:14:55
56Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:15:18
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:17:03
58Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:17:50
59Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:18:57
60Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:19:22
61Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:21:10
62Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:21:59
63Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:22:08
64Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:22:13
65Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia0:23:20
66Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:23:32
67Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:25:51
68Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink0:26:37
69Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team0:29:04
70Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:29:56
71Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:30:14
72Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:32:13
73Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:36:33
74Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:37:30
75Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:37:54
76Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:39:29
77Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:41:55
78Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:48:17

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team9:04:06
2Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:00:51
3Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink0:01:05
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:01:21
5Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:01:38
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:43
7Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:56
8Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:01:57
9Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:02:24
10Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:03:01
11Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:03:50
12Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:04:21
13Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:05:14
14Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:05:45
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:09:47
16Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:12:41
17Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:13:02
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:13:29
19Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:13:39
20Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:17:41
21Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:19:54
22Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:20:43
23Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:20:52
24Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:24:35
25Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:28:58
26Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:36:14
27Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:36:38
28Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:38:13
29Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:47:01

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS27:10:32
2Specialized-lululemon0:01:14
3Wiggle Honda0:03:37
4MCipollini Giordana0:04:23
5Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:06:14
6Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:02
7Australia0:07:03
8Germany0:07:37
9Slovenia0:12:28
10Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:13:23
11Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:19:02
12Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:19:58
13BePink0:30:10
14Maxx Solar Stevens0:36:12
15Bigla Cycling Team0:37:30

 

