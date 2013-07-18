Image 1 of 3 Australian time trial Champion Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS) blitzes the field to take out the stage (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de) Image 2 of 3 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finishes in third place, enough to retain her overall lead (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de) Image 3 of 3 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) finished 35 seconds behind winner Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)

Australian National Time Trial Champion Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS) blitzed the field to take out stage 4 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt on Thursday, finishing ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) and teammate Emma Johansson.

The Swedish chrono champion Johansson was able to retain her overall lead with her performance.

"It's very special to stand on the top step of the podium," said Gillow. "I was third at the EnergieWachtTour time trial when I first came over to Europe in April and I was third earlier this month at the final stage time trial in the Giro Rosa, too. To take the win today was really special."

Gillow stopped the clock at 28:52, 35 seconds quicker than Van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon). While Johansson was 39" slower than Gillow, she was substantially quicker than the other overall contenders.

"I don't put out time trials where I start easy," Johansson said. "I never hold back. I go all in all, all the time. The first half of the course was better for me because it was harder."

The stage drastically changed the composition of the top 10 on general classification. Johansson and Gillow now occupy the top two spots, with Gillow five seconds in arrears of the yellow jersey. Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giordana) jumped up to third overall, 47 seconds down on Johansson.

"We showed the strength of our team today," said Orica-AIS sports director David McPartland. "We showed why we have the jersey and how we've been able to successfully defend it so far. I'm not counting our chickens before they hatch, but we feel good about our current position."

Johansson said there are three hard days of racing still to get through.

"Other teams will attack us and try to make it hard for us to keep the jersey," she explained. "We're in a good position with me in first and Shaz in second. Spratty [Amanda Spratt] did a good time trial, and she's moved up to seventh overall. It will make for some interesting days of racing."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:28:53 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:35 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:38 4 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:49 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:58 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:01:07 7 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:19 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:21 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:30 10 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:44 11 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:47 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:01:48 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:59 14 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 0:02:04 15 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:02:05 16 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:02:05 17 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:12 18 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:02:12 19 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:02:19 20 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:26 21 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 0:02:28 22 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:32 23 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 0:02:37 24 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 0:02:39 25 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:42 26 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:02:49 27 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:56 28 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:02:57 29 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:02:57 30 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:57 31 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:59 32 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:00 33 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:03:11 34 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:03:12 35 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:03:22 36 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:33 37 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:03:35 38 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:36 39 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:03:37 40 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:03:37 41 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:03:44 42 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:03:49 43 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:03:53 44 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 0:03:53 45 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:03:54 46 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:04:03 47 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:07 48 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:04:07 49 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:04:09 50 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:04:12 51 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:04:32 52 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:04:37 53 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:04:38 54 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:04:44 55 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:04:46 56 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:04:49 57 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:01 58 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:05:09 59 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:13 60 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:16 61 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:05:21 62 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:05:24 63 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:05:25 64 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:05:27 65 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:05:34 66 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:05:34 67 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:34 68 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:39 69 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:51 70 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:05:57 71 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 0:06:07 72 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:06:07 73 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:06:14 74 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:06:27 75 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:33 76 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:06:53 77 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:06:54 78 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 0:07:16

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:30:11 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:11 3 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:00:46 4 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:00:46 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:01:13 6 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:01:30 7 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:01:38 8 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:41 9 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:18 10 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:02:18 11 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:02:19 12 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:02:25 13 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:02:49 14 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:02:50 15 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:02:53 16 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:03:13 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:03:26 18 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:03:28 19 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:03:30 20 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:03:50 21 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:03:55 22 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:04:07 23 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:04:08 24 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:04:21 25 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:38 26 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:04:48 27 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:04:55 28 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:14 29 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:05:35

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-AIS 1:28:36 2 Wiggle Honda 0:01:04 3 Specialized-lululemon 0:03:31 4 MCipollini Giordana 0:04:18 5 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:52 6 Germany 0:06:09 7 Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:06:11 8 Australia 0:06:42 9 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:45 10 Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:08:31 11 Maxx Solar Stevens 0:10:10 12 Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:10:57 13 Bigla Cycling Team 0:11:22 14 BePink 0:11:34 15 Slovenia 0:11:52

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 9:02:50 2 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:05 3 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:47 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:11 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:01:16 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:22 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:32 9 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:46 10 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:01 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 0:02:04 12 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 0:02:05 13 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:02:07 14 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 15 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:02:14 16 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:02:16 17 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:02:21 18 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:29 19 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:31 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:02:37 21 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 0:02:40 22 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 0:02:46 23 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:02:54 24 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:02:59 25 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:03:02 26 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:03:06 27 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 28 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:12 29 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:03:13 30 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:03:32 31 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:03:40 32 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 33 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:03:49 34 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:53 35 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:04:17 36 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:05:05 37 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:05:06 38 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:13 39 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:05:35 40 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:37 41 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:05:40 42 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:06:03 43 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:06:30 44 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:31 45 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:07:01 46 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:08:39 47 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:09:39 48 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:10:30 49 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:11:03 50 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 0:11:30 51 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:12:04 52 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:13:57 53 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:14:18 54 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:14:45 55 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:14:55 56 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:15:18 57 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:17:03 58 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:17:50 59 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:18:57 60 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:19:22 61 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:21:10 62 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:21:59 63 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:22:08 64 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:22:13 65 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 0:23:20 66 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:23:32 67 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:25:51 68 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 0:26:37 69 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 0:29:04 70 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:29:56 71 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:30:14 72 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:32:13 73 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:36:33 74 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:37:30 75 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:37:54 76 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:39:29 77 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:41:55 78 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:48:17

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 9:04:06 2 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:00:51 3 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 0:01:05 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:01:21 5 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:01:38 6 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:43 7 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:56 8 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:01:57 9 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:02:24 10 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:03:01 11 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:03:50 12 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:04:21 13 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:05:14 14 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:05:45 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:09:47 16 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:12:41 17 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:13:02 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:13:29 19 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:13:39 20 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:17:41 21 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:19:54 22 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:20:43 23 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:20:52 24 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:24:35 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:28:58 26 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:36:14 27 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:36:38 28 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:38:13 29 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:47:01