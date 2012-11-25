Image 1 of 46 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) gapped Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) before the finishing straight and held off the Belgian champion for the win. What didn't seem possible in Belgium was accomplished in the Netherlands by Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor). The 30-year-old held off Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) to win the fifth round of the Superprestige series in Gieten, putting an end to Nys's unbeaten streak in the series. Due to the off-day of world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) - who finished fifth in Gieten - Nys's lead in the overall standings grows to a massive 11 points.

Before the race Vantornout stated that the winner was already known, hinting that it was impossible to beat Nys in circumstances like the ones the riders witnessed in Gieten. It was one for the big engines as the wind, mud or uphill stretches never allowed for recovery.

Vantornout smiled when referred to those statements. "I also said we would continue to try to beat him," Vantornout told Vier. "I'm doing a great season so far with a win in Ardooie and now even a Superprestige race. It's super."

Vantornout, the lieutenant of Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor), joined Nys and Pauwels when they caught Albert by surprise with an attack on the finishing straight just before hitting the fourth lap of the race. In the following four laps it became clear Albert wouldn't get back to the leading trio and the bell lap would bring the decision.

Vantornout took the initiative for most of the lap and in the final corners he gave it everything he had. Behind him Nys made a small mistake and he lost contact. "Shortly before the finish I accelerated and got a small gap. I heard Sven made a mistake. Without that mistake it would be hard to beat him in the sprint. I had to try and get a gap on him," Vantornout said.

Nevertheless, Vantornout struggled hard to bring the win home on the finishing straight as he lost his momentum in the headwind while Nys picked up speed behind him. Vantornout dug deep and with a finish line bike throw the Sunweb-Revor rider finished a few centimetres ahead of a hard-charging Nys to grab a big victory.

"I slipped just when I wanted to start my engine," Nys told Vier. "I did believe that it was still possible [to win], especially because of the headwind. I had something left in my legs and saw that he bonked. He rode his sprint just before the road. I probably fell 20cm short. It was a nice weekend, nevertheless. It can't be a party every time."

Pauwels was not in the mix for the sprint and completed the top three at a short distance behind. Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) rode a strong race and was best of the rest. He finished fourth, ahead of Albert who was disappointed with his performance.

"As a world champion you can't be happy with a fifth place. I seem to suffer with the second race in each weekend," Albert said on Vier.

Further back Jonathan Page came from behind to grab a decent 15th place, confirming his performance from Asper-Gavere. The American seems on the way back up and added another Superprestige point to his tally in the Netherlands.

Full Results 1 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:54:06 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:10 4 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:43 5 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:48 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:00:57 7 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:18 8 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:01:39 9 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:01:40 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:43 11 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:52 12 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:01:58 13 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:01 14 Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL 0:02:17 15 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:02:26 16 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:32 17 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:37 18 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:52 19 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:01 20 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) 0:03:10 21 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 22 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 23 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 24 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:04:02 25 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:49 26 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling 0:05:02 27 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:05:38 28 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:57 29 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:06:15 30 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:06:44 31 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:06:59 32 Jordy Luisman (Ned) 0:07:28 33 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 0:07:39 34 Tim Rieckmann (Ger) -2laps 35 Bart Barkhuis (Ned) -3laps 36 Paul Timmer (Ned) -4laps 37 Sebastian Sattler (Ger) 38 Paul Heij (Ned) -5laps