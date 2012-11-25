Image 1 of 13 Helen Wyman (Kona) dropped Marianne Vos and soloed to victory at Superprestige Gieten. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 13 Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Women Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 13 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Orange Babies Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 13 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 13 British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) leads world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 13 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) en route to a third place finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 13 Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) runs a sand section. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 13 Helen Wyman (Kona) celebrates her victory at Superprestige Gieten. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 13 Superprestige Gieten podium (L-R): Marianne Vos, 2nd; Helen Wyman, 1st; Sanne Cant, 3rd (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 13 The women's race at Superprestige Gieten quickly became a two-way battle between British champion Helen Wyman (Kona), left, and world champon Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women Team). (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 13 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 13 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women Team) kicked off her 'cross season at Superprestige Gieten. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 13 Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) prevailed in her duel with world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women) to take the victory at Superprestige Gieten. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP) finished in third place to complete the podium.

The cyclo-cross race in Gieten, in the upper north of the Netherlands, was the first of the season for world champion Marianne Vos. The 25-year-old Dutch star took a good start and got away with Wyman. Behind the duo Sanne Cant was the first chaser.

While exchanging accelerations it was clear either Vos or Wyman would take the win in Gieten. Eventually Wyman pulled away on the penultimate lap in the mud from a struggling Vos, taking a prestigious win over the hard-to-beat world champion.

"It's her first race back and a tough one so I kept trying," Wyman commented on Vier. Vos agreed. "It was a very tough one. The grass didn't go smooth at all. I was able to follow Helen nicely but I'm not used to the intensity just yet. I knew I would start to struggle at one point and sure it came."

Vos now heads to South Africa and only returns to the cyclo-cross competition in late December.