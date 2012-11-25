Wyman beats Vos to win in Gieten
'Cross world champ makes season debut
Elite Women: -
European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) prevailed in her duel with world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women) to take the victory at Superprestige Gieten. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP) finished in third place to complete the podium.
The cyclo-cross race in Gieten, in the upper north of the Netherlands, was the first of the season for world champion Marianne Vos. The 25-year-old Dutch star took a good start and got away with Wyman. Behind the duo Sanne Cant was the first chaser.
While exchanging accelerations it was clear either Vos or Wyman would take the win in Gieten. Eventually Wyman pulled away on the penultimate lap in the mud from a struggling Vos, taking a prestigious win over the hard-to-beat world champion.
"It's her first race back and a tough one so I kept trying," Wyman commented on Vier. Vos agreed. "It was a very tough one. The grass didn't go smooth at all. I was able to follow Helen nicely but I'm not used to the intensity just yet. I knew I would start to struggle at one point and sure it came."
Vos now heads to South Africa and only returns to the cyclo-cross competition in late December.
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:36:35
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:11
|4
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:02:13
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|7
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:02:54
|8
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|9
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:03:58
|10
|Jamie Bierens (Bel)
|11
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:05:55
|12
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|13
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:06:09
|14
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|0:06:16
|15
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:06:19
|16
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|0:06:32
|17
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:06:40
|18
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|0:06:51
|19
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:07:29
|20
|Anne Peer (Ned)
