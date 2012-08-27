Van Hoovels and Michiels take the win in Zoetermeer
Carabin and Becking fill the final spots on the men's podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|1:28:42
|2
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:01:13
|3
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:01:48
|4
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned)
|0:02:49
|5
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:03:37
|6
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|0:04:23
|7
|Bas Peters (Ned)
|0:05:04
|8
|Davy Huygens (Bel)
|0:05:07
|9
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|0:05:10
|10
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:06:15
|11
|Frank Schotman (Ned)
|0:07:38
|12
|Marcel Lommers (Ned)
|0:09:48
|13
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:10:42
|14
|Liwald Doornbos (Ned)
|0:11:52
|15
|Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)
|0:12:21
|16
|Onno Reijnhout (Ned)
|0:13:20
|17
|Bas Theys (Ned)
|18
|Marc Oosterhof (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|1:43:27
|2
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:04:08
|3
|Petra Mermans (Bel)
|4
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|5
|Manon Van Hees (Ned)
|6
|Laura Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|7
|Reina Wietzes (Ned)
|8
|Natalie Van Der Hoeven (Ned)
|9
|Joëlle Rambach (Ned)
