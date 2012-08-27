Trending

Van Hoovels and Michiels take the win in Zoetermeer

Carabin and Becking fill the final spots on the men's podium

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)1:28:42
2Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:01:13
3Hans Becking (Ned)0:01:48
4Gerben De Knegt (Ned)0:02:49
5Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:03:37
6Frank Beemer (Ned)0:04:23
7Bas Peters (Ned)0:05:04
8Davy Huygens (Bel)0:05:07
9Jeroen Boelen (Ned)0:05:10
10Robby De Bock (Bel)0:06:15
11Frank Schotman (Ned)0:07:38
12Marcel Lommers (Ned)0:09:48
13Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:10:42
14Liwald Doornbos (Ned)0:11:52
15Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)0:12:21
16Onno Reijnhout (Ned)0:13:20
17Bas Theys (Ned)
18Marc Oosterhof (Ned)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Githa Michiels (Bel)1:43:27
2Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:04:08
3Petra Mermans (Bel)
4Ilona Meter (Ned)
5Manon Van Hees (Ned)
6Laura Van Leeuwen (Ned)
7Reina Wietzes (Ned)
8Natalie Van Der Hoeven (Ned)
9Joëlle Rambach (Ned)

