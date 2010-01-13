Trending

De Knegt, Vos take wins in Surhuisterveen

Kupfernagel strong in second, Van den Brand crashes out

Elite Men
1Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank1:01:57
2Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:17
3Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drinks0:00:37
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank0:01:27
5Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
6Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink0:01:29
7Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank0:01:31
9Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Drinks Cycling Team
10Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
11Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
12Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb Revor Cycling Team
13Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drinks0:02:12
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus0:02:18
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
16Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie0:03:22
17Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team0:03:33
18Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg0:03:43
19Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel0:03:58
20Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:04:10
21Jordy Luisman (Ned)0:04:28
22Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:04:36
23Kaj Slenter (Ned)0:04:45
24Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:05:38

Elite Women
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederlands-Bloeit0:41:01
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:00:34
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:01:14
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Sprinters Malderen0:01:32
5Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:02:15
6Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida0:02:41
7Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:03:03
8Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team0:03:16
9Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:03:37
10Rebecca Talen (Ned)0:03:42
11Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:04:38
12Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:04:44
13Lana Verberne (Ned)0:05:06
14Helena Van Leijen (Ned)0:06:29
15Karen Brouwer (Ned)0:06:48
16Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:07:08
17Mika Ogishima (Jpn)0:07:14
18Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:07:29
19Linda Kroes (Ned) NWV Groningen0:08:25
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)0:09:05

Latest on Cyclingnews