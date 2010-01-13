De Knegt, Vos take wins in Surhuisterveen
Kupfernagel strong in second, Van den Brand crashes out
|1
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|1:01:57
|2
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drinks
|0:00:37
|4
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|0:01:27
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|6
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink
|0:01:29
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:31
|9
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Drinks Cycling Team
|10
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|11
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|12
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb Revor Cycling Team
|13
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drinks
|0:02:12
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus
|0:02:18
|15
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|16
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|0:03:22
|17
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|0:03:33
|18
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg
|0:03:43
|19
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|0:03:58
|20
|Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:04:10
|21
|Jordy Luisman (Ned)
|0:04:28
|22
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:04:36
|23
|Kaj Slenter (Ned)
|0:04:45
|24
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe)
|0:05:38
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederlands-Bloeit
|0:41:01
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|0:00:34
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:01:14
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:32
|5
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:02:15
|6
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida
|0:02:41
|7
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:03:03
|8
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|9
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:03:37
|10
|Rebecca Talen (Ned)
|0:03:42
|11
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|12
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|0:04:44
|13
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:05:06
|14
|Helena Van Leijen (Ned)
|0:06:29
|15
|Karen Brouwer (Ned)
|0:06:48
|16
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:07:08
|17
|Mika Ogishima (Jpn)
|0:07:14
|18
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|0:07:29
|19
|Linda Kroes (Ned) NWV Groningen
|0:08:25
|20
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|0:09:05
