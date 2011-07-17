Trending

Laurent takes out stage to Riviere Pilote

Flavien, Carene make up podium

Stage 8a results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)2:32:02
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:00:02
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
4Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
5Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
6José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
7Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:00:04
8Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
9Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
10Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
11Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
12Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
13Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:00:07
14Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:02:01
15Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:04:24
16Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
17Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:05:30
18Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
19Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:07:40
20Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:10:00
21Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
22Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:10:19
23Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:10:21
24Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
25Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
26Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
27Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
28Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
29Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
30Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
31Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
32Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
33Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
34Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
35Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
36Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
37Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
38Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:12:05
39Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:12:24
40Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:21:26
41Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:25:43

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)12pts
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)10
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)8
4Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
5Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)6
6José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)5
7Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)4
8Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)3
9Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)2
10Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Mountains - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)20pts
2Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)10
3Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)10
4Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)8
5Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)6
6Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
7Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)3
8Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)2
9Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)2
10Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique7:36:14
2Team Bridgestone Anchor0:00:04
3Sélection Guadeloupe0:04:25
4Global Cycling Team Hollande0:15:47
5Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:20:36
6USSA Pavilly Barentin0:20:38

