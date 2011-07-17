Laurent takes out stage to Riviere Pilote
Flavien, Carene make up podium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|2:32:02
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:02
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|4
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|5
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|6
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|7
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:00:04
|8
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|10
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|11
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|12
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|13
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:00:07
|14
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:02:01
|15
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:04:24
|16
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|17
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:05:30
|18
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|19
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:07:40
|20
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:10:00
|21
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|22
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:10:19
|23
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:10:21
|24
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|25
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|26
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|27
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|28
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|29
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|30
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|31
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|32
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|33
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|34
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|35
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|36
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|37
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|38
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:12:05
|39
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:12:24
|40
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:21:26
|41
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:25:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|12
|pts
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|10
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|8
|4
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|5
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|6
|6
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|5
|7
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|4
|8
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|3
|9
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|2
|10
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|20
|pts
|2
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|10
|3
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|4
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8
|5
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|6
|6
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|7
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|8
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|2
|9
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|2
|10
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|7:36:14
|2
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:04
|3
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:04:25
|4
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:15:47
|5
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:20:36
|6
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:20:38
