Roseau first on queen stage
Malle sees out difficult day with controlled ride
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|2:33:40
|2
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|3
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|0:00:04
|4
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:02:27
|5
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:03:09
|6
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:03:10
|7
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|8
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:03:15
|11
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:59
|12
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|13
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|14
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|15
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|16
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|17
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|18
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|19
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|21
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|22
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:07:07
|23
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|24
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|0:08:55
|25
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:09:49
|26
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:10:39
|27
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:12:51
|28
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|29
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:14:06
|30
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:15:02
|31
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|32
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:16:57
|33
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:18:25
|34
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|35
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|36
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|37
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|38
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:20:39
|39
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:22:04
|40
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:24:21
|41
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|42
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:24:31
|43
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:25:55
|44
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|45
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:26:20
|46
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:27:42
|47
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:30:11
|48
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:31:12
|49
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|50
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:31:18
|51
|Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:37:34
|52
|Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:47:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|25
|pts
|2
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|3
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|16
|4
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|14
|5
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|12
|6
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|7
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|8
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|8
|9
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|10
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|6
|11
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|5
|12
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|4
|13
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|3
|14
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|2
|15
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|42
|pts
|2
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|35
|3
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|31
|4
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|22
|5
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|16
|6
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|14
|7
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|10
|8
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|8
|9
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8
|10
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|11
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|5
|12
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|7:46:36
|2
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:59
|3
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:04:22
|4
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:05:43
|5
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:17:13
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:48:05
|7
|Sélection Guyane
|1:10:21
|8
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|1:11:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|13:36:36
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:03:15
|3
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:03:23
|4
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:04:19
|5
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:44
|6
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:05:00
|7
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|0:05:04
|9
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:05:52
|10
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:05:55
|11
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:06:01
|12
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:06:08
|13
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:06:25
|14
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:06:27
|15
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:08:46
|16
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:09:42
|17
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:11:04
|18
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:12:30
|19
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:15:57
|20
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:20:53
|21
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:21:43
|22
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:21:46
|23
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:22:49
|24
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:23:54
|25
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:27:43
|26
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:33:34
|27
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:33:56
|28
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|29
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:34:51
|30
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:37:24
|31
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:38:12
|32
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:38:23
|33
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:44:30
|34
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:46:36
|35
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:49:49
|36
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:52:41
|37
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:54:18
|38
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:54:54
|39
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:55:15
|40
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:56:16
|41
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:58:13
|42
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|1:01:41
|43
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|1:02:52
|44
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|1:06:45
|45
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|1:11:06
|46
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:14:06
|47
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:19:16
|48
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:20:07
|49
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|1:20:24
|50
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:44:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|48
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|45
|3
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|35
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|34
|5
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|33
|6
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|32
|7
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|27
|8
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|9
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|24
|10
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|11
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|19
|12
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|17
|13
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|17
|14
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|17
|15
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|16
|16
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|14
|17
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|18
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|12
|19
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|20
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|11
|21
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|11
|22
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|9
|23
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|8
|24
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|25
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|26
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|6
|27
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|28
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|29
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|5
|30
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|4
|31
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|84
|pts
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|47
|3
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|40
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|34
|5
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|30
|6
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|24
|7
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|22
|8
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|22
|9
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|21
|10
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|20
|11
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|18
|12
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|15
|13
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|13
|14
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|11
|15
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|10
|16
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|9
|17
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|18
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|8
|19
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|7
|20
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|21
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|22
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|5
|23
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|24
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|4
|25
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|3
|26
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|3
|27
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|3
|28
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|3
|29
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|3
|30
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2
|31
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|32
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1
|33
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|40:55:24
|2
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:04:16
|3
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:13:20
|4
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:23:26
|5
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:24:24
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|1:46:33
|7
|Sélection Guyane
|2:28:28
|8
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|3:54:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy