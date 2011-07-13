Trending

Roseau first on queen stage

Malle sees out difficult day with controlled ride

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)2:33:40
2Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
3José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)0:00:04
4Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:02:27
5Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:03:09
6Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:03:10
7Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
8Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
9Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
10Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:03:15
11Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:59
12Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
13Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
14Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
15Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
16Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
17Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
18Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
19Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
20Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
21Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
22Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:07:07
23Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
24Kenny Berquier (CESMA)0:08:55
25Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:09:49
26Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:10:39
27Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:12:51
28Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
29Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:14:06
30Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:15:02
31Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
32Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:16:57
33Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:18:25
34Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
35Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
36Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
37Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
38Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:20:39
39Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:22:04
40Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:24:21
41Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
42Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:24:31
43Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:25:55
44Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
45Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:26:20
46Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:27:42
47Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:30:11
48Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:31:12
49Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
50Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:31:18
51Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:37:34
52Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:47:35

Points Classification - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)25pts
2Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
3José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)16
4Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)14
5Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)12
6Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)10
7Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)9
8Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)8
9Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
10Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)6
11Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)5
12Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)4
13Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)3
14Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)2
15Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)1

Mountains Classifcation - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)42pts
2Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)35
3Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)31
4Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)22
5Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)16
6Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)14
7Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)10
8Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)8
9Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)8
10Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)5
11Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)5
12Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)3

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique7:46:36
2Team Bridgestone Anchor0:03:59
3Sélection Guadeloupe0:04:22
4Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:05:43
5USSA Pavilly Barentin0:17:13
6Global Cycling Team Hollande0:48:05
7Sélection Guyane1:10:21
8Club Cycliste du Nord1:11:09

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)13:36:36
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:03:15
3Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:03:23
4Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:04:19
5Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:44
6Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:05:00
7Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
8José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)0:05:04
9Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:05:52
10Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:05:55
11Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:06:01
12Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:06:08
13Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:06:25
14Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:06:27
15Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:08:46
16Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:09:42
17Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:11:04
18Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:12:30
19Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:15:57
20Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:20:53
21Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:21:43
22Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:21:46
23Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:22:49
24Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:23:54
25Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:27:43
26Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:33:34
27Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:33:56
28Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
29Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:34:51
30Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:37:24
31Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:38:12
32Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)0:38:23
33Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:44:30
34Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:46:36
35Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:49:49
36Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:52:41
37Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:54:18
38Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:54:54
39Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:55:15
40Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:56:16
41Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:58:13
42Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)1:01:41
43Kenny Berquier (CESMA)1:02:52
44Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)1:06:45
45Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)1:11:06
46Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:14:06
47Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:19:16
48Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:20:07
49Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)1:20:24
50Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:44:50

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)48pts
2Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)45
3Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)35
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)34
5Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)33
6Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)32
7Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)27
8Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)25
9Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)24
10Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
11Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)19
12Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)17
13Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)17
14Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)17
15José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)16
16Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)14
17Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)12
18Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)12
19Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)12
20Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)11
21Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)11
22Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)9
23Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)8
24Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)8
25Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
26Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)6
27Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
28Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)5
29Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)5
30Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)4
31Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)3

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)84pts
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)47
3Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)40
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)34
5Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)30
6Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)24
7Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)22
8Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)22
9Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)21
10Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)20
11Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)18
12Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)15
13Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)13
14Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)11
15Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)10
16Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)9
17Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)9
18Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)8
19Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)7
20Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
21Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
22Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)5
23Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
24Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)4
25Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)3
26Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)3
27Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)3
28Kenny Berquier (CESMA)3
29Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)3
30Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2
31Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)1
32Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1
33Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique40:55:24
2Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:04:16
3Sélection Guadeloupe0:13:20
4Team Bridgestone Anchor0:23:26
5USSA Pavilly Barentin0:24:24
6Global Cycling Team Hollande1:46:33
7Sélection Guyane2:28:28
8Club Cycliste du Nord3:54:46

