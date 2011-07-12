Darmyn holds off the chasing bunch to take stage three honours
Another day in yellow for Malle
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|2:50:39
|2
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:00:11
|3
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|4
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:16
|5
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|6
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|7
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|9
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|10
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|11
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|12
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|13
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|14
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|15
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|16
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|17
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|18
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:02:16
|19
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:00:36
|20
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:00:26
|21
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:00:38
|22
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:00:46
|23
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:55
|24
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:01:32
|25
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:01:35
|26
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|27
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|28
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|29
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|30
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:45
|31
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:01:48
|32
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:02:20
|33
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:02:23
|34
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:03:26
|35
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|36
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|0:03:48
|37
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:04:24
|38
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:04:26
|39
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|40
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:04:43
|41
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:06:13
|42
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:07:07
|43
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|44
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|45
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|46
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:07:11
|47
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|48
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:09:11
|49
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:13:08
|50
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|0:23:34
|51
|Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:36:38
|52
|Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:37:08
|HD
|Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)
|0:40:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|pts
|2
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|3
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|16
|4
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|14
|5
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|12
|6
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|10
|7
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|9
|8
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|8
|9
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|7
|10
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|11
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|5
|12
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|13
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|3
|14
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|2
|15
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|16
|pts
|2
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|16
|3
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|9
|4
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|9
|5
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|8
|6
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|7
|7
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|8
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|6
|9
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|5
|10
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|4
|11
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|12
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|3
|13
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|3
|14
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1
|15
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1
|16
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|8:32:24
|2
|Sélection Martinique
|0:00:21
|3
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|4
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:00:26
|5
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:51
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:05:48
|7
|Sélection Guyane
|0:08:07
|8
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|0:23:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10:59:46
|2
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:01:34
|3
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:03:16
|4
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:04:03
|5
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:12
|6
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:04:19
|7
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|8
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:04:36
|9
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:04:38
|10
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:44
|11
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:05:38
|12
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:06:38
|13
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:07:34
|14
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:07:53
|15
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:08:10
|16
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|17
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|18
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:08:33
|19
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:08:46
|20
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:09:15
|21
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:12:02
|22
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:15:52
|23
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:18:02
|24
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:18:19
|25
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:19:54
|26
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:19:57
|27
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:22:09
|28
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:23:26
|29
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:24:15
|30
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:26:20
|31
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:27:17
|32
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:31:20
|33
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:31:33
|34
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:33:02
|35
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:33:31
|36
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:33:34
|37
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:33:41
|38
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:33:43
|39
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:34:26
|40
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:36:02
|41
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:36:21
|42
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:43:04
|43
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:46:26
|44
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:51:59
|45
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|0:52:22
|46
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:52:55
|47
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|0:57:07
|48
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:59:16
|49
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:01:47
|50
|Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1:12:59
|51
|Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|1:16:34
|52
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:17:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|38
|pts
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|36
|3
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|27
|4
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|27
|5
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|6
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|24
|7
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|21
|8
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|9
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|17
|10
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|17
|11
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|13
|12
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|13
|13
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|13
|14
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|15
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|11
|16
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|10
|17
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|9
|18
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|9
|19
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|9
|20
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|8
|21
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|22
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|23
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|6
|24
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|25
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|26
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|5
|27
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|28
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|49
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|26
|3
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|24
|4
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|21
|5
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|6
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|17
|7
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|13
|8
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|12
|9
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|11
|10
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|10
|11
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|9
|12
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|8
|13
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|7
|14
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|7
|15
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|16
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|17
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|5
|18
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|5
|19
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|20
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|21
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|4
|22
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|3
|23
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|3
|24
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|3
|25
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|3
|26
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|27
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|2
|28
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2
|29
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1
|30
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|31
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|33:07:21
|2
|Sélection Martinique
|0:01:27
|3
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:08:38
|4
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:10:25
|5
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:20:54
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:59:55
|7
|Sélection Guyane
|1:19:34
|8
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|2:45:04
