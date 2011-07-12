Trending

Darmyn holds off the chasing bunch to take stage three honours

Another day in yellow for Malle

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)2:50:39
2Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:00:11
3Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
4Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:00:16
5Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
6Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
7Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
8Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
9Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
10Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
11Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
12Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
13Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
14Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
15Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
16José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
17Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
18Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:02:16
19Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:00:36
20Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:00:26
21Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:00:38
22Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:00:46
23Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:00:55
24Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:01:32
25Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:01:35
26Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
27Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
28Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
29Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
30Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:45
31Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:01:48
32Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:02:20
33Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:02:23
34Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:03:26
35Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
36Kenny Berquier (CESMA)0:03:48
37Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:04:24
38Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:04:26
39Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
40Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:04:43
41Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)0:06:13
42Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:07:07
43Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
44Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
45Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
46Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:07:11
47Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
48Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:09:11
49Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:13:08
50Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)0:23:34
51Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:36:38
52Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:37:08
HDStéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)0:40:32

Points - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)25pts
2Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
3Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)16
4Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)14
5Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)12
6Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)10
7Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)9
8Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)8
9Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)7
10Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
11Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)5
12Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
13Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)3
14Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)2
15Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)1

Mountains - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)16pts
2Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)16
3Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)9
4Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)9
5Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)8
6Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)7
7Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
8Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)6
9José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)5
10Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)4
11Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)3
12Kenny Berquier (CESMA)3
13Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)3
14Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1
15Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1
16Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Guadeloupe8:32:24
2Sélection Martinique0:00:21
3USSA Pavilly Barentin
4Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:00:26
5Team Bridgestone Anchor0:00:51
6Global Cycling Team Hollande0:05:48
7Sélection Guyane0:08:07
8Club Cycliste du Nord0:23:14

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)10:59:46
2Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:01:34
3Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:03:16
4Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:04:03
5Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:12
6Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:04:19
7Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
8Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:04:36
9Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:04:38
10Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:44
11Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:05:38
12Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:06:38
13Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:07:34
14Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:07:53
15Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:08:10
16Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
17José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
18Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:08:33
19Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:08:46
20Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:09:15
21Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:12:02
22Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:15:52
23Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:18:02
24Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:18:19
25Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:19:54
26Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:19:57
27Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:22:09
28Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:23:26
29Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:24:15
30Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:26:20
31Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:27:17
32Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:31:20
33Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:31:33
34Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:33:02
35Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:33:31
36Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:33:34
37Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:33:41
38Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:33:43
39Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)0:34:26
40Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:36:02
41Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:36:21
42Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:43:04
43Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:46:26
44Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:51:59
45Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)0:52:22
46Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:52:55
47Kenny Berquier (CESMA)0:57:07
48Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:59:16
49Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:01:47
50Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1:12:59
51Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)1:16:34
52Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:17:49

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)38pts
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)36
3Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)27
4Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)27
5Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)25
6Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)24
7Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)21
8Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
9Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)17
10Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)17
11Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)13
12Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)13
13Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)13
14Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)12
15Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)11
16Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)10
17Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)9
18Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)9
19Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)9
20Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)8
21Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)8
22Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
23Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)6
24Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
25Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)5
26Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)5
27Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)3
28Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)49pts
2Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)26
3Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)24
4Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)21
5Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
6Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)17
7Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)13
8Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)12
9Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)11
10Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)10
11Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)9
12Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)8
13Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)7
14Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)7
15Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
16Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
17Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)5
18José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)5
19Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
20Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
21Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)4
22Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)3
23Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)3
24Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)3
25Kenny Berquier (CESMA)3
26Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)3
27Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)2
28Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2
29Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1
30Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)1
31Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veranda Rideau Sarthe33:07:21
2Sélection Martinique0:01:27
3USSA Pavilly Barentin0:08:38
4Sélection Guadeloupe0:10:25
5Team Bridgestone Anchor0:20:54
6Global Cycling Team Hollande0:59:55
7Sélection Guyane1:19:34
8Club Cycliste du Nord2:45:04

