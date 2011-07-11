Malle takes the afternoon stage after solo ride to finish
Veranda Rideau rider becomes new race leader
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2:32:08
|2
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:00:22
|3
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:02:47
|4
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|5
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|7
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|8
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:02:51
|9
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|10
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:03:22
|11
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|12
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|13
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:06:38
|14
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|15
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|16
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|17
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|18
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|19
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:06:41
|20
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|21
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|22
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|23
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|24
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:09:22
|25
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:09:27
|26
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:10:47
|27
|Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)
|28
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:14:15
|29
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:16:05
|30
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|31
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|32
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:16:12
|33
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:16:19
|34
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|35
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|0:16:37
|36
|Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:16:45
|37
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:17:00
|38
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|39
|Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|40
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|41
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|42
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|43
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|44
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|45
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:18:33
|46
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|47
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:19:47
|48
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:20:38
|49
|Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)
|50
|Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:21:05
|51
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|0:23:23
|52
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|53
|Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)
|0:26:01
|54
|Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:27:01
|55
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|56
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:30:12
|57
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:30:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|12
|pts
|2
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|10
|3
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|4
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|7
|5
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|6
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|7
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|8
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|9
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|2
|10
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|7:42:33
|2
|Sélection Martinique
|0:02:16
|3
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:07
|4
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:07:32
|5
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:10:32
|6
|Pédale Pilotine
|0:17:22
|7
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:29:16
|8
|Sélection Guyane
|0:36:55
|9
|Sélection Régionale Sud
|0:42:46
|10
|Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe
|0:50:56
|11
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|1:02:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8:08:51
|2
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:01:34
|3
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:03:16
|4
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:04:03
|5
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:17
|6
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:04:18
|7
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:04:19
|8
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|10
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:34
|11
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:04:36
|12
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:06:38
|13
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:07:15
|14
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:07:34
|15
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:07:53
|16
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:08:10
|17
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|18
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|19
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:08:11
|20
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:08:16
|21
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:11:23
|22
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:15:14
|23
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:15:52
|24
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:17:00
|25
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:17:24
|26
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:18:18
|27
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:18:38
|28
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:20:02
|29
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:21:54
|30
|Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:24:08
|31
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:25:01
|32
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:25:48
|33
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:28:29
|34
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|0:29:04
|35
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:29:11
|36
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:29:14
|37
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:29:24
|38
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:29:26
|39
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|40
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:29:35
|41
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:30:01
|42
|Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:30:06
|43
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:30:21
|44
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:31:43
|45
|Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:36:07
|46
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:38:54
|47
|Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:40:12
|48
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:43:04
|49
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:44:22
|50
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:46:04
|51
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|0:53:35
|52
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:54:56
|53
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:56:06
|54
|Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)
|1:01:16
|55
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:04:57
|56
|Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)
|1:20:46
|57
|Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|1:24:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|32
|pts
|2
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|3
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|22
|4
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|20
|5
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|17
|6
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|16
|7
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|12
|8
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|9
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|11
|10
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|11
|11
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|10
|12
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|10
|13
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|14
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|7
|15
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|16
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|6
|17
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|18
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|19
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|5
|20
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|21
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|22
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|3
|23
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|2
|24
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|2
|25
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1
|26
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|40
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|26
|3
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|21
|4
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|16
|5
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|12
|6
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|11
|7
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|8
|8
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8
|9
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|7
|10
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|11
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|12
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|4
|13
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|14
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|4
|15
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|4
|16
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|4
|17
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|3
|18
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|3
|19
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|2
|20
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2
|21
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|22
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|23
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|24:34:31
|2
|Sélection Martinique
|0:01:32
|3
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:08:43
|4
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:10:51
|5
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:20:29
|6
|Pédale Pilotine
|0:49:15
|7
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:54:33
|8
|Sélection Guyane
|1:11:53
|9
|Sélection Régionale Sud
|1:20:58
|10
|Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe
|1:34:22
|11
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|2:22:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy