Malle takes the afternoon stage after solo ride to finish

Veranda Rideau rider becomes new race leader

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2:32:08
2Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:00:22
3Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:02:47
4Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
5Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
6Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
7Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
8Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:02:51
9Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
10Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:03:22
11Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
12Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
13Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:06:38
14Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
15Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
16Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
17Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
18José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
19Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:06:41
20Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
21Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
22Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
23Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
24Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)0:09:22
25Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:09:27
26Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:10:47
27Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)
28Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:14:15
29Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:16:05
30Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
31Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
32Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:16:12
33Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:16:19
34Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
35Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)0:16:37
36Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:16:45
37Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:17:00
38Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
39Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
40Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
41Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
42Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
43Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
44Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
45Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:18:33
46Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
47Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:19:47
48Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:20:38
49Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)
50Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:21:05
51Kenny Berquier (CESMA)0:23:23
52Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
53Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)0:26:01
54Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:27:01
55Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
56Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:30:12
57Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:30:39

Points - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)12pts
2Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)10
3Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)8
4Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)7
5Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
6Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)5
7Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
8Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)3
9Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)2
10Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veranda Rideau Sarthe7:42:33
2Sélection Martinique0:02:16
3Team Bridgestone Anchor0:06:07
4USSA Pavilly Barentin0:07:32
5Sélection Guadeloupe0:10:32
6Pédale Pilotine0:17:22
7Global Cycling Team Hollande0:29:16
8Sélection Guyane0:36:55
9Sélection Régionale Sud0:42:46
10Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe0:50:56
11Club Cycliste du Nord1:02:08

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)8:08:51
2Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:01:34
3Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:03:16
4Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:04:03
5Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:17
6Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:04:18
7Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:04:19
8Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
9Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
10Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:34
11Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:04:36
12Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:06:38
13Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:07:15
14Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:07:34
15Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:07:53
16Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:08:10
17Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
18José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
19Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:08:11
20Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:08:16
21Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:11:23
22Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:15:14
23Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:15:52
24Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:17:00
25Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:17:24
26Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:18:18
27Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:18:38
28Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:20:02
29Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:21:54
30Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)0:24:08
31Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:25:01
32Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:25:48
33Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)0:28:29
34Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)0:29:04
35Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:29:11
36Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:29:14
37Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:29:24
38Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:29:26
39Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
40Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:29:35
41Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:30:01
42Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:30:06
43Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:30:21
44Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:31:43
45Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:36:07
46Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:38:54
47Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:40:12
48Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:43:04
49Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:44:22
50Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:46:04
51Kenny Berquier (CESMA)0:53:35
52Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:54:56
53Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:56:06
54Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)1:01:16
55Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:04:57
56Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)1:20:46
57Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)1:24:05

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)32pts
2Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)25
3Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)22
4Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)20
5Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)17
6Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)16
7Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)12
8Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)12
9Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)11
10Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)11
11Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)10
12Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)10
13Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)8
14Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)7
15Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
16Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)6
17Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
18Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)5
19Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)5
20Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
21Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)3
22Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)3
23Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)2
24Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)2
25Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1
26Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)40pts
2Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)26
3Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)21
4Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)16
5Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)12
6Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)11
7Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)8
8Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)8
9Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)7
10Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
11Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
12Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)4
13Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
14Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)4
15Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)4
16Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)4
17Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)3
18Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)3
19Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)2
20Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2
21Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)1
22Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)1
23Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veranda Rideau Sarthe24:34:31
2Sélection Martinique0:01:32
3USSA Pavilly Barentin0:08:43
4Sélection Guadeloupe0:10:51
5Team Bridgestone Anchor0:20:29
6Pédale Pilotine0:49:15
7Global Cycling Team Hollande0:54:33
8Sélection Guyane1:11:53
9Sélection Régionale Sud1:20:58
10Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe1:34:22
11Club Cycliste du Nord2:22:16

