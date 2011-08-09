Trending

Ilias wins in Greece

Kurkcu takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)1:38:37
2Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:01:49
3Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)0:02:59
4Isak Unal (Tur)0:03:26
5Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:05:45
6Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)0:08:50
7Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:13:06
8Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)0:13:47
9Mikail Simsek (Tur)0:14:44
10Yavuz Kilim (Tur)0:17:05
11Alican Elkatmis (Tur)
12Fatih Ozbudak (Tur)
13Kerem Anil (Tur)
14Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
15Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
16Yasin Kaplan (Tur)
17Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
18Kamil Akalp (Tur)
19Fatih Muhammed Balta (Tur)
20Beyhan Golcayir (Tur)
21Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
22Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
23Ahmet Abaci (Tur)
24Fevzi Fay Tekin (Tur)
25Cem Gonul (Tur)
26Sina Soluksaran (IRI)
DNFHasan Sahbaz (Tur)
DNFAli Çakas (Tur)
DNFIsmail Sen (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)1:33:43
2Semra Yetis (Tur)0:11:08
3Pelin Bayram (Tur)
4Irem Aslan (Tur)
5Ayris Isik (Tur)

Latest on Cyclingnews