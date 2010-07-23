Trending

Purcell claims win over Schneider

Ellis continues Bike NZ's strong run in third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
2Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
3Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
4Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge and Parlee)
5Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
6Emma Bast (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
7Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
8Kaytee Boyd (Bike NZ)
9Katie Ligler (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
10Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
11Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
12Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
13Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
14Michelle Melka (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
15Gemma Dudley (Bike NZ)
16Katie Kindt (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
17Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)

