Purcell claims win over Schneider
Ellis continues Bike NZ's strong run in third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
|2
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
|3
|Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
|4
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge and Parlee)
|5
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|6
|Emma Bast (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|7
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|8
|Kaytee Boyd (Bike NZ)
|9
|Katie Ligler (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|10
|Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
|11
|Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|12
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|13
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|14
|Michelle Melka (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|15
|Gemma Dudley (Bike NZ)
|16
|Katie Kindt (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|17
|Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
