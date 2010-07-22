Trending

Tasmanian Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation) took the win Wednesday afternoon at the classic Lake Front Long road course in Milwaukee by Lake Michigan. This was the 13th stage of the International Cycling Classic/Superweek series.

Early in the race, seven riders got off the front and Rice quickly bridged up. The breakaway then swelled to 13 riders – including David Kemp (Fly V Australia), three riders from Hotel San Jose and German rider Bastian Faltin (Stevens Racing Team).

The lead group of 13 riders worked well together until the last lap of the 150K race, when numerous attacks were initiated. Two kilometres from the finish, three riders broke away but Rice held steady. Eight hundred meters from the finish, Rice bridged to the three leading riders and kept going to the finish line, winning by a couple seconds.

“It’s been a trying week for the Bahati team,” Rice said. “So this is a sweet victory for me and the team.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
2Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
3David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
4Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
5Andrew Crater (Team AeroCat)
6Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
7Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
8Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
9Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
10Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
11Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
12Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
13Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
14Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
15Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
16Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
17Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
18Tim Johnson (United HealthCare/Maxxis)
19Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
20Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis)
21Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
22Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
23Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
24Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling)
25Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
26Tristan Schouten (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
27Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp)
28Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
29(Unknown Rider)
30Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
31Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
32(Unknown Rider)
33Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)
34Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
35Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
36(Unknown Rider)
37Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
38Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
39Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
40Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Olive Oil)
41Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
42David Moyer (XXX RACING - ATHELTICO)
43Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
44Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
45Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
46Aaron Gallardo (Team Helen's)
47Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
48Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)
49Kyle Jacobson (ISCorp)
50Chris Johnson (Rock Racing)
51Logan Vonbokel (MERCY ELITE CYCLING TEAM)
52Joseph Whitman (AXA Equitable/CRCA)
53Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
54Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
55Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
56(Unknown Rider)
57Peter Hurst (AXA EQUITABLE CYCLING TEAM/CRCA)
58Chris Hurst (AXA)
59Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
60John Minturn (AXA Equitable-CRCA)
61Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
62(Unknown Rider)
63Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
64John Mcgill (Onion River Racing)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
2Melissa Dahlman (SPBRC)
3Kaytee Boyd (Bike NZ)
4Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
5Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
6Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
7Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
8Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
9Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
10Emma Bast (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
11Kelley Hess (TEAM KENDA)
12Gemma Dudley (Bike NZ)
13Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
14Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
15Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p.b Motorex)
16Maura Kinsella (Webcor Bridge)
17Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
18Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
19Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
20Maryann Martinez (ONION RIVER RACING)
21Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
22Rebecca Wellons (BMW - Bianchi)
23Jane Weakley (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
24Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
25Monica Mcdonald (CHIRCOPRACTIC PARTNERS)
26Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport)
27Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)
28Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
29Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)

 

