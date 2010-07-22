Tasmanian Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation) took the win Wednesday afternoon at the classic Lake Front Long road course in Milwaukee by Lake Michigan. This was the 13th stage of the International Cycling Classic/Superweek series.

Early in the race, seven riders got off the front and Rice quickly bridged up. The breakaway then swelled to 13 riders – including David Kemp (Fly V Australia), three riders from Hotel San Jose and German rider Bastian Faltin (Stevens Racing Team).

The lead group of 13 riders worked well together until the last lap of the 150K race, when numerous attacks were initiated. Two kilometres from the finish, three riders broke away but Rice held steady. Eight hundred meters from the finish, Rice bridged to the three leading riders and kept going to the finish line, winning by a couple seconds.

“It’s been a trying week for the Bahati team,” Rice said. “So this is a sweet victory for me and the team.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 2 Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team) 3 David Kemp (Fly V Australia) 4 Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 5 Andrew Crater (Team AeroCat) 6 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 7 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR) 8 Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex) 9 Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR) 10 Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin / MC2) 11 Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR) 12 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex) 13 Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia) 15 Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder) 16 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 17 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 18 Tim Johnson (United HealthCare/Maxxis) 19 Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR) 20 Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis) 21 Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC) 22 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure) 23 Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing) 24 Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling) 25 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 26 Tristan Schouten (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.) 27 Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp) 28 Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder) 29 (Unknown Rider) 30 Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group) 31 Marc Howe (Gear Grinder) 32 (Unknown Rider) 33 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 34 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM) 35 Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail) 36 (Unknown Rider) 37 Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM) 38 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 39 Craig Streit (Craig P Streit) 40 Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Olive Oil) 41 Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR) 42 David Moyer (XXX RACING - ATHELTICO) 43 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 44 Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team) 45 Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 46 Aaron Gallardo (Team Helen's) 47 Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE) 48 Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail) 49 Kyle Jacobson (ISCorp) 50 Chris Johnson (Rock Racing) 51 Logan Vonbokel (MERCY ELITE CYCLING TEAM) 52 Joseph Whitman (AXA Equitable/CRCA) 53 Chad Haga (Super Squadra) 54 Alder Martz (Team Globalbike) 55 Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE) 56 (Unknown Rider) 57 Peter Hurst (AXA EQUITABLE CYCLING TEAM/CRCA) 58 Chris Hurst (AXA) 59 Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team) 60 John Minturn (AXA Equitable-CRCA) 61 Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 62 (Unknown Rider) 63 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 64 John Mcgill (Onion River Racing)