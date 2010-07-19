Trending

Passeron takes men's race from Freund

Kapp snatches first women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
2Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
3Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
4John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
5Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
6James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussure)
7Stathy Touloumis (Alberto's Sport)
8Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
9Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
10Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
11Justin Armstead (Team Mack)
12Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
13Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)
14Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
15Robert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven)
16Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
17Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
18Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
19Joe Bippus (SOUTH CHICAGO WHEELMEN)
20Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
21Ara Oggoian (BICYCLE HEAVEN)
22Brian Boudreau
23Brian Haas (Alberto's Sport)
24Theodore Grober (TEAM HELEN'S)
25Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
26Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
27Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
28John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
29Robert Quinn (Racing Republic)
30Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
31Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
2Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
3Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
4Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
5Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
6Laura Parsons
7Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
8Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
9Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
10Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
11Holly Mathews
12Skye Armstrong (Bicycle John's Serious Cycling)
13Sandra Pehl (AJ's / Nutrishop)
14Greta Neimanas (XXX RACING-ATHLETICO)

Latest on Cyclingnews