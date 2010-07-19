Passeron takes men's race from Freund
Kapp snatches first women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|2
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|3
|Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
|4
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|5
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|6
|James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|7
|Stathy Touloumis (Alberto's Sport)
|8
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
|10
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|11
|Justin Armstead (Team Mack)
|12
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|13
|Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)
|14
|Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|15
|Robert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven)
|16
|Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|17
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
|19
|Joe Bippus (SOUTH CHICAGO WHEELMEN)
|20
|Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
|21
|Ara Oggoian (BICYCLE HEAVEN)
|22
|Brian Boudreau
|23
|Brian Haas (Alberto's Sport)
|24
|Theodore Grober (TEAM HELEN'S)
|25
|Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|26
|Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
|27
|Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
|28
|John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|29
|Robert Quinn (Racing Republic)
|30
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|31
|Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
|2
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|3
|Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
|4
|Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
|5
|Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
|6
|Laura Parsons
|7
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
|8
|Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|9
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|10
|Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
|11
|Holly Mathews
|12
|Skye Armstrong (Bicycle John's Serious Cycling)
|13
|Sandra Pehl (AJ's / Nutrishop)
|14
|Greta Neimanas (XXX RACING-ATHLETICO)
