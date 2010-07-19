Stemper grabs victory for Kenda
Allar joins women's winners list
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
|3
|Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
|4
|Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
|5
|Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
|7
|Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|8
|Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|9
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|10
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|11
|Emile Abraham (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|12
|Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
|13
|Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|14
|Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita)
|15
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|17
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|18
|Stephen Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|19
|Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
|20
|Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose)
|21
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|22
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|23
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|24
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|25
|Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|26
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|27
|Varun Maharaj (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|28
|Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
|29
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
|30
|Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|31
|Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team- Argentina)
|32
|Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)
|33
|Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|34
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|35
|Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|36
|Ben Anderson (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
|37
|Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|38
|Peter Hurst (AXA EQUITABLE CYCLING TEAM/CRCA)
|39
|David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|40
|Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp)
|41
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp)
|42
|Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|43
|Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|44
|Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
|45
|Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
|46
|Steve Broglio (LUCAS OIL)
|47
|Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2
|Jennifer Purcell (Hotel San Jose)
|3
|Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
|4
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|5
|Rebecca Wellons (BMW - Bianchi)
|6
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|7
|Maura Kinsella
|8
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
|9
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
|10
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|11
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|12
|Joan Meiners (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|13
|Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|14
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|15
|Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport)
|16
|Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
