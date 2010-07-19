Trending

Stemper grabs victory for Kenda

Allar joins women's winners list

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
2Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
3Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
4Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
5Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
6Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
7Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
8Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
9Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
10Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
11Emile Abraham (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
12Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
13Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
14Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita)
15Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
16Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
17Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
18Stephen Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
19Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
20Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose)
21Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
22Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
23Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
24Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
25Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
26Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
27Varun Maharaj (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
28Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
29Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
30Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
31Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team- Argentina)
32Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)
33Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
34Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
35Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
36Ben Anderson (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
37Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
38Peter Hurst (AXA EQUITABLE CYCLING TEAM/CRCA)
39David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
40Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp)
41Kip Spaude (ISCorp)
42Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Team)
43Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling Team)
44Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
45Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
46Steve Broglio (LUCAS OIL)
47Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
2Jennifer Purcell (Hotel San Jose)
3Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
4Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
5Rebecca Wellons (BMW - Bianchi)
6Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
7Maura Kinsella
8Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
9Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
10Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
11Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
12Joan Meiners (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
13Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
14Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
15Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport)
16Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)

