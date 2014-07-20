Olejniczak wins Lake Bluff Criterium
Allar claims women's criterium victory
The second stop of the Intelligentsia Cup, the National Criterium Calendar Northwestern Medicine Criterium in Lake Bluff, saw two different but exciting races across the pro/elite men and women races.
In the women’s race, Erica Allar (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) doubled up on her Intelligentsia Cup wins against a tough field sprint win ahead of Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Skylar Schneider (TIBCO). Allar’s strong Colavita team had to fend off attacks from a sizable Pepper Palace team and the presence of sprinter Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom). However, the long rising finish stretch of the 1.4km course proved too tough to power against Allar’s sprint.
Olejniczak wins men's criterium; Keough relegated for dangerous sprinting
The men’s race saw a five-man break form just after the mid-point of the 90-minute race with two UnitedHealthcare present including NCC leader Luke Keough and Brad White, along with series leader Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane) and Hogan Sills (Astellas). But it was the young amateur Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) who everyone overlooked that came away with the win after out-kicking Keough to the line.
In a dramatic turn, Keough was relegated by race officials for dangerous sprinting after the other riders in the break protested he came off his sprint line pushing them into the barriers. This pushed Hartley into third place behind Sills and extended his overall lead in the Intelligentsia Cup series.
The series moves on to Crystal Lake on Sunday then continues Wednesday with a road race followed by four criteriums around Chicagoland.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|2
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|3
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|4
|Bradley White (United Healthcare)
|5
|Luke Keough (United Healthcare)
|6
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|7
|Yeison Ulloa (Columbia Specialized)
|8
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Devo)
|9
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coachin)
|10
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare)
|11
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh)
|13
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System)
|14
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
|16
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
|17
|Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare)
|18
|Anthony Olson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|19
|Charles (Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
|20
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|21
|Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New NZL)
|22
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|23
|Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New NZL)
|24
|Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|25
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b oferrin)
|26
|Armando Cordenas
|27
|Rudyard Peterson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|28
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|29
|Unknown rider
|30
|Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|31
|Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|32
|Kenneth Hanson (United Healthcare)
|33
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team Champion)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|2
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie)
|3
|Skylar Schneider
|4
|Amy Cutler (FCS Cycling)
|5
|Andreina Rivera (ISCorp)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|7
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|8
|Yussely Soto (Soto Tires)
|9
|Yeny Colmenares (Columbia Specialized Team)
|10
|Jeannie Kuhajek (CRYSTAL)
|11
|Diana Penuela (Columbia Specialized Team)
|12
|Samantha Schneider
|13
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|14
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|15
|Monica Mendez (Columbia Specialized Team)
|16
|Holly Mathews
|17
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|18
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|19
|Nicolle Bruderer (Natural Grocers)
|20
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|21
|Natalia Franio (ISCorp)
|22
|Unknown rider
|23
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace o Cycling)
|24
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|25
|Ana Fagua (Columbia Specialized Team)
|26
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace o Cycling)
|27
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|28
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|29
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace o Cycling)
|30
|Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
|31
|Tracey Cameron (Century Road Club Assoc)
|32
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|33
|Unknown rider
|34
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|35
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|36
|Mary Zider (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|37
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|38
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
|39
|Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
|40
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing)
|41
|Julie Hunter
|42
|Genevieve Krahn (Kruis p/b Repucom)
|43
|Sarah Huang (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|44
|Amy Good (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|45
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|46
|cathy frampton (PSIMET Racing)
|47
|Kira Maicke (PCP Race Team)
