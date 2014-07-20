Image 1 of 4 Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) out-sprints Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 2 of 4 Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) wins women's criterium (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 3 of 4 Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) wins men's NCC criterium (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 4 of 4 Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) stands on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Ethan Glading)

The second stop of the Intelligentsia Cup, the National Criterium Calendar Northwestern Medicine Criterium in Lake Bluff, saw two different but exciting races across the pro/elite men and women races.

In the women’s race, Erica Allar (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) doubled up on her Intelligentsia Cup wins against a tough field sprint win ahead of Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Skylar Schneider (TIBCO). Allar’s strong Colavita team had to fend off attacks from a sizable Pepper Palace team and the presence of sprinter Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom). However, the long rising finish stretch of the 1.4km course proved too tough to power against Allar’s sprint.

Olejniczak wins men's criterium; Keough relegated for dangerous sprinting

The men’s race saw a five-man break form just after the mid-point of the 90-minute race with two UnitedHealthcare present including NCC leader Luke Keough and Brad White, along with series leader Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane) and Hogan Sills (Astellas). But it was the young amateur Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) who everyone overlooked that came away with the win after out-kicking Keough to the line.

In a dramatic turn, Keough was relegated by race officials for dangerous sprinting after the other riders in the break protested he came off his sprint line pushing them into the barriers. This pushed Hartley into third place behind Sills and extended his overall lead in the Intelligentsia Cup series.

The series moves on to Crystal Lake on Sunday then continues Wednesday with a road race followed by four criteriums around Chicagoland.



Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 2 Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team) 3 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 4 Bradley White (United Healthcare) 5 Luke Keough (United Healthcare) 6 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 7 Yeison Ulloa (Columbia Specialized) 8 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Devo) 9 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coachin) 10 Karl Menzies (United Healthcare) 11 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh) 13 Conor Mullervy (Champion System) 14 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop) 15 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System) 16 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber) 17 Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare) 18 Anthony Olson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 19 Charles (Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) 20 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 21 Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New NZL) 22 Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk) 23 Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New NZL) 24 Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 25 David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b oferrin) 26 Armando Cordenas 27 Rudyard Peterson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 28 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 29 Unknown rider 30 Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 31 Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 32 Kenneth Hanson (United Healthcare) 33 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team Champion)