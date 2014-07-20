Trending

Olejniczak wins Lake Bluff Criterium

Allar claims women's criterium victory

Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) out-sprints Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) wins women's criterium

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) wins men's NCC criterium

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) stands on the top step of the podium

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

The second stop of the Intelligentsia Cup, the National Criterium Calendar Northwestern Medicine Criterium in Lake Bluff, saw two different but exciting races across the pro/elite men and women races.

In the women’s race, Erica Allar (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) doubled up on her Intelligentsia Cup wins against a tough field sprint win ahead of Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Skylar Schneider (TIBCO). Allar’s strong Colavita team had to fend off attacks from a sizable Pepper Palace team and the presence of sprinter Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom). However, the long rising finish stretch of the 1.4km course proved too tough to power against Allar’s sprint.

Olejniczak wins men's criterium; Keough relegated for dangerous sprinting

The men’s race saw a five-man break form just after the mid-point of the 90-minute race with two UnitedHealthcare present including NCC leader Luke Keough and Brad White, along with series leader Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane) and Hogan Sills (Astellas). But it was the young amateur Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) who everyone overlooked that came away with the win after out-kicking Keough to the line.

In a dramatic turn, Keough was relegated by race officials for dangerous sprinting after the other riders in the break protested he came off his sprint line pushing them into the barriers. This pushed Hartley into third place behind Sills and extended his overall lead in the Intelligentsia Cup series.

The series moves on to Crystal Lake on Sunday then continues Wednesday with a road race followed by four criteriums around Chicagoland.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
2Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
3Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
4Bradley White (United Healthcare)
5Luke Keough (United Healthcare)
6Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
7Yeison Ulloa (Columbia Specialized)
8Alexander Ray (Hincapie Devo)
9David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coachin)
10Karl Menzies (United Healthcare)
11Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
12James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh)
13Conor Mullervy (Champion System)
14Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
15Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
16Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
17Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare)
18Anthony Olson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
19Charles (Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
20Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
21Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New NZL)
22Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
23Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New NZL)
24Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
25David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b oferrin)
26Armando Cordenas
27Rudyard Peterson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
28Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
29Unknown rider
30Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
31Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
32Kenneth Hanson (United Healthcare)
33Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team Champion)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
2Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie)
3Skylar Schneider
4Amy Cutler (FCS Cycling)
5Andreina Rivera (ISCorp)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
7Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
8Yussely Soto (Soto Tires)
9Yeny Colmenares (Columbia Specialized Team)
10Jeannie Kuhajek (CRYSTAL)
11Diana Penuela (Columbia Specialized Team)
12Samantha Schneider
13Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
14Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
15Monica Mendez (Columbia Specialized Team)
16Holly Mathews
17Jennifer Purcell (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
18Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
19Nicolle Bruderer (Natural Grocers)
20Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
21Natalia Franio (ISCorp)
22Unknown rider
23Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace o Cycling)
24Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
25Ana Fagua (Columbia Specialized Team)
26Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace o Cycling)
27Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
28Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
29Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace o Cycling)
30Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
31Tracey Cameron (Century Road Club Assoc)
32Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
33Unknown rider
34Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
35Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
36Mary Zider (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
37Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
38Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
39Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
40Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing)
41Julie Hunter
42Genevieve Krahn (Kruis p/b Repucom)
43Sarah Huang (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
44Amy Good (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
45Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
46cathy frampton (PSIMET Racing)
47Kira Maicke (PCP Race Team)

 

