Trending

Grabsch best against the clock

Kessiakoff remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 5

Fredrik Kessiakoff is now an old hand at the podium kiss routine

Fredrik Kessiakoff is now an old hand at the podium kiss routine
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 2 of 5

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) doesn't look too thrilled

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) doesn't look too thrilled
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 3 of 5

Fredrik Kessiakoff on his way to maintaining his overall lead

Fredrik Kessiakoff on his way to maintaining his overall lead
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 4 of 5

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) looks pensive

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) looks pensive
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)
Image 5 of 5

Bert Grabsch zips through the sunflowers in record time

Bert Grabsch zips through the sunflowers in record time
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Bert Grabsch of HTC-Highroad won the penultimate stage time trial at the Tour of Austria, covering the 30.1km around Podersdorf am Neusiedler See in a time of 34:36. Second place went to Jesse Sergent (RadioShack), with Grabsch's HTC-Highroad teammate Patrick Gretsch rounding out the top-three.

It was Grabsch's second win of the year, following his victory in the German national time trial championship, and he set a new speed record for the time trial, 52.17 km/h.  “I could have gone faster, but these high temperatures are definitely not my favourite conditions,” the 36-year-old said.  “They cost me about 15 percent of my performance.  But I wanted to win this stage and I have, so I am very satisfied.”

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) put in a strong showing to claim fifth place on the day and maintain his overall lead. There were changes below him in the GC, though. Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) dropped from second to sixth place while Leopold König (Team NetApp) moved up to second, with Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) now in third.

Kessiakoff was looking forward to the overall win on Sunday.  "The yellow jersey has inspired me. If you are in good shape you can be fast everywhere, in the mountains, in the time trial. I just have to survive the stage tomorrow. I am looking forward to Vienna where my grandfather was born."

Thomas Rohregger of Leopard Trek, who won the overall title in 2008, had hoped to move up on to the podium, but was unsuccessful. He not only lost more than two minutes to the leader, he was also given a 30 second penalty for riding without a transponder.

Full Results
1Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:34:36.90
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:22.82
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:32.75
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:46.59
5Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:55.77
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:10.78
7Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:11.75
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:17.94
9Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:18.70
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:24.11
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:01:24.56
12Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:01:28.36
13Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31.58
14Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:46.44
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:46.69
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:50.83
17Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:57.26
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:57.35
19Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:58.91
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:02:00.52
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:02:02.77
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp0:02:06.80
23Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:02:09.76
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:11.69
25Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:13.43
26Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:02:18.84
27Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:02:24.96
28Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:26.16
29Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:32.54
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:42.51
31Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:02:43.38
32Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:45.11
33Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:51.78
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:53.88
35Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:02:56.00
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:56.48
37Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:57.04
38Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:59.40
39Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:03:02.18
40Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:03:02.73
41Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:05.58
42Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:06.37
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:03:08.58
44Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:03:08.72
45André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:11.88
46Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:14.39
47Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:15.25
48Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:16.12
49Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:20.03
50Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:22.12
51Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:03:22.66
52Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:03:25.88
53Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:27.30
54Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:28.77
55Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:03:31.29
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:03:35.48
57Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:38.81
58Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:45.83
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:03:46.49
60Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:03:54.89
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team0:03:54.90
62Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:54.94
63Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:55.44
64Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:56.56
65Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:00.53
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:04:00.80
67Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:04:01.68
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:04:02.12
69Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:04:02.86
70Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:04:05.44
71Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:04:05.77
72Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:04:05.95
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:08.86
74Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:04:09.75
75Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:10.05
76Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:11.66
77Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:11.82
78Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:12.49
79David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:15.79
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:04:18.92
81Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:20.86
82Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:21.87
83Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:21.93
84Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:04:22.75
85Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:25.31
86Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike0:04:30.33
87Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:04:36.25
88Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:37.32
89Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:37.33
90Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:04:39.33
91Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:42.51
92Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:43.82
93Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:46.26
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:04:47.21
95Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:53.72
96Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:05:03.96
97Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:05:05.15
98Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:06.38
99Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:06.78
100Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg0:05:09.93
101Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:05:19.12
102Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:23.68
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:05:24.11
104Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:28.11
105Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:37.89
106Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:38.78
107Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:05:41.51
108Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:05:52.48
109Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:53.40
110Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp0:06:01.50
111Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:03.76
112Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:04.14
113René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:06:05.83
114Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:10.12
115Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:06:11.13
116Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:06:16.29
117Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:06:20.00
118Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:21.05
119Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:25.32
120Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:25.68
121Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:06:26.95
122Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:41.41
123Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:06:41.51
124Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:51.53
125Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:06:53.30
126Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:07:08.70
127Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:07:42.49

Points
1Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack12
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad10
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
5Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana7
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp6
7Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack4
9Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team3
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Teams
1HTC-Highroad1:46:19
2Team RadioShack0:00:35
3Pro Team Astana0:02:03
4Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:25
5Team Netapp0:02:45
6Geox-TMC0:04:02
7BMC Racing Team
8Katusha Team0:04:04
9Sky Procycling0:04:11
10Leopard Trek0:05:23
11Skil - Shimano0:06:20
12Tyrol Team0:07:03
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:44
14Androni Giocattoli0:08:12
15ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:10:27
16Team Vorarlberg0:10:52
17WSA - Viperbike0:11:26
18Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:34

General classification after stage 7
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana24:24:05
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:02:28
3Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:05
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:03:59
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:04:02
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
7Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:04:36
8Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:04:46
9Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:04:59
10Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:09
11Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:34
12Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:51
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:06:01
14Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:20
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:06:36
16Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:06:46
17Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:07:54
18Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:08:49
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:08:53
20Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:09:10
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp0:09:35
22Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:09:43
23Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:10:24
24Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:10:30
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:10:35
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:45
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team0:12:31
28Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:38
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:13:54
30Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:51
31Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:58
32Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:16:12
33Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:16:17
34Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:17:29
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:18:35
36Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:20:01
37Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:20:33
38Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:45
39Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:20:55
40Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:21:31
41Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:22:17
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:22:19
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:25
44Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:28
45Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:23:04
46Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:21
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:54
48Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:24:16
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:24
50Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:25:46
51Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:26:24
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:52
53Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:27:26
54Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:27:58
55Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:29:14
56Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:22
57Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:30:23
58Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:31:59
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:32:43
60Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:03
61Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:11
62Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:33:25
63Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:34:44
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:35:22
65Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:35:37
66Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:38:31
67Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:38:40
68Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:38:56
69Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:40:34
70Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:41:30
71Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:41:57
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:42:55
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:43:24
74Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:43:25
75Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:45:16
76Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:49
77Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg0:46:40
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:16
79Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:48:15
80David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:49:04
81Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:50:08
82Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:51:01
83Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:51:43
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:52:24
85Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:52:45
86Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:54:08
87Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:54:31
88Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:54:57
89Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:55:12
90Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:56:33
91Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike0:56:54
92René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:58:15
93Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:58:42
94Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:58:53
95Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:09
96André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:01:03
97Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:01:28
98Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1:03:49
99Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:03:50
100Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike1:04:14
101Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:04:36
102Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad1:04:43
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek1:04:48
104Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike1:04:55
105Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg1:05:59
106Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:08:12
107Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:09:07
108Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:11:45
109Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1:14:52
110Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:16:27
111Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:16:46
112Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp1:20:20
113Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:21:12
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek1:24:32
115Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:24:44
116Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:28:41
117Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:33:22
118Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike1:35:59
119Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike1:41:19
120Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:41:31
121Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:44:13
122Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:48:26
123Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:52:38
124Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:52:49
125Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike1:55:57
126Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team1:56:55
127Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:03:06

Points classification
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team43pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana30
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp28
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad22
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling18
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano17
9Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard16
10Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
11Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard14
12Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack14
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp14
14Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano13
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC13
16Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek13
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling12
18Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
19Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack12
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team12
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
22Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling10
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad10
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
25Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek9
26Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana9
27Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC8
28Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
30Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek7
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
32Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp6
33Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
34Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
35Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack5
36Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
37Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
38Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek5
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC4
40Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team4
41Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp4
42Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team4
43Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack4
44Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC4
45Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
46Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
47Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
48Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp3
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team3
50Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard3
51Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard3
52David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team3
53René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg3
54Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek2
55Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack2
56Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad2
57Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
58Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team1
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg1
60Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
61Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
62Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike-1
63Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek-5
64Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling-5
65Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg-5
66Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg-5
67Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike-5
68Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-5
69Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer-5
70Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad-8
71Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek-9

Mountains classification
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano37
3Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard28
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
5Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
7Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad14
9David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team14
10Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike13
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek12
12Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek10
14Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC9
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling8
16Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
17Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp8
18Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp8
19Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana8
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard8
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek7
22Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
23Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack6
24Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
25Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC5
26Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack3
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team3
28Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp2
30Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2
31Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
32Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek2
33Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek1

Young rider classification
1Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp24:26:33
2Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:23
3Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:06:21
4Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:07:56
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:08:07
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team0:10:03
7Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:13:30
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:13:44
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:16:07
10Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:17
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:18:27
12Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:03
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:57
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:20:53
15Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike0:21:48
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:56
17Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:23:18
18Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:24:58
19Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:25:30
20Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:54
21Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:29:31
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:35
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:30:57
24Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:32:16
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:32:54
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:36:28
27Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:38:06
28Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:39:02
29Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:39:29
30Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:40:27
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:40:56
32Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:42:48
33Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:48
34David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:46:36
35Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:49:15
36Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:52:29
37Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:52:44
38Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:54:05
39Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:56:14
40Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:41
41André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:35
42Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1:01:21
43Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:02:08
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg1:03:31
45Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp1:17:52
46Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:44
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:26:13
48Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:50:10
49Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:50:21
50Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike1:53:29
51Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team1:54:27

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana73:24:05
2Geox-TMC0:00:06
3BMC Racing Team0:04:05
4Team Netapp0:04:19
5Team RadioShack0:09:37
6Sky Procycling0:10:06
7Leopard Trek0:11:41
8Tyrol Team0:13:19
9Katusha Team0:16:52
10Skil - Shimano0:17:20
11HTC-Highroad0:34:42
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:35:20
13Androni Giocattoli0:38:47
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:39:27
15Team Vorarlberg0:49:45
16Saxo Bank Sungard1:06:09
17WSA - Viperbike1:35:09
18ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer2:39:13

Latest on Cyclingnews