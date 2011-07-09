Image 1 of 5 Fredrik Kessiakoff is now an old hand at the podium kiss routine (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 2 of 5 Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) doesn't look too thrilled (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 3 of 5 Fredrik Kessiakoff on his way to maintaining his overall lead (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 4 of 5 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) looks pensive (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at) Image 5 of 5 Bert Grabsch zips through the sunflowers in record time (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Bert Grabsch of HTC-Highroad won the penultimate stage time trial at the Tour of Austria, covering the 30.1km around Podersdorf am Neusiedler See in a time of 34:36. Second place went to Jesse Sergent (RadioShack), with Grabsch's HTC-Highroad teammate Patrick Gretsch rounding out the top-three.

It was Grabsch's second win of the year, following his victory in the German national time trial championship, and he set a new speed record for the time trial, 52.17 km/h. “I could have gone faster, but these high temperatures are definitely not my favourite conditions,” the 36-year-old said. “They cost me about 15 percent of my performance. But I wanted to win this stage and I have, so I am very satisfied.”

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) put in a strong showing to claim fifth place on the day and maintain his overall lead. There were changes below him in the GC, though. Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) dropped from second to sixth place while Leopold König (Team NetApp) moved up to second, with Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) now in third.

Kessiakoff was looking forward to the overall win on Sunday. "The yellow jersey has inspired me. If you are in good shape you can be fast everywhere, in the mountains, in the time trial. I just have to survive the stage tomorrow. I am looking forward to Vienna where my grandfather was born."

Thomas Rohregger of Leopard Trek, who won the overall title in 2008, had hoped to move up on to the podium, but was unsuccessful. He not only lost more than two minutes to the leader, he was also given a 30 second penalty for riding without a transponder.

Full Results 1 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:34:36.90 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:22.82 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:32.75 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46.59 5 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:55.77 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:10.78 7 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:11.75 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:17.94 9 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:18.70 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:24.11 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:01:24.56 12 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:01:28.36 13 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31.58 14 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:46.44 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:46.69 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:50.83 17 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:57.26 18 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:57.35 19 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:58.91 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:02:00.52 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:02:02.77 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 0:02:06.80 23 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:02:09.76 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:11.69 25 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:13.43 26 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:02:18.84 27 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:02:24.96 28 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:26.16 29 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:32.54 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:42.51 31 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:02:43.38 32 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:45.11 33 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:51.78 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:53.88 35 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:02:56.00 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:56.48 37 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:57.04 38 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:59.40 39 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:03:02.18 40 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:03:02.73 41 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:05.58 42 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06.37 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:03:08.58 44 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:03:08.72 45 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:11.88 46 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:14.39 47 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:15.25 48 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:16.12 49 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:20.03 50 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:22.12 51 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:03:22.66 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:03:25.88 53 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:27.30 54 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:28.77 55 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:03:31.29 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:03:35.48 57 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:38.81 58 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:45.83 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:03:46.49 60 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:03:54.89 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:03:54.90 62 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:54.94 63 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:55.44 64 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56.56 65 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:00.53 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:04:00.80 67 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:04:01.68 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:04:02.12 69 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:04:02.86 70 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:04:05.44 71 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:04:05.77 72 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:04:05.95 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:08.86 74 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:04:09.75 75 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:10.05 76 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:11.66 77 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:11.82 78 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:12.49 79 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:04:15.79 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:04:18.92 81 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:20.86 82 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:21.87 83 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:21.93 84 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:04:22.75 85 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25.31 86 Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike 0:04:30.33 87 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:04:36.25 88 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37.32 89 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:04:37.33 90 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:04:39.33 91 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:42.51 92 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:43.82 93 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:04:46.26 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:04:47.21 95 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:53.72 96 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:05:03.96 97 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:05:05.15 98 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:06.38 99 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:06.78 100 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:09.93 101 Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:05:19.12 102 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:23.68 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:24.11 104 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:28.11 105 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:37.89 106 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:38.78 107 Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:05:41.51 108 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:52.48 109 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:53.40 110 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp 0:06:01.50 111 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:03.76 112 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:04.14 113 René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:05.83 114 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:10.12 115 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:06:11.13 116 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:16.29 117 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:06:20.00 118 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:21.05 119 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:25.32 120 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:25.68 121 Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:06:26.95 122 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:41.41 123 Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:41.51 124 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:51.53 125 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:06:53.30 126 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:07:08.70 127 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:07:42.49

Points 1 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 12 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 7 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 6 7 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 4 9 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 3 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Teams 1 HTC-Highroad 1:46:19 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:35 3 Pro Team Astana 0:02:03 4 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:25 5 Team Netapp 0:02:45 6 Geox-TMC 0:04:02 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Katusha Team 0:04:04 9 Sky Procycling 0:04:11 10 Leopard Trek 0:05:23 11 Skil - Shimano 0:06:20 12 Tyrol Team 0:07:03 13 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:44 14 Androni Giocattoli 0:08:12 15 ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:10:27 16 Team Vorarlberg 0:10:52 17 WSA - Viperbike 0:11:26 18 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:11:34

General classification after stage 7 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 24:24:05 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:02:28 3 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:05 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:03:59 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:04:02 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 7 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:04:36 8 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:04:46 9 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:04:59 10 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:09 11 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:34 12 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:51 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:06:01 14 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:20 15 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:36 16 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:06:46 17 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:07:54 18 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:08:49 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:08:53 20 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:09:10 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 0:09:35 22 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:09:43 23 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:10:24 24 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:10:30 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:10:35 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:45 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:12:31 28 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:38 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:13:54 30 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:51 31 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:15:58 32 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:12 33 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:16:17 34 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:17:29 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:18:35 36 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:20:01 37 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:20:33 38 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:45 39 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:20:55 40 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:21:31 41 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:22:17 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:22:19 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:25 44 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:28 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:23:04 46 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:21 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:54 48 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:24:16 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:24 50 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:25:46 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:26:24 52 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:52 53 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:27:26 54 Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:27:58 55 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:29:14 56 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:22 57 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:30:23 58 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:31:59 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:32:43 60 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:03 61 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:11 62 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:33:25 63 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:34:44 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:35:22 65 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:35:37 66 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:38:31 67 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:40 68 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:38:56 69 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:40:34 70 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:41:30 71 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:41:57 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:42:55 73 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:43:24 74 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:43:25 75 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:45:16 76 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:49 77 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 0:46:40 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:47:16 79 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:48:15 80 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:49:04 81 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:50:08 82 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:51:01 83 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:51:43 84 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:52:24 85 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:52:45 86 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:54:08 87 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:54:31 88 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:54:57 89 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:55:12 90 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:56:33 91 Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike 0:56:54 92 René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:58:15 93 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:58:42 94 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:53 95 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:09 96 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:01:03 97 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:01:28 98 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1:03:49 99 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:03:50 100 Stefan Rucker (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 1:04:14 101 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:04:36 102 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 1:04:43 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:04:48 104 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 1:04:55 105 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 1:05:59 106 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:08:12 107 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:09:07 108 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:11:45 109 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1:14:52 110 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:16:27 111 Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:16:46 112 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp 1:20:20 113 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:12 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:24:32 115 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:24:44 116 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:28:41 117 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:33:22 118 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 1:35:59 119 Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 1:41:19 120 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:41:31 121 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:44:13 122 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:48:26 123 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:52:38 124 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:52:49 125 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 1:55:57 126 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team 1:56:55 127 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:03:06

Points classification 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 30 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 28 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 22 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 17 9 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 10 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 11 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 12 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 14 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 14 14 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 13 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 13 16 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 13 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 18 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 19 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 12 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 21 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 22 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 24 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 25 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 9 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 9 27 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 29 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 30 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 6 33 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 34 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 35 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 5 36 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 37 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 38 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 4 40 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 4 41 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 4 42 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 4 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 4 44 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 4 45 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 46 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 47 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 48 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 3 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 3 50 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 51 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 52 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 3 53 René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 3 54 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 2 55 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 2 56 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 2 57 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 58 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 1 60 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 61 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 62 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike -1 63 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek -5 64 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling -5 65 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg -5 66 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg -5 67 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike -5 68 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -5 69 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer -5 70 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad -8 71 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek -9

Mountains classification 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 37 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 7 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 14 9 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 14 10 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 13 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 12 12 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 10 14 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 9 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 16 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 17 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 18 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 8 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 8 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 7 22 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 23 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 6 24 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 25 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 5 26 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 3 27 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 28 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 2 30 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 31 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 32 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 33 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 1

Young rider classification 1 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 24:26:33 2 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:23 3 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:06:21 4 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:07:56 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:08:07 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:10:03 7 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:13:30 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:44 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:16:07 10 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:17 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:18:27 12 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:19:03 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:57 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:20:53 15 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 0:21:48 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:56 17 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:23:18 18 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:24:58 19 Kajetan Fricke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:25:30 20 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:54 21 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:29:31 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:35 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:30:57 24 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:32:16 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:32:54 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:36:28 27 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:38:06 28 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:39:02 29 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:39:29 30 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:40:27 31 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:40:56 32 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:42:48 33 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:48 34 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:46:36 35 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:49:15 36 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:52:29 37 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:52:44 38 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:54:05 39 Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:56:14 40 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:41 41 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:35 42 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1:01:21 43 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:02:08 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 1:03:31 45 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp 1:17:52 46 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:18:44 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:26:13 48 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:50:10 49 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:50:21 50 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike 1:53:29 51 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team 1:54:27