How to watch Il Lombardia 2024

Tadej Pogačar is back to defend his title at Il Lombardia, this time as world champion

The final Monument of the 2024 season is upon us with Il Lombardia taking place on Saturday, October 12.

We have all the information on how to watch the race, which runs for 252km from Bergamo to Como, including free-to-air options and VPN streaming options.

The race is the culmination of the Italian Autumn Classics, bringing together a host of the top climbers in the peloton for the final time this season as they tackle a challenging and mountainous route including the Passo di Ganda, Madonna del Ghisallo and the Colma di Sormano.

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be aiming to make it four Il Lombardia wins in a row. He'll be facing off against Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), among others.

Route for the 2024 Il Lombardia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

How to watch Il Lombardia on TV or live streaming for free

Il Lombardia will be aired for free in Italy on Rai Play.

If you live or are on holiday in this country, then enjoy the month of racing with no subscription fees to pay. However, if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the racing without shelling out for a local streaming subscription.

A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.

Il Lombardia live in the USA

Il Lombardia will be aired by Max in the USA. A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available.

In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month.

Il Lombardia live in Canada

Il Lombardia is live on Discovery+ in Canada. A subscription will set you back $5.99 per month, while a subscription to the ad-free version costs $8.99 per month.

Il lombardia live in the UK

Il Lombardia is live on TV on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs an additional £29.99 per month.

Il Lombardia live around the world

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live Il Lombardia coverage. For a local feel and full Italian-language coverage of the race, head to Rai Play.

Watch Il Lombardia live on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

