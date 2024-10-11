'Reaching the finish in Como would already be a success' – Remco Evenepoel plays down Il Lombardia options

Belgian uncertain of form for first Monument of 2024 and final race of season

2024 Coppa Bernocchi: Remco Evenepoel racing during the build-up to Il Lombardia
2024 Coppa Bernocchi: Remco Evenepoel racing during the build-up to Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The curtain is on the point of falling on a truly remarkable season for Remco Evenepoel, with a stage triumph and podium finish in his first Tour de France, two Olympic gold medals and a repeat of his World Championships Time Trial title as the highest of many highlights.

But when it comes to Il Lombardia and the Soudal-QuickStep leader's final race of his landmark, but rollercoaster, 2024? As weariness from a year which has also included a tough crash and injuries this April, nobody is really sure, to the point where, as Evenepoel told reporters on Friday afternoon, even getting through to the finish of Il Lombardia at Como would in some ways constitute a success.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.