Il Lombardia 2024 - Analysing the contenders

By
published

Stand-out favourite and World Champion Tadej Pogačar takes on all comers in Race of Falling Leaves as Cyclingnews weighs up the 10 riders to watch

SAN LUCA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 107th Giro dellEmilia 2024 a 2153km one day race from Vignola to Bologna San Luca 267m on October 05 2024 in San Luca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar enters the race of the falling leaves as a clear favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if Tadej Pogačar didn't have the current World Champion's jersey on his back at Il Lombardia's startline on Saturday morning, there could be no doubt who is the standout favourite for this year's edition of the Race of the Falling Leaves.

It's not just that in every race the Slovenian has started this season barring - perhaps - Milan-San Remo, Pogačar has automatically, and deservedly, enjoyed the status of top contender. Nor yet that after his latest major exploit in the World Championships, his stunning victory in the Giro dell'Emilia shows a startlingly impressive consistency of form. Yet another factor in the 26-year-old's favour in the final Monument of 2024 is that we are also talking about the winner of the last three editions of Il Lombardia.

Yet tempting as it may be to see this year's 119th Il Lombardia as a foregone conclusion or one-horse race, in reality Il Lombardia retains plenty of potential to throw up surprises and ambushes. For one thing, after their categorical defeat at the Worlds, rivals of the calibre of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) will surely be itching to get a chance to give the new rainbow jersey a run for their money. Secondly, the 4,800 metres of vertical climbing on Lombardia's 252-kilometre course and increasingly unpredictable autumn weather in northern Europe - the torrential rains that forced the cancellation of Tre Valli Varesine being the most recent example -  push the dial back towards a more open race. Thirdly, given Pogačar's superiority, riders are increasingly realising that racing conservatively is not an option. If you want to win, you have to try to beat him at his own game.

Last but not least, for all the likelihood of Pogačar rounding off his year just as he began it in Italy at Strade Bianche eight months ago - with a spectacular win - is high,  at Il Lombardia Pogačar is facing his biggest test of strength to date as the newly crowned rainbow jersey.

With all these factors in mind, Cyclingnews casts a glance over some of the top riders to watch on Saturday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.