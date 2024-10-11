'I'm ready to give it my all one last time, to go full gas' - Tadej Pogačar takes aim at fourth Il Lombardia victory

Tadej Pogačar was questioned about his dominance and the suspicions it has sparked before Il Lombardia but also talked about his hopes and ambitions for his final race of 2024.

The UAE Team Emirates leader is targeting a fourth consecutive victory that would equal Fausto Coppi, who won the Italian Monument four consecutive times between 1946 and 1949.

Pogačar insisted he is not in Tour de France form but after taking a break after his third yellow victory and missing the Olympics, he seems the strongest and freshest rider in the peloton. He dominated the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France and kicked off his season with an 80km solo attack at Strade Bianche. Now he wants to bring down the curtain on the year with the 25th win of the season.

"I've stopped counting the victories. I just go with the flow, with the moment, from race to race. I'm trying to have a good time with the team," Pogačar insisted on Friday afternoon after extending his final training ride in the Bergamo hills.

"These are nice races and I have good shape. I'm feeling good on the bike, so why not keep racing until I can? With the world champion's jersey, I can enjoy these races even more. I'm ready to give it my all one last time, to go full gas."

Pogačar refuted a suggestion that it would be a bigger surprise if he didn't win Il Lombardia.

"In cycling, it's never easy to win, so I'd never be surprised if I don't win," he said modestly.

"The main thing for me is to enjoy the race, so I hope for nice weather. It's not the end of the world, if I get a bad result, or even if I don't finish."

Remco Evenepoel appears to be Pogačar's biggest rival but has admitted he is running out of energy after a long, hard and successful season. Primož Roglic, like a number of others, has already ended his season, Tom Pidcock is a late and surprise non-starter after apparently being deselected by Ineos Grenadiers.

Other riders seem resigned to fighting for the podium spots alongside Pogačar.

"This week was maybe not the greatest for him but if you're not mentally prepared for the end of the season and to race miserable weather, it's hard," Pogačar said of Evenepoel.

"I think Il Lombardia is different. He's mentally ready for the big one, so I think he will give it a good go."