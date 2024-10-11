'I'm ready to give it my all one last time, to go full gas' - Tadej Pogačar takes aim at fourth Il Lombardia victory

By
published

Slovenian chasing 25th win of 2024 season of Merckxian-style dominance

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar was questioned about his dominance and the suspicions it has sparked before Il Lombardia but also talked about his hopes and ambitions for his final race of 2024.

The UAE Team Emirates leader is targeting a fourth consecutive victory that would equal Fausto Coppi, who won the Italian Monument four consecutive times between 1946 and 1949.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.