Image 1 of 116 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 116 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 116 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 116 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 116 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 116 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 116 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy in his home country Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last Monument of the season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on a solo move to win Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes on the pedals to try and stay ahead of chaser Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes solo to win Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the fastest descender at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides in a solo breakaway to win Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets over the last two climbs of the day solo to win Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his team car for support in the solo breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) does everything he can to win Il Lombardia solo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 116 vVincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on his way to winning his first Monument in Como (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 116 Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 116 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 116 Breakaway riders Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 116 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Diego Rosa (Astana) sprint for fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 116 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) finishes third in Como (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 116 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) in second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 116 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) sprints for seventh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 116 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 10th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 116 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes third on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 116 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) chased winner Nibali but wasn't able to catch him (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) shake hands on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 116 Podium kisses for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 116 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) takes second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 116 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 116 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 116 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) victory salute at the Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded on the podium for his victory at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 116 Il Lombardia podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tops the podium at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 116 The podium finishers celebrate their success at Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sprays champagne from the podium at Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium with his daughter after winning Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy in his home country Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last Monument of the season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 116 Tour of Lombardy trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded with the Tour of Lombardy trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 116 Tour of Lombardy podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 116 The field race Tour of Lombardy from Bergamo to Como (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 116 The peloton race toward the finish line in Como, Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 116 The peloton racing Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 116 Astana organized at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 116 Astana team attentive during the race at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 116 The peloton racing Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 116 The beautiful scenery in Como, Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 116 BMC Racing team stop to fix a mechanical for Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 116 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 116 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 116 Tour of Lombardy's scenic route for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 116 Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 116 Simon Geschke got into the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 116 Michal Kiwatkowski gets instructions from Davide Bramati (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 116 Samuel Sanchez talks to former rider Paolo Bettini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali takes a selfie with a fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali was a popular man on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 116 Tim Wellens signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 116 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 116 Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 116 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 116 The peloton race through a rain-soaked Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 116 The peloton racing Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 116 The peloton negotiating one of many twists and turns on route at the Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 116 Tour of Lombardy started in Bergamo and finished in Como (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 116 The Lombardy scenery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 116 Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 116 The peloton racing at the Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 116 Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 116 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a mechanical at Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 116 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) at Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 116 The riders line up for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 116 Tom Dumoulin relaxes before a hard day on the bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 116 Thibaut Pinot rides to sign on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 94 of 116 Esteban Chaves has had a great end to the season (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 95 of 116 Young Italian Davide Villella (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 96 of 116 Rui Costa is all smiles (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 97 of 116 Matteo Trentin makes his way to the traffic jam at sign on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 98 of 116 Alejandro Valverde was one of the pre race favourites (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 99 of 116 It's been a busy few weeks for Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 100 of 116 Pier Paolo de Negri leads the breakaway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 101 of 116 Dennis van Winden is one of 11 escapees (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 102 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali pays a visit back to the car (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 103 of 116 Simon Gerrans will be playing the support role today (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 104 of 116 Fabio Felline composes himself on the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 105 of 116 Mikel Landa was in good spirits (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 106 of 116 Michal Kwiatkowski is ready to get racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 116 Daniel Moreno is the Katusha leader after Joaqium Rodriguez was unable to start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 116 Michal Kwiatkowski back in normal team colours (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 109 of 116 The Giant-Alpecin team wait to sign on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 110 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali waves to the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 111 of 116 Tinkoff-Saxo at the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 112 of 116 Ivan Basso jetted back from Spain to be at the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 113 of 116 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 114 of 116 Vincenzo Nibali wears his special shark-themed helmet (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 115 of 116 Simon Geschke ahead of the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 116 of 116 A small problem for Mikel Nieve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) set out is intentions for Il Lombardia early on when he went to recon the final 100 kilometres of the route and he used that experience to take an impressive solo victory in Como on Sunday. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) put in a valiant chase but couldn’t match the descending skills of the Italian and took second place. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) came home in third to complete the podium. It was Nibali's first Monument victory of his career.

“I’ve always wanted to win a race of this stature and of this kind and it was my time to win it,” Nibali said at the finish. “To win a Monument you also have to be lucky. It has been a great day.”

Nibali had looked strong throughout the day, even taking to the front of the bunch on the formidable Muro di Sormano. Astana had strength in numbers too, driving the pace and shedding some serious rivals in the process. Nibali still had Diego Rosa for company when it came to the two crucial, final, climbs and the pair worked together to put their rivals under pressure.

It wasn’t until near the top of the Civiglio that Nibali threw a move up the middle of a seven-man group. He pulled out a fair advantage but he really made the difference on the twisting descent, as he pushed the limits of the road. After the hair-raising ride down the other side, the Italian had 40 seconds as the chasers behind struggled to mount a proper challenge.

Rosa helped his elder teammate out, running down anyone who did dare to try and chase him down. Moreno helped to bring back plenty of moves and it even looked like he was working for fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). There was no doubt about his intentions when he brought back a move by Pinot with six kilometres to go. Another kick on the tougher slopes of the San Fermo della Battaglia saw him shed the Frenchman.

At one point it seemed like only a matter of time that he would close down Nibali but the Italian’s superior descending skills proved vital once again and he had enough time to celebrate in the final 300 metres.

How it happened

The 198-strong peloton lined up under cloudy skies and rain at the start in Bergamo and many decided to remain in their team bus until as close to the start as possible. They did eventually set off at just after 10:30 local time to tackle the 245-kilometre course. It was a quick start to the day with several riders attempting to escape early on.

A number of groups were successful, eventually forming the 11-man move that would spend most of the day out front. The lucky riders who got away were: Stefan Schumacher (CCC Sprandi), Enrico Barbin (Badiani CSF), Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Matteo Busato (Southeast), Dennis Van Winden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Pier Paolo de Negri (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli).

Their gap quickly grew to a maximum of over eight minutes, with the peloton happy to take it a little easier. The pace did slow but, as the rain cleared, they still motored along a touch quicker than the fastest predicted time schedule. Astana had been bullish before the race and they lived up to their promise by controlling the peloton for almost the whole day, with a little help from Movistar and Team Sky.

As the race reached the halfway point, the 11 escapees saw their gap begin to disappear before their eyes. By the time they neared the bottom of the Madonna di Ghisallo, it was just a tiny 2:30 that separated them from the pack behind.

It had been a fairly placid affair until now but when the riders hit the Ghisallo all bets were off and the attacks started to come in. Up front, Benedetti and Canola distanced their tired companions, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and six others set off in chase. Kwiatkowski was joined in his endeavours by Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin), Matteo Trentin, Carlos Verona, Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Jon Izagirre (Movistar), Robert Gesink, Timo Roosen (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing).

Once the Ghisallo was dispatched with, the formidable Muro di Sormano was next in their sights. The punishing climb saw the riders almost grind to a halt as the 1,900 metres ticked by slowly. Kwiatkowski and Wellens emerged from the chasing group and eased passed Benedetti and Canola. Kwiatkowski looked the most comfortable of the two and pulled out a small gap, forcing Wellens to work hard to chase him down.

Astana continued to pile on the power behind, reducing the bunch to less than 20 riders by the top of the Sormano. While some were able to get back on, key riders such as Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) were dropped and distanced. Gilbert tried to reel them back in but it came to nothing.

The twisting descent of the Sormano made for some heart-stopping watching but it didn’t faze Astana that began taking chunks out of the fragile lead of Kwiatkowski and Wellens. The bottom of the Civiglio spelled the end of their day and despite a last ditch attempt from Kwiatkowski, he was no match for the Astana team.

Astana, as they had been doing all day, put men on the front and burned off yet more riders until we were left with just seven out front. As the last rider pulled off, Nibali made his first of many attacks. His teammate Rosa was distanced briefly but came back when Team Sky’s Sergio Henao put in the work to bring himself back into contention.

Pinot, Rosa and Mikel Nieve were the main protagonists on the penultimate climb but nobody could snap the elastic. It took Nibali’s move with 17 kilometres remaining to finally do it and once he’d gone there was nobody who could touch him as he stormed to his first Monument victory.

Full Results