Trending

Nibali wins Il Lombardia

Moreno takes second place in Como, Pinot third

Image 1 of 116

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 116

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 116

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 116

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy in his home country Italy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy in his home country Italy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last Monument of the season

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last Monument of the season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on a solo move to win Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on a solo move to win Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes on the pedals to try and stay ahead of chaser Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushes on the pedals to try and stay ahead of chaser Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes solo to win Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes solo to win Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the fastest descender at Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the fastest descender at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides in a solo breakaway to win Tour of Lombardy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides in a solo breakaway to win Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets over the last two climbs of the day solo to win Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets over the last two climbs of the day solo to win Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his team car for support in the solo breakaway

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his team car for support in the solo breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) does everything he can to win Il Lombardia solo

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) does everything he can to win Il Lombardia solo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 116

vVincenzo Nibali (Astana)

vVincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on his way to winning his first Monument in Como

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on his way to winning his first Monument in Como
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 116

Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 116

Breakaway riders Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Breakaway riders Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Diego Rosa (Astana) sprint for fourth place

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Diego Rosa (Astana) sprint for fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 116

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) finishes third in Como

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) finishes third in Como
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 116

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) in second

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) in second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 116

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) sprints for seventh

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) sprints for seventh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 116

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 10th

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 10th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 116

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes third on the day

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes third on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 116

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) chased winner Nibali but wasn't able to catch him

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) chased winner Nibali but wasn't able to catch him
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) shake hands on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) shake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 116

Podium kisses for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Podium kisses for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 116

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) takes second place

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) takes second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 116

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 116

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes third place

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 116

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) victory salute at the Tour of Lombardy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) victory salute at the Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded on the podium for his victory at Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded on the podium for his victory at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 116

Il Lombardia podium

Il Lombardia podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tops the podium at Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tops the podium at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 116

The podium finishers celebrate their success at Tour of Lombardy

The podium finishers celebrate their success at Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sprays champagne from the podium at Tour of Lombardy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sprays champagne from the podium at Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium with his daughter after winning Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium with his daughter after winning Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy in his home country Italy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy in his home country Italy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last Monument of the season

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the last Monument of the season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 116

Tour of Lombardy trophy

Tour of Lombardy trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded with the Tour of Lombardy trophy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded with the Tour of Lombardy trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 116

Tour of Lombardy podium

Tour of Lombardy podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 116

The field race Tour of Lombardy from Bergamo to Como

The field race Tour of Lombardy from Bergamo to Como
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 116

The peloton race toward the finish line in Como, Tour of Lombardy

The peloton race toward the finish line in Como, Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 116

The peloton racing Tour of Lombardy

The peloton racing Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 116

Astana organized at Il Lombardia

Astana organized at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 116

Astana team attentive during the race at Il Lombardia

Astana team attentive during the race at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 116

The peloton racing Il Lombardia

The peloton racing Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 116

The beautiful scenery in Como, Italy

The beautiful scenery in Como, Italy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tour of Lombardy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 116

BMC Racing team stop to fix a mechanical for Philippe Gilbert

BMC Racing team stop to fix a mechanical for Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 116

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 116

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 116

Tour of Lombardy's scenic route for 2015

Tour of Lombardy's scenic route for 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 116

Tour of Lombardy

Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 116

Simon Geschke got into the break

Simon Geschke got into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 116

Michal Kiwatkowski gets instructions from Davide Bramati

Michal Kiwatkowski gets instructions from Davide Bramati
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 116

Samuel Sanchez talks to former rider Paolo Bettini

Samuel Sanchez talks to former rider Paolo Bettini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali takes a selfie with a fan

Vincenzo Nibali takes a selfie with a fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali was a popular man on the start line

Vincenzo Nibali was a popular man on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 116

Tim Wellens signs on

Tim Wellens signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 116

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 116

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at Tour of Lombardy

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 116

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at Tour of Lombardy

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 116

The peloton race through a rain-soaked Lombardy

The peloton race through a rain-soaked Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 116

The peloton racing Tour of Lombardy

The peloton racing Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 116

The peloton negotiating one of many twists and turns on route at the Tour of Lombardy

The peloton negotiating one of many twists and turns on route at the Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 116

Tour of Lombardy started in Bergamo and finished in Como

Tour of Lombardy started in Bergamo and finished in Como
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 116

The Lombardy scenery

The Lombardy scenery
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 116

Tour of Lombardy

Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 116

The peloton racing at the Tour of Lombardy

The peloton racing at the Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 116

Tour of Lombardy

Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 116

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a mechanical at Tour of Lombardy

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a mechanical at Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 116

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) at Tour of Lombardy

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) at Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 116

The riders line up for the start

The riders line up for the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 116

Tom Dumoulin relaxes before a hard day on the bike

Tom Dumoulin relaxes before a hard day on the bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 116

Thibaut Pinot rides to sign on

Thibaut Pinot rides to sign on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 94 of 116

Esteban Chaves has had a great end to the season

Esteban Chaves has had a great end to the season
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 95 of 116

Young Italian Davide Villella

Young Italian Davide Villella
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 96 of 116

Rui Costa is all smiles

Rui Costa is all smiles
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 97 of 116

Matteo Trentin makes his way to the traffic jam at sign on

Matteo Trentin makes his way to the traffic jam at sign on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 98 of 116

Alejandro Valverde was one of the pre race favourites

Alejandro Valverde was one of the pre race favourites
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 99 of 116

It's been a busy few weeks for Tom Dumoulin

It's been a busy few weeks for Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 100 of 116

Pier Paolo de Negri leads the breakaway

Pier Paolo de Negri leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 101 of 116

Dennis van Winden is one of 11 escapees

Dennis van Winden is one of 11 escapees
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 102 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali pays a visit back to the car

Vincenzo Nibali pays a visit back to the car
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 103 of 116

Simon Gerrans will be playing the support role today

Simon Gerrans will be playing the support role today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 104 of 116

Fabio Felline composes himself on the line

Fabio Felline composes himself on the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 105 of 116

Mikel Landa was in good spirits

Mikel Landa was in good spirits
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 106 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski is ready to get racing

Michal Kwiatkowski is ready to get racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 116

Daniel Moreno is the Katusha leader after Joaqium Rodriguez was unable to start

Daniel Moreno is the Katusha leader after Joaqium Rodriguez was unable to start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski back in normal team colours

Michal Kwiatkowski back in normal team colours
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 109 of 116

The Giant-Alpecin team wait to sign on

The Giant-Alpecin team wait to sign on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 110 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali waves to the crowd

Vincenzo Nibali waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 111 of 116

Tinkoff-Saxo at the start

Tinkoff-Saxo at the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 112 of 116

Ivan Basso jetted back from Spain to be at the start

Ivan Basso jetted back from Spain to be at the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 113 of 116

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 114 of 116

Vincenzo Nibali wears his special shark-themed helmet

Vincenzo Nibali wears his special shark-themed helmet
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 115 of 116

Simon Geschke ahead of the start

Simon Geschke ahead of the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 116 of 116

A small problem for Mikel Nieve

A small problem for Mikel Nieve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) set out is intentions for Il Lombardia early on when he went to recon the final 100 kilometres of the route and he used that experience to take an impressive solo victory in Como on Sunday. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) put in a valiant chase but couldn’t match the descending skills of the Italian and took second place. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) came home in third to complete the podium. It was Nibali's first Monument victory of his career.

Related Articles

Il Lombardia: Pinot satisfied with podium place in season's toughest Classic

“I’ve always wanted to win a race of this stature and of this kind and it was my time to win it,” Nibali said at the finish. “To win a Monument you also have to be lucky. It has been a great day.”

Nibali had looked strong throughout the day, even taking to the front of the bunch on the formidable Muro di Sormano. Astana had strength in numbers too, driving the pace and shedding some serious rivals in the process. Nibali still had Diego Rosa for company when it came to the two crucial, final, climbs and the pair worked together to put their rivals under pressure.

It wasn’t until near the top of the Civiglio that Nibali threw a move up the middle of a seven-man group. He pulled out a fair advantage but he really made the difference on the twisting descent, as he pushed the limits of the road. After the hair-raising ride down the other side, the Italian had 40 seconds as the chasers behind struggled to mount a proper challenge.

Rosa helped his elder teammate out, running down anyone who did dare to try and chase him down. Moreno helped to bring back plenty of moves and it even looked like he was working for fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). There was no doubt about his intentions when he brought back a move by Pinot with six kilometres to go. Another kick on the tougher slopes of the San Fermo della Battaglia saw him shed the Frenchman.

At one point it seemed like only a matter of time that he would close down Nibali but the Italian’s superior descending skills proved vital once again and he had enough time to celebrate in the final 300 metres.

How it happened

The 198-strong peloton lined up under cloudy skies and rain at the start in Bergamo and many decided to remain in their team bus until as close to the start as possible. They did eventually set off at just after 10:30 local time to tackle the 245-kilometre course. It was a quick start to the day with several riders attempting to escape early on.

A number of groups were successful, eventually forming the 11-man move that would spend most of the day out front. The lucky riders who got away were: Stefan Schumacher (CCC Sprandi), Enrico Barbin (Badiani CSF), Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Matteo Busato (Southeast), Dennis Van Winden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Pier Paolo de Negri (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli).

Their gap quickly grew to a maximum of over eight minutes, with the peloton happy to take it a little easier. The pace did slow but, as the rain cleared, they still motored along a touch quicker than the fastest predicted time schedule. Astana had been bullish before the race and they lived up to their promise by controlling the peloton for almost the whole day, with a little help from Movistar and Team Sky.

As the race reached the halfway point, the 11 escapees saw their gap begin to disappear before their eyes. By the time they neared the bottom of the Madonna di Ghisallo, it was just a tiny 2:30 that separated them from the pack behind.

It had been a fairly placid affair until now but when the riders hit the Ghisallo all bets were off and the attacks started to come in. Up front, Benedetti and Canola distanced their tired companions, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and six others set off in chase. Kwiatkowski was joined in his endeavours by Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin), Matteo Trentin, Carlos Verona, Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Jon Izagirre (Movistar), Robert Gesink, Timo Roosen (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing).

Once the Ghisallo was dispatched with, the formidable Muro di Sormano was next in their sights. The punishing climb saw the riders almost grind to a halt as the 1,900 metres ticked by slowly. Kwiatkowski and Wellens emerged from the chasing group and eased passed Benedetti and Canola. Kwiatkowski looked the most comfortable of the two and pulled out a small gap, forcing Wellens to work hard to chase him down.

Astana continued to pile on the power behind, reducing the bunch to less than 20 riders by the top of the Sormano. While some were able to get back on, key riders such as Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) were dropped and distanced. Gilbert tried to reel them back in but it came to nothing.

The twisting descent of the Sormano made for some heart-stopping watching but it didn’t faze Astana that began taking chunks out of the fragile lead of Kwiatkowski and Wellens. The bottom of the Civiglio spelled the end of their day and despite a last ditch attempt from Kwiatkowski, he was no match for the Astana team.

Astana, as they had been doing all day, put men on the front and burned off yet more riders until we were left with just seven out front. As the last rider pulled off, Nibali made his first of many attacks. His teammate Rosa was distanced briefly but came back when Team Sky’s Sergio Henao put in the work to bring himself back into contention.

Pinot, Rosa and Mikel Nieve were the main protagonists on the penultimate climb but nobody could snap the elastic. It took Nibali’s move with 17 kilometres remaining to finally do it and once he’d gone there was nobody who could touch him as he stormed to his first Monument victory.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6:16:28
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:21
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:32
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
8Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:10
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:06
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:04:10
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:58
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
22Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:44
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
25Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:05:50
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:01
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:21
30Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:26
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:02
32Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast0:08:37
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:55
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
39Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
42Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:09:35
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
44Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
46Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
47Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
51Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:36
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:41
54Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:11:58
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:59
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:01
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
61Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
62Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
64Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
65Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
66Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:06
74Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:22
75Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
76Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:19:49
77Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
80Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
89Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:51
90Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
94Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
98Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:52
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:12
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFDidier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFBertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNFJan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
DNFDaniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSamuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFKristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAndrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFPawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFAlessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJanez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFLucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFHubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJosé Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLeszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAlex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFRamirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFZdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAlessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFClement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
DNSSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
DNSAndrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast

Latest on Cyclingnews