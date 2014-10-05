Trending

Martin wins Il Lombardia

Valverde second and Costa third

Image 1 of 72

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets a gap near the end of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 72

Il Lombardia rounds the lake

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 72

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) all smiles on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 72

The Il Lombardia podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 72

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) with his trophy on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 72

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) with his trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 72

Omega Pharma-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 72

Lars Peter Nordhaug (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 72

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 72

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 72

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 72

Alberto Contador and Tinkof-Saxo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 72

New world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 72

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 72

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 72

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) victory salute at Il Lombardia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 72

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) suffers from a leg cramp during the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 72

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the pack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 72

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sits in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 72

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) makes a move

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 72

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) supported by his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 72

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sits in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 72

Ben Hermans (BMC) was in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 72

Ben Hermans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 72

Omega Pharma-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 72

Omega Pharma-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finishes the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 72

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 72

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wearing his new rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 72

Il Lombardia scenery

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 72

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 72

Unlike 2013, it was a clear day for the peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 72

The peloton makes its way up the Ghisallo

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 72

Michal Kwiatkowski rides his first race in the rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 72

Philippe Gilbert was looking for a third title

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 72

11 riders escaped in the early part of the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 72

Michal Kwiatkowski stayed near the front all day

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 72

Cadel Evans signs on for his final European race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 72

Gianni Savio gets up on stage with his Androni team

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 72

Michal Kwiatkowski rides to the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 72

Dan Martin sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 72

The top three at Il Lombardia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 72

Dan Martin celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 72

Dan Martin wanted to attack on the final climb, but couldn't get through

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 72

Romain Kreuziger on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 72

Leg cramp would end Michal Kwaitkowski's hopes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 72

Dan Martin looks delighted with his new trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 72

Alejandro Valverde leads the chasers over the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 72

Rui Costa finish on the podium of a monument for the first time

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 72

Alejandro Valverde takes another second place

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 72

Dan Martin with his race winner's trophy

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 72

Dan Martin tops the podium with Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 72

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) solo win at Il Lombardia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 72

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the final climb at Il Lombardia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 72

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 72

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins Il Lombardia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 72

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sports his new rainbow jersey as the world champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 72

The riders at the start of Tour of Lombardy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 72

Newly-crowned world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 72

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 72

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 72

Thomas Lovkvist (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 72

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 72

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 72

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 72

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 72

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 72

IAM Cycling

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Sharp's Dan Martin timed his late attack to perfection to win the Tour of Lombardia. The Irishman was part of a stellar break that formed on the descent of the Bergamo Alta and attacked inside the final kilometre to win ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and former world champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida).

Martin puts misfortune behind him with Lombardia victory

For Martin, who had crashed out of a number of major races this year, and even took a tumble in Lombardia 12 months ago, it was a moment to savour, with the Irishman building up enough time to lift his arms in celebration as he crossed the line.

The win signified Martin’s second Monument, adding to his Liège-Bastogne-Liège title in 2013. His win in Lombardia was just as clinical and he once again owed much to his teammates – notably Ryder Hesjedal - who buried himself in the final of the race as the peloton sought to bring back a dangerous pairing of Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ben Hermans (BMC Racing).

The duo was caught on the slopes of the final climb with the main contenders vying for position at the front of the bunch. It was Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) who took the early initiative with a daring move but he was quickly caught by a rampaging Philippe Gilbert (BMC), who led across a group contain Martin.

The Irishman was, however, able to bridge to the leaders on the descent and as Gilbert’s teammate Samuel Sanchez led the group that contained Valverde, Costa, Fabio Aru (Astana), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) and defending champion Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Martin ghosted to the back of the group.

Sanchez’s pace setting briefly eased as he checked back to catch Gilbert’s position, and the moment of hesitation was all Martin needed as he kicked clear.

Valverde and Gilbert exchanged glances with neither willing to sacrifice their chances. It was all Martin needed, his only obstacles remaining, the final corners before the line.

“I love this race, it’s one of my favourite races,” Martin said at the line. “To get second and crash in the last corner last year, it’s incredible to win it after all the bad luck this year. Last week I felt good and I crashed again. I believed, and the team believed, in me all the way, that the luck would change and we would get the big victory.”

In victory, Martin can look back at an overall successful of season. Second in La Flèche Wallonne may have been followed by bitterly disappointing outings in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Giro d’Italia due to crashes but he has shown dogged determination in the second half of the season, with seventh at the Vuelta a España reaffirming confidence in his Grand Tour aspirations and this Lombardia win adding to his impressive palmares.

As for Valverde, another second place this season was at least enough to give him the lead in the WorldTour rankings with just the Tour of Beijing remaining. His nearest rival, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), dropped to second after he was eliminated on the final climb.

A new start for Lombardia

A new course for one of cycling’s most established and respected races saw the peloton limber up in Como on Sunday morning. Unlike last year, the sun was out, the autumn temperatures offering the perfect send off as riders closed out their European campaigns.

Among them, Cadel Evans (BMC), who was joined at the start by his infant son for the Australian’s final race as a professional rider in Europe.

There was little time for ceremony and nostalgia as the race headed towards the Madonna del Ghisallo. In previous years the location had been positioned closer to the finish but this time around the early break had already formed as the race passed with Tiziano Dall'Antonio (Androni Giocattoli), Francesco Gavazzi (Astana), Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo), Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo), Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia), Paul Voss (NetApp-Endura), Angelo Pagani (Bardiani-CSF) and Mathias Brändle (IAM Cycling) building up a lead in excess of eight minutes.

With 80 kilometres of racing remaining and barely a metre of flat road between the break and the finish, the gap had been reduced to four minutes.

Remaining were a set of decisive climbs with Passo di Ganda snapping the elastic as a number of riders from the initial break began to struggle.

When the peloton reached the climb a few minutes later the whittling down in the main field began with Philip Deignan (Team Sky) among a number of riders who raised the tempo with a darting attack.

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), however, was the only man to make his move stick and as he effortlessly scythed through the stragglers from the early break with just Paulinho, Fedi, Chavez and Polanc remaining ahead.

Back in the bunch, a slow but important selection process had begun to take shape. A counter attack including Pieter Weening, Bauke Mollema, Ben Hermans, Jeremy Roy, Txurruka, Chavez, and Mickaël Chérel had linked up. They sat 1:50 behind the two leaders with the peloton roughly a minute back, and the Berbenno climb looming.

With Paulinho on the offensive his team was able to take a backseat as Katusha, Movistar and Omega Pharma-QuickStep set about controlling the race.

Polanc, who rode strongly in last month’s WorldTour race in Montreal, made contact with the two leaders before Hermans, Weening and Chérel made it across.

As the gradient rose on the Berbenno, Weening applied enough pressure to distance all but Hermans and as the pair descended they held a slender 13-second lead over the field.

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) jumped from the peloton on the descent and his presence gave the break new impetus but he was distanced with a cramp – as was world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Hesjedal buried himself with a huge turn on the front as the peloton approached the final climb.

Hermans and Weening were duly caught on the lower slopes, just as Wellens powered clear. Gilbert was the first to match his countryman but by the time he made contact the leaders were already approaching the descent.

Sanchez took over as the leading group raced towards the line. At the back of the group sat Martin, laying in wait for the moment to pounce. When it arrived, he leapt into action and while those around him hesitated, he demonstrated panache and timing to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp6:25:33
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:18
13Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:20
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:25
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
21André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:54
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:58
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:05
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:16
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
39Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
41David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
43Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:44
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:46
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
47Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:37
49Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:02:42
50Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:52
52Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
53Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
55Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
59Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
60Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
61Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
65David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:12
66José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
67Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:14
68Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:15
69Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
71Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:09
72Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:07:13
75Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:40
76Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:42
77Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
80Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
81Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
82Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:15
83Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
84Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:47
85Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:12
86Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:34
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:14:58
88Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
89Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:09
91Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
92Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
93Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
94Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:25
95Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
DNFDaniel Moreno Fernandez (Esp) Team Katusha
DNFEgor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFEduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFCarlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFYonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Esp) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFStefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFTejay Van Garderen (Usa) BMC Racing Team
DNFLawrence Warbasse (Usa) BMC Racing Team
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
DNFEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFRodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
DNFJanier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNFLachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Sui) IAM Cycling
DNFThomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFPatrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFNelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lampre-Merida
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
DNFDayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFJonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFWouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFRigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFDaryl Impey (Rsa) Orica Greenedge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
DNFAdam Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
DNFSimon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFLawson Craddock (Usa) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFDaan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
DNFSebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
DNFBen Swift (Gbr) Team Sky
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing

