The start of the men's race at the Iceman Cometh.

The start of the men's race at the Iceman Cometh.
(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) early on in the Iceman Cometh.

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) early on in the Iceman Cometh.
(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) shortly after the start.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) shortly after the start.
(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) sets the pace in the lead group.

Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) sets the pace in the lead group.
(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) en route to a 2nd place finish.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) en route to a 2nd place finish.
(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) leads Kelli Emmett (Giant), Chloe Woodruff (BMC) and eventual winner Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek).

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) leads Kelli Emmett (Giant), Chloe Woodruff (BMC) and eventual winner Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek).
(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)
Defending women's champion Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) would finish 4th in the 2011 edition.

Defending women's champion Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) would finish 4th in the 2011 edition.
(Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)

Lukas Flükiger (Trek World Racing) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) won the classic North American mountain bike season-ending race, the Iceman Cometh, on Saturday in Traverse City, Michigan.

Flükiger raced with a lead group of five over the rolling, fast terrain. On the final climb, he jumped ahead of the competition. Only Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) could follow, but the Swiss Flükiger outsprinted the charging American. Flükiger's average speed was an impressive 19.5 mph.

"I didn't know there were races like this in the USA," said Flükiger. "The crowd was incredible, the racing was fast, and it was just an exciting race. I am definitely coming back."

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) rolled in for third while Brian Matter (Geargrinder) and Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) completed the top five.

Irmiger capped off a strong season, besting a strong women's field that included the current world champion Catharine Pendrel, who was appearing for the first time in the USA in her rainbow striped jersey.  Pendrel was actually third.  Chloe Woodruff (BMC Development Team) finished in second place, just 12 seconds off Irmiger.

Kenda/Felt teammates Amanda Carey and Judy Freeman completed the women's top five.

Race notes

- Lukas Flükiger was onboard the 29er Superfly. Although the large-wheeled bikes are popular in the USA, it was only the third time the Swiss rider was racing a 29er.

- 2011 marks the first year that Trek-sponsored athletes won both the men's and women's races.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing)1:33:05
2Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale)0:00:02
3Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek)0:00:08
4Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)0:00:13
5Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing)0:00:14
6Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:23
7Travis Woodruff (Trek Store Boulder)0:00:57
8Matthias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing)0:01:09
9Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
10Matt Shriver (Trek)0:01:13
11Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:26
12Isaac Neff (Willy Bikes)0:01:38
13Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing)0:01:45
14Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)
15Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)0:02:13
16Dallas Fowler (Kuhl Midwest)0:03:53
17Mike Simonson (RBS/Trek/notubes)0:03:55
18Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG)0:03:57
19Ron Catlin (Mpi - Main Street)0:03:59
20Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing)0:04:11
21Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling)0:04:13
22Nathan Williams (Bissell/ABC)0:04:44
23Cole House (616 Fabrication)0:05:24
24Jeff Pendlebury (Groovy Cycleworks)0:05:25
25Brady Kappius (Clif Bar)
26Jeff Craven (City Bike Shop)0:05:29
27Chad Sova (On The Rivet)0:05:31
28Stephen Dempsey (Quiring Cycles)
29Colin Cares (Kenda - Felt)0:05:37
30Cameron Walters (Racing Greyhounds)0:05:46
31Adam York (Trails-Edge)0:06:02
32Matt Craig (Team Fast)0:06:05
33Russell Finsterwald (Subaru - Trek)0:06:10
34Greg Kuhn (RBS Trek Mtb Team)0:06:55
35Don Cameron (Specialized)0:06:56
36Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
37Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub Cycling)0:07:00
38Jonathon Atwell (Scholars Inn Bakehouse)0:07:10
39Steve Twining0:07:27
40Shawn Davison (Farm Team Racing)0:08:29
41Carey Grumelot (Speedway Cycles)0:08:30
42Ty Schmidt (Einstein Racing)
43Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Sports)0:08:45
44Tyler Jenema (Mafia Racing)0:08:52
45Dan Klein (RBS Trek Mtb Team)0:09:26
46Rick Mezo (Rbikes.Com)0:09:37
47Earl Hillaker (Founder Alger Racing)0:09:38
48Bill Gallagher (Trek 29er Crew)0:09:49
49Jason Stephenson0:09:53
50Mike Anderson (Trek/SRAM)0:10:00
51Paul Borden (RBS Trek Team)0:10:08
52Clint Verran (Paint Creek Bicycles)0:10:09
53Nathan Lillie (RVCC)0:10:19
54Geoff Kuyper (Leadout Racing)0:10:21
55Greg Springborn (Peoria Bicycle Club)0:10:26
56Scott Cole (Adventure 212)0:10:28
57Peter O'Donnell (GT Bicycles)0:10:42
58Kyle Spisak (Lake Effect)0:11:34
59Bryan Underwood (Americano Euro U23)0:12:08
60Patryk Limanowicz (Rbikes.Com)0:12:32
61Aaron McCready (Racing Greyhounds)0:12:46
62Chad Salla (Racing For Riley)0:12:49
63Luke Spisak (Team Lake Effect)0:12:56
64Nikolai Anikin (Continential Bike)0:13:02
65Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds)0:13:04
66Tom Torrance (Pearl Izumi Shoes)0:13:10
67Chris Patterson (D2 Racing)0:13:12
68Scott Hoffner (Brevard College)0:13:16
69Matt Verona (Team Fast)0:13:45
70Jason Lowetz (Einstein Racing)0:13:51
71Mitchell Deyoung0:14:01
72Eric Fossell (Janesville Velo Club)0:14:08
73Michael Bliss (Wolverine/ACF)0:14:36
74David Bender (Jvc/michaels Cycles)0:14:50
75Travis Saeler (29er Crew)0:16:02
76Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:16:51
77Michael Belanger (Racing Greyhounds)0:17:01
78Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Mtb Tea)0:17:26
79Robert Neidlinger (HC Hooligans)0:17:27
80Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29er Crew)0:17:39
81Brian Parker (XXX Racing)0:18:07
82Todd Freidinger (North Country Cycle)0:18:24
83Chad Wells (North Country Cycle)0:18:25
84Steve Bartzen (Farm Team Racing)0:18:35
85Paul Riggs (Racing Greyhounds)0:19:15
86Stan Dinkel (Michigan Youth Cycling)0:19:19
87Jody Cagle (Racing Greyhounds)0:19:29
88Rick Cleary (Korc Racing)0:19:31
89Mitch Moen (Rbikes.Com)0:19:52
90Wes Sovis (Thompson O'neil)0:19:53
91Eric Patterson (D2 Racing)0:20:01
92Philip Vanderlugt0:20:06
93Rick Bentley0:21:10
94Cody Sovis (Thompson O'neil Law)0:22:37
95Rick Doornbos (Voodoo Cycles/billys)0:23:55
96John McKeen (Einstein Racing)0:24:01
97Kelly Jedynak (R-Bikes.Com)0:24:26
98David Pfeiffer (LTR)0:25:01
99Cj Anten (Cross Country Cycle)0:25:03
100Chad Kuhn (Alderter Bergen)0:27:00
101Eric Malzahn (City Bike Shop)0:28:41
102Ed Serrat (Spin Zone Cycling)0:31:04
103Todd Powers (Team Sandbag)0:32:35
104Erik Eiseman (Illinois Valley)0:36:57
105Seth Kleinglass (Mom & Pop - Sweet)0:49:11

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Irimiger (Subaru - Trek)1:46:01
2Chloe Woodruff (BMC MTN Development)0:00:12
3Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix)0:01:02
4Amanda Carey (Kenda - Felt)0:02:31
5Judy Freeman (Kenda - Felt)0:02:44
6Johanna Schmidt (Einstein Racing)0:04:42
7Kelli Emmett (Giant)0:04:43
8Susan Stephens (Quiring Cycles)0:05:49
9Erica Tingey (White Pine Racing)0:05:56
10Heather Spencer (Team Fast)0:08:54
11Susan Vigland (Hagerty Cycling)0:09:24
12Mackenzie Woodring (Priority Health)0:10:36
13Lynn Alfs (Paint Creek Bicycles)0:10:37
14Marne Smiley (Bobs Red Mill)0:11:26
15Jamie Galambos (Maumee Vallley Wheel)0:14:20
16Amanda Ryan (Team Giant)0:15:18
17Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles)0:16:03
18Patti Kaufmann (Expo Racing)0:23:55
19Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:28:14
20Dana Baurbenn (Wolverine/Acfstores)0:36:33

 

