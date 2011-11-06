Image 1 of 7 The start of the men's race at the Iceman Cometh. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 2 of 7 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) early on in the Iceman Cometh. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 3 of 7 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) shortly after the start. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 4 of 7 Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) sets the pace in the lead group. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 5 of 7 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) en route to a 2nd place finish. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 6 of 7 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) leads Kelli Emmett (Giant), Chloe Woodruff (BMC) and eventual winner Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek). (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 7 of 7 Defending women's champion Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) would finish 4th in the 2011 edition. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic)

Lukas Flükiger (Trek World Racing) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) won the classic North American mountain bike season-ending race, the Iceman Cometh, on Saturday in Traverse City, Michigan.

Flükiger raced with a lead group of five over the rolling, fast terrain. On the final climb, he jumped ahead of the competition. Only Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) could follow, but the Swiss Flükiger outsprinted the charging American. Flükiger's average speed was an impressive 19.5 mph.

"I didn't know there were races like this in the USA," said Flükiger. "The crowd was incredible, the racing was fast, and it was just an exciting race. I am definitely coming back."

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) rolled in for third while Brian Matter (Geargrinder) and Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) completed the top five.

Irmiger capped off a strong season, besting a strong women's field that included the current world champion Catharine Pendrel, who was appearing for the first time in the USA in her rainbow striped jersey. Pendrel was actually third. Chloe Woodruff (BMC Development Team) finished in second place, just 12 seconds off Irmiger.

Kenda/Felt teammates Amanda Carey and Judy Freeman completed the women's top five.

Race notes

- Lukas Flükiger was onboard the 29er Superfly. Although the large-wheeled bikes are popular in the USA, it was only the third time the Swiss rider was racing a 29er.

- 2011 marks the first year that Trek-sponsored athletes won both the men's and women's races.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) 1:33:05 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 0:00:02 3 Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek) 0:00:08 4 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:00:13 5 Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) 0:00:14 6 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:23 7 Travis Woodruff (Trek Store Boulder) 0:00:57 8 Matthias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) 0:01:09 9 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 10 Matt Shriver (Trek) 0:01:13 11 Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:01:26 12 Isaac Neff (Willy Bikes) 0:01:38 13 Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing) 0:01:45 14 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 15 Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:13 16 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl Midwest) 0:03:53 17 Mike Simonson (RBS/Trek/notubes) 0:03:55 18 Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG) 0:03:57 19 Ron Catlin (Mpi - Main Street) 0:03:59 20 Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing) 0:04:11 21 Alex Vanias (Priority Health Cycling) 0:04:13 22 Nathan Williams (Bissell/ABC) 0:04:44 23 Cole House (616 Fabrication) 0:05:24 24 Jeff Pendlebury (Groovy Cycleworks) 0:05:25 25 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) 26 Jeff Craven (City Bike Shop) 0:05:29 27 Chad Sova (On The Rivet) 0:05:31 28 Stephen Dempsey (Quiring Cycles) 29 Colin Cares (Kenda - Felt) 0:05:37 30 Cameron Walters (Racing Greyhounds) 0:05:46 31 Adam York (Trails-Edge) 0:06:02 32 Matt Craig (Team Fast) 0:06:05 33 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru - Trek) 0:06:10 34 Greg Kuhn (RBS Trek Mtb Team) 0:06:55 35 Don Cameron (Specialized) 0:06:56 36 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 37 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub Cycling) 0:07:00 38 Jonathon Atwell (Scholars Inn Bakehouse) 0:07:10 39 Steve Twining 0:07:27 40 Shawn Davison (Farm Team Racing) 0:08:29 41 Carey Grumelot (Speedway Cycles) 0:08:30 42 Ty Schmidt (Einstein Racing) 43 Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Sports) 0:08:45 44 Tyler Jenema (Mafia Racing) 0:08:52 45 Dan Klein (RBS Trek Mtb Team) 0:09:26 46 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.Com) 0:09:37 47 Earl Hillaker (Founder Alger Racing) 0:09:38 48 Bill Gallagher (Trek 29er Crew) 0:09:49 49 Jason Stephenson 0:09:53 50 Mike Anderson (Trek/SRAM) 0:10:00 51 Paul Borden (RBS Trek Team) 0:10:08 52 Clint Verran (Paint Creek Bicycles) 0:10:09 53 Nathan Lillie (RVCC) 0:10:19 54 Geoff Kuyper (Leadout Racing) 0:10:21 55 Greg Springborn (Peoria Bicycle Club) 0:10:26 56 Scott Cole (Adventure 212) 0:10:28 57 Peter O'Donnell (GT Bicycles) 0:10:42 58 Kyle Spisak (Lake Effect) 0:11:34 59 Bryan Underwood (Americano Euro U23) 0:12:08 60 Patryk Limanowicz (Rbikes.Com) 0:12:32 61 Aaron McCready (Racing Greyhounds) 0:12:46 62 Chad Salla (Racing For Riley) 0:12:49 63 Luke Spisak (Team Lake Effect) 0:12:56 64 Nikolai Anikin (Continential Bike) 0:13:02 65 Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds) 0:13:04 66 Tom Torrance (Pearl Izumi Shoes) 0:13:10 67 Chris Patterson (D2 Racing) 0:13:12 68 Scott Hoffner (Brevard College) 0:13:16 69 Matt Verona (Team Fast) 0:13:45 70 Jason Lowetz (Einstein Racing) 0:13:51 71 Mitchell Deyoung 0:14:01 72 Eric Fossell (Janesville Velo Club) 0:14:08 73 Michael Bliss (Wolverine/ACF) 0:14:36 74 David Bender (Jvc/michaels Cycles) 0:14:50 75 Travis Saeler (29er Crew) 0:16:02 76 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:16:51 77 Michael Belanger (Racing Greyhounds) 0:17:01 78 Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Mtb Tea) 0:17:26 79 Robert Neidlinger (HC Hooligans) 0:17:27 80 Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29er Crew) 0:17:39 81 Brian Parker (XXX Racing) 0:18:07 82 Todd Freidinger (North Country Cycle) 0:18:24 83 Chad Wells (North Country Cycle) 0:18:25 84 Steve Bartzen (Farm Team Racing) 0:18:35 85 Paul Riggs (Racing Greyhounds) 0:19:15 86 Stan Dinkel (Michigan Youth Cycling) 0:19:19 87 Jody Cagle (Racing Greyhounds) 0:19:29 88 Rick Cleary (Korc Racing) 0:19:31 89 Mitch Moen (Rbikes.Com) 0:19:52 90 Wes Sovis (Thompson O'neil) 0:19:53 91 Eric Patterson (D2 Racing) 0:20:01 92 Philip Vanderlugt 0:20:06 93 Rick Bentley 0:21:10 94 Cody Sovis (Thompson O'neil Law) 0:22:37 95 Rick Doornbos (Voodoo Cycles/billys) 0:23:55 96 John McKeen (Einstein Racing) 0:24:01 97 Kelly Jedynak (R-Bikes.Com) 0:24:26 98 David Pfeiffer (LTR) 0:25:01 99 Cj Anten (Cross Country Cycle) 0:25:03 100 Chad Kuhn (Alderter Bergen) 0:27:00 101 Eric Malzahn (City Bike Shop) 0:28:41 102 Ed Serrat (Spin Zone Cycling) 0:31:04 103 Todd Powers (Team Sandbag) 0:32:35 104 Erik Eiseman (Illinois Valley) 0:36:57 105 Seth Kleinglass (Mom & Pop - Sweet) 0:49:11