Swiss rider Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles-Scott-Newwork) took his first MAC win on Sunday.

With a name like Valentin, Scherz was an appropriate winner of an event that doubled as the wedding reception for Jonny Sundt and Mandy Lozano. The lightweight rider loves muddy conditions and thrived in the sticky mud on Jameburg, New Jersey's Thompson Park.

He was followed to the line by BikeReg.com's Justin Lindine, who also scored his best-ever MAC finish. Yesterday's Beacon Cross winner Nick Weighall (California Giant/Specialized) finished fourth behind Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart).

The MAC Series moves to the northeast corner of Maryland next Saturday, November 7, for the Wayne Scott Memorial Xross at Fair Hill.

Results

Elite and Under 23 (*) men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles - Scott - Newwork) 1:00:52 2 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 0:01:14 3 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) 0:02:02 4 Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:02:47 5 Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:02:56 6 Jerome Townsend* (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 0:03:47 7 Adam Mcgrath* (Thule/Van Dessel Cyclocross) 0:04:00 8 Nathan Wyatt (Carolina Fatz pb Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:04:19 9 Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 10 Travis Livermon* (Champion System / Cannondale) 0:04:37 11 Nick Keough* (Team Champion System) 0:05:00 12 Joseph Dombrowski* (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit) 0:05:15 13 Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) 0:06:08 14 Jonny Sundt (ElGato) 0:06:49 15 Patrick Bradley* (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:07:05 16 Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:07:10 17 Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) 0:07:17 18 Greg Wittwer (ALAN North America Cycling Team) 0:08:25 19 Rickey Visinski (Echappe Equipment Elite Team) 0:09:10 20 Stephen Cummings (Indiana Regional Medical Center) 0:10:09 21 Chris Consorto (Secret Henry's Team) 0:10:30 22 Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop) 0:12:07 23 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 24 Zachary Adams* (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) Lapped Gavriel Epstein (RadicalVelo.com) Lapped Pavel Gonda (NYU) Lapped Myles Romanow (CRCA Global Locate)

Elite U19 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule / Van Dessel) 0:40:10 2 Matthew Spinks (Team Plan C) 0:01:46 3 Zach Bender (Cycle-Smart) 0:06:25 4 Cyprien Josse (Union Sportive Jarrie Champ) 5 Dag Anderson (Team Somerset) 0:10:03

Beginner U19 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Catlin (Tokeneke Road Club) 0:40:49 Lapped Wyatt Saint Clair (Main Line Cycling - BiKyle) Lapped Jimmy Maurer (Guy's Racing Club) Lapped Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex)

Cat 2/3/4 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Chabanov (Kissena Cycling Club) 0:41:30 2 Gunnar Bergey (C3- Athletes Seving Athletes) 0:00:32 3 Kyle Peppo (GS Gotham/TOGA) 0:00:58 4 Ricky Gurgiulo (Colavita Racing) 0:01:13 5 Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 6 Yanni Papadopoulos (Team Latitude/ABRT) 0:01:18 7 Fred Brown (MTBNJ.com-Halters Cycles) 0:01:21 8 Mark Pohndorf (Colavita Racing) 0:01:56 9 Dave Trimble (Kissena Cycling Club) 0:02:12 10 Matt Harris (Philadelphia Ciclismo/Velo Europa Imports) 0:02:17 11 Craig Lebair (philadelphia ciclismo) 0:02:28 12 Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com) 0:02:36 13 Thomas Mackay (Charm City Cycling LLC) 0:02:50 14 Nicholas Bennette (Minuteman Road Club) 0:03:05 15 Joseph Gilch (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:03:15 16 Charles Florek (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 17 Jake Davidson (Dickinson College Cycling) 0:03:42 18 John Beers (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 0:04:05 19 Christopher Esnes (High Gear Cyclery/Watchung Wheelmen) 0:04:22 20 Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:04:28 21 Mark Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 0:04:35 22 Charles Thompson (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 23 Saverio Fiorino (Danny's Cycles/ Sebago Footwear) 0:04:39 24 John Cutler (CRCA) 25 Blake Bedoya (CRCA/SBR Multisports) 0:04:55 26 Eric Lundgren (Iron City Bikes) 27 Jason Eicholtz (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 0:05:03 28 Zachary Semian (Team Alliance Environmental) 0:05:20 29 Forrest Conrad (Secret Henry's Team) 0:05:26 30 Brendan Conk (Montclair Cyclists) 0:05:30 31 Adam Duncan (CRCA/FGX Racing) 0:05:45 32 Robert Thomas (Secret Henry's Team) 33 Felipe Leite (Sid's Bikes) 0:05:55 34 Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 0:06:00 35 Marco Mora 0:06:11 36 Matthew Hennessy (Team BBC) 0:06:40 37 Ken Deitch (Human Zoom\Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:06:52 38 Erik Wilburn (USMA Cycling Team) 0:08:02 39 David Wells (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:08:30 40 Kyle Wagner (Lehigh University) 0:08:58 41 Todd Mcloughlin (Kissena) 0:09:35 42 Alan Fody (drexel cycling) 0:09:49 43 Vincent Galatro (Flying Penguins) 0:09:57 44 Christopher Dietrich (Team Fuji) 0:10:06 45 Tom Mains (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:10:37 46 Jeff Johnson (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:10:48 47 Martin Kozera 0:10:56 48 Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology) 0:11:20 49 Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot) 0:11:31 50 Dwain Walters 0:12:07 51 Pascal Sauvayre (CRCA/Pacifico-Hincapie Sportswear) 0:12:37 52 Andy Glaser (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:13:02 53 Eric Rundstrom (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:13:33 54 Keith Plunkett (Hup United /Fifth Street Cross) 0:14:12 Lapped Jason Fenton (www.MTBNJ.com / Halterscycles) Lapped Edward Troianello (Watchung Wheelmen) Lapped Ian Anderson (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM) Lapped Gregory Keith (USMA Cycling Team) Lapped Jay Nossen Lapped Jeremy May (USMA Cycling Team) Lapped Scott Feather (Vortex) Lapped Dave Baumgardner DSQ Tim Darwick (Pennsylvania State University)

Cat 4 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Cukierski (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:41:59 2 Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy) 0:00:36 3 Jason Nyrop 0:00:46 4 Cox Gillwater 0:00:59 5 Michael Green (Bicycle Therapy) 0:01:27 6 Myles Fennell (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery) 0:01:49 7 Claude Laberge (Liberty Cycle) 0:02:09 8 Kyle Carroll (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:02:27 9 Jeff Lorish (Bikesport) 0:02:52 10 Jay Nossen (Highland Park Hermes) 11 Chad Selberg (NYC Velo) 0:03:14 12 Jack Drummond (Bicycle Therapy) 0:03:22 13 Jeff Chen (Miya Shoji) 0:03:37 14 David Casale (Tri-State Velo) 0:03:49 15 John Arias (Team Norwood Agency-The Peddler) 0:04:02 16 Eian Weissman 0:04:11 17 Dan Lavelle (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 18 William Pluta (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 19 Timothy Manzella (Drexel University) 20 Daniel Reiners (Kissena Cycling Club) 0:04:32 21 Aron Kansal (SimpleTick.com) 22 Nicholas Salerno (DeathRow Velo) 0:05:41 23 Daniel Mcmahon (Kissena Cycling Club) 0:06:04 24 Chris Bloome (Highland Park Hermes) 25 Mark Heithoff (CRCA/DKNY-Signature Cycles) 0:06:22 26 Neal Stoeckel (Guardian Coaching/Supreme Protein p/b Brielle Cyclery) 0:07:48 27 Dan Ipp (RIT Cycling) 0:08:00 28 Eric Marowitz (Century Road Club of America) 0:08:12 29 Mike Kucharski (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 0:08:24 30 Pat Doumont (USMA Cycling Team) 0:08:39 31 Mark Vareschi (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 32 Anthony Carlisi 0:08:53 33 Tim Graham 0:09:01 34 Michael Goret (Watchung Wheelmen) 0:09:07 35 Steve Brownlie (Fox CRCA) 0:09:15 36 Patrick Littlefield (CRCA/FGX Racing) 0:09:20 37 Marcos Picchio (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:09:31 38 Scott Hein (Pure Energy Racing) 0:09:48 39 Mike Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 0:10:16 40 Stephen Rogacki (USMA Cycling Team) 0:11:31 41 Tom Ketts 0:12:33 42 Mark Cywin (Propeller Racing) 0:13:09 43 James Nelson Lapped Richard Kassan Lapped Ryan Brennan Lapped Joe Liston (Scott Race Concept) Lapped Raymund Calaquian (Evolution Racing) Lapped Todd Moyer Lapped Ryan Csolak Lapped Todd Schaper Lapped Kristopher Fleming (Unione Sportiva Italiana) Lapped Adam Ebihara Gelfand (CRCA) Lapped Andrew Chorab

Cat 1/2/3 Master Men 35+ And 45+(*) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Kraus (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 0:39:35 2 Michael Yozell (VisitPA.com) 0:01:03 3 Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling Team) 0:02:21 4 Kristopher Auer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 5 Ralf Warmuth* (Highland Park Hermes) 0:02:32 6 Maurice Gamanho (MTBNJ.com - Halter's) 7 Troy Kimball* (Westwood Velo) 0:02:46 8 Rob Collins (Secret Henry's Team) 0:02:54 9 Eric Schlauch* (Team Somerset / Van Dessel) 0:03:34 10 Andy Gorski (SPK / Speedgoat) 11 Chris Samuel (Cape Atlantic/Beaconcycling) 0:03:57 12 Chad Culbertson (Guy's Racing) 0:04:14 13 Glenn Turner (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:04:20 14 Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot) 0:04:25 15 Greg Ferguson* (Beacon Cycling & Fitness) 0:04:32 16 Matthew Howard (GS Gotham/Toga) 0:04:43 17 Joseph Piccillo (Evolution Racing) 0:04:55 18 David Hunt* (Team Somerset) 0:05:13 19 Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham) 0:05:25 20 Kevin Molloy (CRCA/Empire Cycling) 0:05:28 21 Kelly Cline (Wissahickon) 0:45:13 22 Kevin Fryberger (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon) 23 Raymond Zeimet (Guy's Racing Club) 0:45:19 24 Dan Larino (CRCofA/Petes Bike/Bridgewater Marble & Granite) 0:45:44 25 Kevin Saint Clair* (Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur coaching) 0:45:49 26 Daniel Brill (Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.com) 27 David Wilson* (Northeastern Hardware/CJCT) 28 Fred Wittwer* (ALAN North America Cycling) 0:46:10 29 Karl Rahn (CRCA/Empire Cycling) 0:46:27 30 Joel Moats* (YBR/Mountainside Racing) 0:52:54 31 Chris Facas (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage Capitol) 32 Fred Klenk (Evolution Racing) 0:47:13 33 Christopher Long* (GS Gotham/Toga) 0:47:19 34 Charles Erndl (Team DRV/Deathrowvelo-clothing) 0:47:25 35 N. Johan Anestad (Evolution Racing) 36 Barry Wahner (DrWahner.com) 0:47:40 37 Marc Vettori (C3-athletes serving athletes) 0:48:05 38 Kevin Breckenmaker* (Yellow Breeches Racing) 0:48:17 39 Kevin Keane (Skylands Cycling) 0:48:29 40 David Lowe* (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:48:39 41 Werner Freymann (Pure Energy Cycling) 42 Karl Kensinger* (National Capital Velo Club/Inova Health System) 0:49:43 43 Albert Greene* (Yellow Breeches Racing) 0:49:50 44 Paul Wahner* (DrWahner.com) 0:49:58 45 Eric Morgan (Wissahickon) 0:50:56 46 Jim Feehan* (Kissena) 47 Tim Bowman (Club Wissahickon) 48 Zachary Latimer (Evolution Racing) Lapped Donald Catlin* (Tokeneke Road club) Lapped Charles Mcdaniel* (Secret Henrys Team) Lapped Patrick Leonard* (Evolution Racing)

Cat 2/3/4 Master Men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Anemone (Christiana Care PT+/FSVS) 0:31:32 2 Ryan Pomajevich (Gotham Cyclists) 0:00:17 3 Johnny May (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:00:33 4 Kevin Horan (Colavita) 0:01:34 5 Edward Haack (CycleCraft Racing Team) 0:02:12 6 Doug Spitz (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery) 7 Rick Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:02:20 8 John Kamenick (evolution cycling) 0:02:35 9 David Baker (Liberty Cycle) 0:02:50 10 Matthew Morrison (South Mountain Cycles) 0:03:03 11 Peter Baiamonte (Brooklyn Velo Force / GQ Racing) 0:03:16 12 Robin Kinney (Team Somerset) 13 Alan Blanchard (Westwood Velo) 0:03:32 14 Mike Czupryna (Christiana Care PT+/FSVS) 0:03:41 15 Glen Calhoun 0:04:04 16 Jim Vreeland (DeathRow Velo) 17 Dan Tarrant (Cycle Sports/Worth & Co.) 18 Ilya Cantor (MTBNJ.com - Halter's) 19 James Wilbur (Team Campmor) 20 Joe Mulligan (Montclair Cyclists) 0:04:41 21 Dennis Smith (Secret Henry's Team) 0:04:52 22 Chris Tarnowski (Westwood Velo) 0:05:05 23 Christopher Gozick (MTBNJ.com/Halters Cycles) 0:05:11 24 Dan Killingsworth (HUP United) 0:05:19 25 Ken Coleman (Housatonic Wheel Club) 26 Robert Webster (Watchung Wheelmen) 0:05:37 27 Chris Thaler (Evolution Racing) 28 Jay Mongillo (Keltic Construction / Zanes Cycles) 0:05:49 29 David Stokes (Kissena) 0:05:58 30 George Vlahogiannis (JIMENEZ VELO SPORT) 0:06:29 31 Alex Belgiovine (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage) 0:06:41 32 Bruce Mcglaughlin 0:06:56 33 Joe Favara (Hampton Velo) 0:06:09 34 Ted Josberger 35 Pascal Sauvayre (CRCA/Pacifico-Hincapie Sportswear) 0:07:27 36 Craig Callan (Highland Park Hermes) 0:07:35 37 Dusan Strika (Kissena Cycling Team) 0:07:37 38 James Furman (Van Dessel Factory Team) 39 Christopher Vegh 40 Kevin Mccormick 0:07:48 41 Ed Kallatch (Evolution Racing) 0:08:16 42 Greg Campi (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery) 0:08:27 43 Charles La Punzina (Kissena Cycling Club) 0:08:48 44 Benjamin Dailey (Brooklyn Velo Force) 0:09:07 45 Ken Miyadai 0:09:36 46 Bob Kennelly (Halters Cycle - Bteam) 47 Bladdymir Coronel (Westwood Velo-Trade Manage Racing) 0:09:44 48 Matthew Graham (3d racing) 0:10:07 49 Brian Rosenblatt (Team Somerset) 50 Frank Dionisio (Kissena Cycling Club) 0:10:16 51 Louis D'amelio (Pure Energy - ProAir HFA) 0:11:01 52 Frank J. Schlipf Iii (Guys Racing Club) 0:12:01 53 Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles) 54 Gary Snyder (Evolution Racing)