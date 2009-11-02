Trending

Scherz wins men's race

Lindine and Myerson finish in top three

Swiss rider Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles-Scott-Newwork) took his first MAC win on Sunday.

With a name like Valentin, Scherz was an appropriate winner of an event that doubled as the wedding reception for Jonny Sundt and Mandy Lozano. The lightweight rider loves muddy conditions and thrived in the sticky mud on Jameburg, New Jersey's Thompson Park.

He was followed to the line by BikeReg.com's Justin Lindine, who also scored his best-ever MAC finish. Yesterday's Beacon Cross winner Nick Weighall (California Giant/Specialized) finished fourth behind Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart).

The MAC Series moves to the northeast corner of Maryland next Saturday, November 7, for the Wayne Scott Memorial Xross at Fair Hill.

Results

Elite and Under 23 (*) men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles - Scott - Newwork)1:00:52
2Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)0:01:14
3Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:02:02
4Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:02:47
5Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:02:56
6Jerome Townsend* (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)0:03:47
7Adam Mcgrath* (Thule/Van Dessel Cyclocross)0:04:00
8Nathan Wyatt (Carolina Fatz pb Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:04:19
9Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
10Travis Livermon* (Champion System / Cannondale)0:04:37
11Nick Keough* (Team Champion System)0:05:00
12Joseph Dombrowski* (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit)0:05:15
13Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)0:06:08
14Jonny Sundt (ElGato)0:06:49
15Patrick Bradley* (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:07:05
16Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:07:10
17Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo)0:07:17
18Greg Wittwer (ALAN North America Cycling Team)0:08:25
19Rickey Visinski (Echappe Equipment Elite Team)0:09:10
20Stephen Cummings (Indiana Regional Medical Center)0:10:09
21Chris Consorto (Secret Henry's Team)0:10:30
22Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop)0:12:07
23John Burns (Bikeman.com)
24Zachary Adams* (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
LappedGavriel Epstein (RadicalVelo.com)
LappedPavel Gonda (NYU)
LappedMyles Romanow (CRCA Global Locate)

Elite U19 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule / Van Dessel)0:40:10
2Matthew Spinks (Team Plan C)0:01:46
3Zach Bender (Cycle-Smart)0:06:25
4Cyprien Josse (Union Sportive Jarrie Champ)
5Dag Anderson (Team Somerset)0:10:03

Beginner U19 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Catlin (Tokeneke Road Club)0:40:49
LappedWyatt Saint Clair (Main Line Cycling - BiKyle)
LappedJimmy Maurer (Guy's Racing Club)
LappedKaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex)

Cat 2/3/4 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Chabanov (Kissena Cycling Club)0:41:30
2Gunnar Bergey (C3- Athletes Seving Athletes)0:00:32
3Kyle Peppo (GS Gotham/TOGA)0:00:58
4Ricky Gurgiulo (Colavita Racing)0:01:13
5Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
6Yanni Papadopoulos (Team Latitude/ABRT)0:01:18
7Fred Brown (MTBNJ.com-Halters Cycles)0:01:21
8Mark Pohndorf (Colavita Racing)0:01:56
9Dave Trimble (Kissena Cycling Club)0:02:12
10Matt Harris (Philadelphia Ciclismo/Velo Europa Imports)0:02:17
11Craig Lebair (philadelphia ciclismo)0:02:28
12Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com)0:02:36
13Thomas Mackay (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:02:50
14Nicholas Bennette (Minuteman Road Club)0:03:05
15Joseph Gilch (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:03:15
16Charles Florek (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
17Jake Davidson (Dickinson College Cycling)0:03:42
18John Beers (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:04:05
19Christopher Esnes (High Gear Cyclery/Watchung Wheelmen)0:04:22
20Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:04:28
21Mark Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)0:04:35
22Charles Thompson (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
23Saverio Fiorino (Danny's Cycles/ Sebago Footwear)0:04:39
24John Cutler (CRCA)
25Blake Bedoya (CRCA/SBR Multisports)0:04:55
26Eric Lundgren (Iron City Bikes)
27Jason Eicholtz (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:05:03
28Zachary Semian (Team Alliance Environmental)0:05:20
29Forrest Conrad (Secret Henry's Team)0:05:26
30Brendan Conk (Montclair Cyclists)0:05:30
31Adam Duncan (CRCA/FGX Racing)0:05:45
32Robert Thomas (Secret Henry's Team)
33Felipe Leite (Sid's Bikes)0:05:55
34Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)0:06:00
35Marco Mora0:06:11
36Matthew Hennessy (Team BBC)0:06:40
37Ken Deitch (Human Zoom\Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:06:52
38Erik Wilburn (USMA Cycling Team)0:08:02
39David Wells (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:08:30
40Kyle Wagner (Lehigh University)0:08:58
41Todd Mcloughlin (Kissena)0:09:35
42Alan Fody (drexel cycling)0:09:49
43Vincent Galatro (Flying Penguins)0:09:57
44Christopher Dietrich (Team Fuji)0:10:06
45Tom Mains (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:10:37
46Jeff Johnson (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:10:48
47Martin Kozera0:10:56
48Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology)0:11:20
49Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot)0:11:31
50Dwain Walters0:12:07
51Pascal Sauvayre (CRCA/Pacifico-Hincapie Sportswear)0:12:37
52Andy Glaser (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:13:02
53Eric Rundstrom (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:13:33
54Keith Plunkett (Hup United /Fifth Street Cross)0:14:12
LappedJason Fenton (www.MTBNJ.com / Halterscycles)
LappedEdward Troianello (Watchung Wheelmen)
LappedIan Anderson (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM)
LappedGregory Keith (USMA Cycling Team)
LappedJay Nossen
LappedJeremy May (USMA Cycling Team)
LappedScott Feather (Vortex)
LappedDave Baumgardner
DSQTim Darwick (Pennsylvania State University)

Cat 4 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Cukierski (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:41:59
2Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy)0:00:36
3Jason Nyrop0:00:46
4Cox Gillwater0:00:59
5Michael Green (Bicycle Therapy)0:01:27
6Myles Fennell (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery)0:01:49
7Claude Laberge (Liberty Cycle)0:02:09
8Kyle Carroll (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:02:27
9Jeff Lorish (Bikesport)0:02:52
10Jay Nossen (Highland Park Hermes)
11Chad Selberg (NYC Velo)0:03:14
12Jack Drummond (Bicycle Therapy)0:03:22
13Jeff Chen (Miya Shoji)0:03:37
14David Casale (Tri-State Velo)0:03:49
15John Arias (Team Norwood Agency-The Peddler)0:04:02
16Eian Weissman0:04:11
17Dan Lavelle (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
18William Pluta (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
19Timothy Manzella (Drexel University)
20Daniel Reiners (Kissena Cycling Club)0:04:32
21Aron Kansal (SimpleTick.com)
22Nicholas Salerno (DeathRow Velo)0:05:41
23Daniel Mcmahon (Kissena Cycling Club)0:06:04
24Chris Bloome (Highland Park Hermes)
25Mark Heithoff (CRCA/DKNY-Signature Cycles)0:06:22
26Neal Stoeckel (Guardian Coaching/Supreme Protein p/b Brielle Cyclery)0:07:48
27Dan Ipp (RIT Cycling)0:08:00
28Eric Marowitz (Century Road Club of America)0:08:12
29Mike Kucharski (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)0:08:24
30Pat Doumont (USMA Cycling Team)0:08:39
31Mark Vareschi (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
32Anthony Carlisi0:08:53
33Tim Graham0:09:01
34Michael Goret (Watchung Wheelmen)0:09:07
35Steve Brownlie (Fox CRCA)0:09:15
36Patrick Littlefield (CRCA/FGX Racing)0:09:20
37Marcos Picchio (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:09:31
38Scott Hein (Pure Energy Racing)0:09:48
39Mike Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)0:10:16
40Stephen Rogacki (USMA Cycling Team)0:11:31
41Tom Ketts0:12:33
42Mark Cywin (Propeller Racing)0:13:09
43James Nelson
LappedRichard Kassan
LappedRyan Brennan
LappedJoe Liston (Scott Race Concept)
LappedRaymund Calaquian (Evolution Racing)
LappedTodd Moyer
LappedRyan Csolak
LappedTodd Schaper
LappedKristopher Fleming (Unione Sportiva Italiana)
LappedAdam Ebihara Gelfand (CRCA)
LappedAndrew Chorab

Cat 1/2/3 Master Men 35+ And 45+(*)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Kraus (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)0:39:35
2Michael Yozell (VisitPA.com)0:01:03
3Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling Team)0:02:21
4Kristopher Auer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
5Ralf Warmuth* (Highland Park Hermes)0:02:32
6Maurice Gamanho (MTBNJ.com - Halter's)
7Troy Kimball* (Westwood Velo)0:02:46
8Rob Collins (Secret Henry's Team)0:02:54
9Eric Schlauch* (Team Somerset / Van Dessel)0:03:34
10Andy Gorski (SPK / Speedgoat)
11Chris Samuel (Cape Atlantic/Beaconcycling)0:03:57
12Chad Culbertson (Guy's Racing)0:04:14
13Glenn Turner (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:04:20
14Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:04:25
15Greg Ferguson* (Beacon Cycling & Fitness)0:04:32
16Matthew Howard (GS Gotham/Toga)0:04:43
17Joseph Piccillo (Evolution Racing)0:04:55
18David Hunt* (Team Somerset)0:05:13
19Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham)0:05:25
20Kevin Molloy (CRCA/Empire Cycling)0:05:28
21Kelly Cline (Wissahickon)0:45:13
22Kevin Fryberger (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)
23Raymond Zeimet (Guy's Racing Club)0:45:19
24Dan Larino (CRCofA/Petes Bike/Bridgewater Marble & Granite)0:45:44
25Kevin Saint Clair* (Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur coaching)0:45:49
26Daniel Brill (Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.com)
27David Wilson* (Northeastern Hardware/CJCT)
28Fred Wittwer* (ALAN North America Cycling)0:46:10
29Karl Rahn (CRCA/Empire Cycling)0:46:27
30Joel Moats* (YBR/Mountainside Racing)0:52:54
31Chris Facas (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage Capitol)
32Fred Klenk (Evolution Racing)0:47:13
33Christopher Long* (GS Gotham/Toga)0:47:19
34Charles Erndl (Team DRV/Deathrowvelo-clothing)0:47:25
35N. Johan Anestad (Evolution Racing)
36Barry Wahner (DrWahner.com)0:47:40
37Marc Vettori (C3-athletes serving athletes)0:48:05
38Kevin Breckenmaker* (Yellow Breeches Racing)0:48:17
39Kevin Keane (Skylands Cycling)0:48:29
40David Lowe* (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:48:39
41Werner Freymann (Pure Energy Cycling)
42Karl Kensinger* (National Capital Velo Club/Inova Health System)0:49:43
43Albert Greene* (Yellow Breeches Racing)0:49:50
44Paul Wahner* (DrWahner.com)0:49:58
45Eric Morgan (Wissahickon)0:50:56
46Jim Feehan* (Kissena)
47Tim Bowman (Club Wissahickon)
48Zachary Latimer (Evolution Racing)
LappedDonald Catlin* (Tokeneke Road club)
LappedCharles Mcdaniel* (Secret Henrys Team)
LappedPatrick Leonard* (Evolution Racing)

Cat 2/3/4 Master Men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Anemone (Christiana Care PT+/FSVS)0:31:32
2Ryan Pomajevich (Gotham Cyclists)0:00:17
3Johnny May (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:00:33
4Kevin Horan (Colavita)0:01:34
5Edward Haack (CycleCraft Racing Team)0:02:12
6Doug Spitz (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery)
7Rick Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen)0:02:20
8John Kamenick (evolution cycling)0:02:35
9David Baker (Liberty Cycle)0:02:50
10Matthew Morrison (South Mountain Cycles)0:03:03
11Peter Baiamonte (Brooklyn Velo Force / GQ Racing)0:03:16
12Robin Kinney (Team Somerset)
13Alan Blanchard (Westwood Velo)0:03:32
14Mike Czupryna (Christiana Care PT+/FSVS)0:03:41
15Glen Calhoun0:04:04
16Jim Vreeland (DeathRow Velo)
17Dan Tarrant (Cycle Sports/Worth & Co.)
18Ilya Cantor (MTBNJ.com - Halter's)
19James Wilbur (Team Campmor)
20Joe Mulligan (Montclair Cyclists)0:04:41
21Dennis Smith (Secret Henry's Team)0:04:52
22Chris Tarnowski (Westwood Velo)0:05:05
23Christopher Gozick (MTBNJ.com/Halters Cycles)0:05:11
24Dan Killingsworth (HUP United)0:05:19
25Ken Coleman (Housatonic Wheel Club)
26Robert Webster (Watchung Wheelmen)0:05:37
27Chris Thaler (Evolution Racing)
28Jay Mongillo (Keltic Construction / Zanes Cycles)0:05:49
29David Stokes (Kissena)0:05:58
30George Vlahogiannis (JIMENEZ VELO SPORT)0:06:29
31Alex Belgiovine (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage)0:06:41
32Bruce Mcglaughlin0:06:56
33Joe Favara (Hampton Velo)0:06:09
34Ted Josberger
35Pascal Sauvayre (CRCA/Pacifico-Hincapie Sportswear)0:07:27
36Craig Callan (Highland Park Hermes)0:07:35
37Dusan Strika (Kissena Cycling Team)0:07:37
38James Furman (Van Dessel Factory Team)
39Christopher Vegh
40Kevin Mccormick0:07:48
41Ed Kallatch (Evolution Racing)0:08:16
42Greg Campi (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery)0:08:27
43Charles La Punzina (Kissena Cycling Club)0:08:48
44Benjamin Dailey (Brooklyn Velo Force)0:09:07
45Ken Miyadai0:09:36
46Bob Kennelly (Halters Cycle - Bteam)
47Bladdymir Coronel (Westwood Velo-Trade Manage Racing)0:09:44
48Matthew Graham (3d racing)0:10:07
49Brian Rosenblatt (Team Somerset)
50Frank Dionisio (Kissena Cycling Club)0:10:16
51Louis D'amelio (Pure Energy - ProAir HFA)0:11:01
52Frank J. Schlipf Iii (Guys Racing Club)0:12:01
53Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles)
54Gary Snyder (Evolution Racing)

Cat 1/2/3/4 Master Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Connair (Christiana Care PT+/FSVS)0:36:06
2Bob Perna (beans bikes)
3Patrick Kennedy (Liberty Cycle)0:02:11
4Nunzio Dibiasi (Yellow Breeches Racing)0:02:52
5Art White (Team Campmor)0:03:44
6Kevin Tuttle (MainLIne Cycling)0:05:32
7Lawrence Dudek (Team Somerset)0:05:40
8Richard Bauch (Colavita Racing, Inc.)0:08:44
9Al Clancy

 

Latest on Cyclingnews