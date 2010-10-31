Scherz doubles up with second east coast win
Myerson wins sprint for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks)
|1:01:57
|2
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:00:25
|3
|Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com p/b Blue)
|4
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|5
|Adam Mcgrath (Thule/Van Dessel Cyclocross)
|0:00:32
|6
|Ryan Knapp (BikeReg.com)
|0:00:50
|7
|Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:09
|8
|Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:01:19
|9
|Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)
|0:01:25
|10
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:02:03
|11
|Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:02:26
|12
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|0:02:50
|13
|Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:02:56
|14
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:03:07
|15
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:04:04
|16
|Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop)
|0:04:08
|17
|John Burns (Bikeman.com)
|0:04:14
|18
|Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:05:05
|19
|Matt Spohn (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
|0:05:35
|20
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:05:58
|21
|Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:06:28
|22
|Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo)
|0:06:41
|23
|Christopher Consorto (Louis Garneau)
|0:07:55
|24 -2 laps down
|Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University | Raleigh | Kim's Bike Shop)
|25 -2 laps down
|Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|26 -2 laps down
|David Sommerville (Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks)
