Scherz doubles up with second east coast win

Myerson wins sprint for second

Image 1 of 25

After being in second for most of the day, a late race mechanical for Luca Damiani (Kenda) allowed Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) to take the victory.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 25

The men's podium: Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com), Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac), Craig Richey (Cyclocrossracing.com) and Adam McGrath (Van Dessel).

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 25

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) lost contact with race leader Luca Damiani (Kenda). but luck would prove to be on his side today.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 25

The chase group eases the pace for the moment.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 25

The chase group strings out with one to go.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 25

Jesse Keough (Champion systems) drives out of the corner.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 25

The chase group winds its way through a wooded section.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 25

Matt Spohn (Cyfac) appears to be in need of a drink.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 25

Ryan Knapp (Bikereg.com) has lost contact with the chase group.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 25

Christopher Consorto (Louis Garneau) sets up for a slippery turn.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 25

Luca Damiani (Kenda) punctured late in race, received a replacement bike from Team Cyfac. which didn't have the right pedals, so he switched back to his and rode in on the flat.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 12 of 25

Luca Damiani (Kenda) dropped Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) and drove hard to increase his lead.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 13 of 25

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) rode within the chase group and sprinted for second place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 14 of 25

Luca Damiani (Kenda) begins to distance himself from second place rider Valentin Scherz (Cyfac).

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 15 of 25

Luca Damiani (Kenda) leads the first lap of the race with Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) hot on his wheel.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 16 of 25

Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com) helped drive the chase group and took fourth place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 17 of 25

Lisban Quintero and teammate Gavriel Epstein (CRCA) stayed close for most of the race.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 18 of 25

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) and Luca Damiani (Kenda) raced neck and neck all day.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 19 of 25

Craig Richey (Cyclocrossracing.com) participated in the chase group and took third place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 20 of 25

Patrick Bradley (Rutgers) tangled with the tape and lost.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 21 of 25

Adam Szczepanski (Wissahickon) is ready to take a bite out of the competition. Happy Halloween.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 22 of 25

Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) fights with an off-cambre corner.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 23 of 25

The chase group in pursuit of the two leaders.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 24 of 25

Steve Fisher (RAD Racing) fights to stay intact with the chase group.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 25 of 25

A post-race cleanup crew wonders what to do with an exhausted racer.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks)1:01:57
2Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:00:25
3Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com p/b Blue)
4Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
5Adam Mcgrath (Thule/Van Dessel Cyclocross)0:00:32
6Ryan Knapp (BikeReg.com)0:00:50
7Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:09
8Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:01:19
9Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)0:01:25
10Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:02:03
11Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:02:26
12Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:50
13Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP)0:02:56
14Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)0:03:07
15Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:04:04
16Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop)0:04:08
17John Burns (Bikeman.com)0:04:14
18Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:05:05
19Matt Spohn (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks)0:05:35
20Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)0:05:58
21Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:06:28
22Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo)0:06:41
23Christopher Consorto (Louis Garneau)0:07:55
24 -2 laps downPatrick Bradley (Rutgers University | Raleigh | Kim's Bike Shop)
25 -2 laps downPeter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology)
26 -2 laps downDavid Sommerville (Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks)

