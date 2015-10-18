Trending

Maximenko doubles up in HPCX with Day 2 win

Kathleen Lysakowski and Brittlee Bowman complete poduim

Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel) takes the hole-shot on the uphill pavement start

Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel) takes the hole-shot on the uphill pavement start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:42:18
2Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)0:00:01
3Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:00:06
4Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:00:43
5Jena Greaser (USA)0:00:51
6Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:00:54
7Jessica Cutler (USA)0:00:55
8Laura Winberry (USA)0:01:06
9Stacey Barbossa (USA)0:01:45
10Jenny Ives (USA)0:02:25
11Rachel Rubino (USA)0:02:37
12Lauren Dagostino (USA)0:02:40
13Elizabeth White (USA)0:02:50
14Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)0:03:15
15Natasja Brooijmans (USA)0:03:35
16Erin Faccone (USA)0:03:40
17Joanne Grogan (USA)0:03:31
18Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:03:47
19Katina Walker (USA)0:03:57
20Emily Shields (USA)0:04:20
21Ellen Sherrill (USA)0:04:31
22Katherine Shields (USA)0:05:24
23Robin Dunn (USA)0:05:27
24Allison Oishi (USA)0:05:30
25Christin Reuter (USA)0:06:34

Latest on Cyclingnews