Maximenko doubles up in HPCX with Day 2 win
Kathleen Lysakowski and Brittlee Bowman complete poduim
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:42:18
|2
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:00:06
|4
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:00:43
|5
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:00:51
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:00:54
|7
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|0:00:55
|8
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|0:01:06
|9
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:01:45
|10
|Jenny Ives (USA)
|0:02:25
|11
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:37
|12
|Lauren Dagostino (USA)
|0:02:40
|13
|Elizabeth White (USA)
|0:02:50
|14
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:03:15
|15
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA)
|0:03:35
|16
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:03:40
|17
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:03:31
|18
|Avanell Schmitz (USA)
|0:03:47
|19
|Katina Walker (USA)
|0:03:57
|20
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:04:20
|21
|Ellen Sherrill (USA)
|0:04:31
|22
|Katherine Shields (USA)
|0:05:24
|23
|Robin Dunn (USA)
|0:05:27
|24
|Allison Oishi (USA)
|0:05:30
|25
|Christin Reuter (USA)
|0:06:34
