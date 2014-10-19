Trending

Van Gilder wins day 1 at HPCX

Maximenko just one second behind

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:43:57
2Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:00:01
3Elizabeth White (USA)0:00:30
4Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:00:46
5Katie Arnold (USA)0:00:52
6Jessica Cutler (USA)0:01:18
7Rebecca Gross (USA)0:01:20
8Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:01:24
9Carolina Gómez (Arg)0:01:28
10Cheryl Sornson (USA)0:01:42
11Stacey Barbossa (USA)0:02:03
12Christina Birch (USA)0:02:13
13Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)0:02:41
14Katie Arnold (USA)0:02:54
15Vicki Barclay (GBr)0:03:06
16Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:03:14
17Joanne Grogan (USA)0:03:29
18Erin Faccone (USA)0:03:32
19Frances Morrison (USA)0:03:34
20Lauren Dagostino (USA)0:03:47
21Carolyn Popovic (USA)0:04:20
22Melissa Lafleur (USA)0:05:24
23Alice Henriques (USA)0:06:06
24Bailey Semian (USA)0:06:21
25Robin Dunn (USA)0:07:06
26Allison Oishi (USA)
27Kristine Church (USA)

