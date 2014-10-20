Trending

Dodge takes double wins at HPCX

Wells and Timmerman round out podium on day 2

Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) had a brilliant weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA)0:59:59
2Todd Wells (USA)0:00:02
3Dan Timmerman (USA)0:00:46
4Anthony Clark (USA)0:01:17
5Robert Marion (USA)0:01:45
6Jerome Townsend (USA)
7Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:01:46
8Christian Favata (USA)0:01:49
9Travis Livermon (USA)0:01:50
10Sam O'keefe (USA)0:02:19
11Ben Frederick (USA)0:02:20
12Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:03:02
13Lewis Gaffney (USA)0:03:07
14Cole Oberman (USA)0:03:17
15Alexander Revell (NZl)0:03:19
16Mike Garrigan (Can)0:03:25
17Philip Short (USA)0:04:10
18Adam St. Germain (USA)0:04:24
19Kevin Noiles (Can)0:04:30
20Mark D'avino (USA)0:04:46
21William Elliston (USA)0:05:09
22Cody Lacosta (USA)0:06:20
23Greg Whitney (USA)0:07:09
24Scott Smith (USA)0:07:41
25Kyle Murphy (USA)0:09:40
26Andrew Loaiza (USA)
27Todd Bowden (Can)
28Nathan Brown (USA)
29Ross Baldwin (USA)

