Dodge takes double wins at HPCX
Wells and Timmerman round out podium on day 2
Elite Men Day 2: Jamesburg - Jamesburg
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:59:59
|2
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:00:02
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:00:46
|4
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:01:17
|5
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:01:45
|6
|Jerome Townsend (USA)
|7
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:01:46
|8
|Christian Favata (USA)
|0:01:49
|9
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:50
|10
|Sam O'keefe (USA)
|0:02:19
|11
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:02:20
|12
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:03:02
|13
|Lewis Gaffney (USA)
|0:03:07
|14
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:03:17
|15
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|0:03:19
|16
|Mike Garrigan (Can)
|0:03:25
|17
|Philip Short (USA)
|0:04:10
|18
|Adam St. Germain (USA)
|0:04:24
|19
|Kevin Noiles (Can)
|0:04:30
|20
|Mark D'avino (USA)
|0:04:46
|21
|William Elliston (USA)
|0:05:09
|22
|Cody Lacosta (USA)
|0:06:20
|23
|Greg Whitney (USA)
|0:07:09
|24
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:07:41
|25
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|0:09:40
|26
|Andrew Loaiza (USA)
|27
|Todd Bowden (Can)
|28
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|29
|Ross Baldwin (USA)
