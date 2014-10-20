Trending

Maximenko takes solo win in HPCX day 2

Van Gilder settles for second and Cutler third

Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull Target Taining)

Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull Target Taining)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:38:20
2Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:00:27
3Jessica Cutler (USA)0:00:39
4Elizabeth White (USA)0:00:46
5Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:00:54
6Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:01:00
7Rebecca Gross (USA)0:01:10
8Carolina Gómez (Arg)0:01:21
9Nicole Thiemann (USA)0:01:32
10Cheryl Sornson (USA)0:01:33
11Frances Morrison (USA)0:01:56
12Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:02:19
13Vicki Barclay (GBr)0:02:26
14Christina Birch (USA)0:02:36
15Katie Arnold (USA)0:02:57
16Joanne Grogan (USA)0:03:11
17Alice Henriques (USA)0:03:21
18Erin Faccone (USA)0:03:31
19Melissa Lafleur (USA)0:03:53
20Robin Dunn (USA)0:05:58
21Kristine Church (USA)0:07:18

Latest on Cyclingnews