Dodge wins day 1 at HPCX
Livermon and Wells round out top three
Elite Men Day 1: Jamesburg - Jamesburg
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|1:03:17
|2
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:00:04
|3
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:00:08
|4
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:00:48
|5
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:01:55
|6
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:02:01
|7
|Christian Favata (USA)
|0:02:05
|8
|Jacob Sitler (USA)
|0:02:22
|9
|Lewis Gaffney (USA)
|0:02:29
|10
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
|0:02:40
|11
|Sam O'keefe (USA)
|0:03:00
|12
|Philip Short (USA)
|0:03:13
|13
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:03:30
|14
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:03:32
|15
|Joshua Dillon (USA)
|0:04:10
|16
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|0:04:27
|17
|Adam St. Germain (USA)
|0:04:55
|18
|Cody Lacosta (USA)
|0:05:08
|19
|Evan Murphy (USA)
|0:05:27
|20
|William Elliston (USA)
|21
|Gerald Adasavage (USA)
|22
|Scott Smith (USA)
|23
|Greg Whitney (USA)
|24
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|25
|Andrew Loaiza (USA)
|26
|Szymon Niemotko (USA)
|27
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|28
|Kevin Noiles (Can)
|29
|Craig Lebair (USA)
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|31
|Zach Bender (USA)
|32
|Nick Iacovelli (USA)
|33
|Ross Baldwin (USA)
