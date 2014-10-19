Trending

Dodge wins day 1 at HPCX

Livermon and Wells round out top three

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA)1:03:17
2Travis Livermon (USA)0:00:04
3Todd Wells (USA)0:00:08
4Anthony Clark (USA)0:00:48
5Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:01:55
6Robert Marion (USA)0:02:01
7Christian Favata (USA)0:02:05
8Jacob Sitler (USA)0:02:22
9Lewis Gaffney (USA)0:02:29
10Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)0:02:40
11Sam O'keefe (USA)0:03:00
12Philip Short (USA)0:03:13
13Ben Frederick (USA)0:03:30
14Cole Oberman (USA)0:03:32
15Joshua Dillon (USA)0:04:10
16Hugo Robinson (GBr)0:04:27
17Adam St. Germain (USA)0:04:55
18Cody Lacosta (USA)0:05:08
19Evan Murphy (USA)0:05:27
20William Elliston (USA)
21Gerald Adasavage (USA)
22Scott Smith (USA)
23Greg Whitney (USA)
24Alexander Revell (NZl)
25Andrew Loaiza (USA)
26Szymon Niemotko (USA)
27Nathan Brown (USA)
28Kevin Noiles (Can)
29Craig Lebair (USA)
30Kyle Murphy (USA)
31Zach Bender (USA)
32Nick Iacovelli (USA)
33Ross Baldwin (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews