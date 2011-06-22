Trending

Wong Wan Yiu takes out women's road race

Six riders finish of tiny field

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Wong Wan Yiu (CMS)1:42:18
2Leung Bo Yee (Smart Cycling Club)0:09:23
3Zhao Juan Meng (Ind)
4Chang Wan Lin (Specialized Novatec)0:13:41
5Xiao Juan Diao (Ind)0:19:22
6Liu Wai Ting (SCAA)0:19:28
DNFFung Wai Man (Bianchi)
DNFTsang Hiu Tung (SCAA)
DNSJanet Sy (Jet Power)

