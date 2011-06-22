Choi Ki Ho takes out U/23 Men's title
Ineligible for elite title due to age
U/23 Men Road Race: Wu Kau Tang -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Choi Ki Ho (SCAA)
|2:41:29
|2
|Cheung King Lok (SCAA)
|0:00:57
|3
|Yuen Chi Ho (Champion System)
|0:03:50
|4
|Cheung Fu Shiu (Racing Force)
|0:09:30
|DNF
|Cheng Shung Hei (Champion System)
|DNF
|Mok Wai Chuen (Champion System)
|DNF
|Sin Ka Yung (Champion System)
|DNF
|Cheng Tsz Yeung (CMS)
|DNF
|Bay Ka Hong (Jet Power)
|DNF
|Calvin Poon Ka Yin (Racing Force)
|DNF
|Luk Chun Chung (SCAA)
|DNF
|Sam Chui Hok (Vigor)
|DNF
|Yap Chun Lam (Vigor)
|DNF
|Yip Chi Hang (Vigor)
|DNF
|Fan Man Chung (SCAA)
|DNS
|Li Luen Bun (Champion System)
