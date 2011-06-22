Trending

Choi Ki Ho takes out U/23 Men's title

Ineligible for elite title due to age

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Choi Ki Ho (SCAA)2:41:29
2Cheung King Lok (SCAA)0:00:57
3Yuen Chi Ho (Champion System)0:03:50
4Cheung Fu Shiu (Racing Force)0:09:30
DNFCheng Shung Hei (Champion System)
DNFMok Wai Chuen (Champion System)
DNFSin Ka Yung (Champion System)
DNFCheng Tsz Yeung (CMS)
DNFBay Ka Hong (Jet Power)
DNFCalvin Poon Ka Yin (Racing Force)
DNFLuk Chun Chung (SCAA)
DNFSam Chui Hok (Vigor)
DNFYap Chun Lam (Vigor)
DNFYip Chi Hang (Vigor)
DNFFan Man Chung (SCAA)
DNSLi Luen Bun (Champion System)

