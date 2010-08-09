Trending

Hing Chan wins Hong Kong cross country title

Chun Chan victorious in junior national race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chun Hing Chan (HKg)1:56:15
2Chak Shing Cheng (HKg)0:03:15
3Cheuk Chun Cheng (HKg)
4Yuet Shan Chung (HKg)
5Chung Yin Lee (HKg)
6Chi Yung Choi (HKg)
DNFKin Sung Wing (HKg)
DNSYin Shun Li (HKg)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Man Chun Chan (HKg)1:33:23
2Ho Wai Yim (HKg)0:05:09
3Chung Luk Chun (HKg)0:15:03

