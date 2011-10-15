The queen stage of the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour proved to be the one in which the VIS Women's Road Team delivered their Lisa Jacobs onto the top spot of the podium to claim stage 4 of the tour over the Russian Natalia Boyarskaya and Miranda Griffiths from the Xosize Team.

It had been predicted all week, and the VIS Women's Road Team delivered in what proved to be a critical stage of the tour.

The penultimate stage gave the climbers the chance to shine, a long flat ride along Dromana beach before the tough 3km ascent to Arthurs Seat and the finish at the top, a 40.5km stage.

Rebecca Wiasak from the Suzuki/Trek team started the day in the red leader's jersey but for the fourth consecutive stage there was a new leader with Jacobs also securing the Queen of the Mountain category.

58 riders rolled out of Sorrento in the morning under "neutral" race conditions, and the first attack came from Nicole Whitburn just 3km into the race and by the 5km race the peloton stretched over 100m and hit speeds of 60kph.

The pace the Russian and Team SiS - NSW girls were setting at the head of the field was too much with riders already falling off the back.

Megan Bagworth and Grace Sulzberger then took up the charge at the front to put further pressure on the group.

Just 5km from for the first sprint, Nexgen moved to the front but the group slowed to 38kph on an undulating section. The Russian and Team SiS - NSW teams moved through to again push the pace on the climb and split the field in two.

This left 26 riders in the front group with tour leader Rebecca Wiasak able to rejoin the leaders after earlier being dropped.

At the approach to the first intermediate sprint at the 23.7km mark the familiar colours of the Bundaberg Sugar rider Loren Rowney made her move to take line honours from Jessica Mundy with the Russian rider Victoria Kondel.

Boubnenkova immediately attacked after the sprint and the VIS were quick to respond and were driving hard, clocked at 80kpm on the downhill run.

Heading into the final stage and tough 3km ascent up Arthurs Seat, the field splintered with just four riders gaining a small break -Boubnenkova, Jacobs, Griffith and Sinead Noonan. Boyarskaya attached herself to this group just 2km from the finish.

Over the final kilometre, the mountain bike experience helped Jacobs get the better of Boyarskaya with Griffiths recording her best result of the tour so far for third.

The VIS Women's Road Team had targeted this stage of the tour, knowing they had the best climber in Jacobs, and went into today's stage with a specific plan of placing her at the front of the peloton on the climb.

"That was always the aim, it was a real team effort today we had a strategy of getting me to the bottom of the climb in the front.

"My team, Chloe McConville, Kendelle Hodges, Katherine O'Shea did everything they could to deliver me here, they did a fantastic job and that's why I'm standing here," said Jacobs.

Rowney retained the green and also picked up the under 23 jersey, while the Russian National Team leads the teams category heading into the final stage, a criterium in Lygon Street, Carlton.

The general classification looks set to come down to a battle between the VIS and Bundaberg Sugar with just four seconds separating the two. Bundaberg head into tomorrow's stage as favourite with Rowney wearing the green sprint jersey.

"It will be aggressive riding all day tomorrow.We need to secure the sprint points on offer and make sure we're at the front at the finish," said Rowney.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 1:07:53 2 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 0:00:05 3 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 0:00:08 4 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 0:00:11 5 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:13 6 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:21 7 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 0:00:24 8 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 0:00:25 9 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:30 10 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:38 11 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 0:00:48 12 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 0:01:01 13 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 14 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 15 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:01:08 16 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 0:01:10 17 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 0:01:18 18 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 0:01:24 19 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 0:01:26 20 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:01:46 21 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:56 22 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 23 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:01:59 24 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:02:30 25 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:12 26 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 0:03:14 27 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 0:03:33 28 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 29 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 30 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:03:41 31 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 0:04:15 32 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 0:04:24 33 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:04:48 34 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 0:04:54 35 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 0:05:02 36 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 0:05:09 37 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:05:15 38 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:05:33 39 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 40 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:05:58 41 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 42 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:06:30 43 Carly Williams (Team Red) 0:06:37 44 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:06:45 45 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:06:52 46 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 0:09:07 47 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 0:10:23 48 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:10:39 49 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 0:11:04 50 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 0:11:55 51 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:11:57 52 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:13:04 53 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:13:54 54 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 0:14:17 55 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:14:50 56 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 0:16:25 57 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 0:21:24 58 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:26:47 DNS Claire Trembath (Nexgen)

Sprint 1 - Bright Lane, 23.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 6 pts 2 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 4 3 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 2

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 3:38:22 2 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:04 3 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:12 4 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 0:00:36 5 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 0:00:41 6 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:53 7 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 0:01:00 8 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 0:01:02 9 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 0:01:06 10 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 0:01:13 11 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 0:01:15 12 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 0:01:18 13 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 0:01:46 14 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 0:01:48 15 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:02:02 16 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:02:03 17 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 0:02:17 18 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:02:40 19 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:03 20 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:53 21 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:04:35 22 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:05:30 23 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 0:05:32 24 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 0:05:36 25 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 0:05:49 26 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 0:06:07 27 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 0:06:28 28 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 0:06:36 29 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:07:00 30 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 0:07:20 31 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:07:22 32 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:08:00 33 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 0:08:03 34 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:08:50 35 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 0:09:13 36 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 0:09:16 37 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 0:09:28 38 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:09:40 39 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:09:45 40 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:09:48 41 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 0:10:37 42 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:10:42 43 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 44 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:11:15 45 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 0:11:43 46 Carly Williams (Team Red) 0:11:50 47 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:14:54 48 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 49 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 0:17:26 50 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:17:57 51 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 0:18:07 52 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 0:19:47 53 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 0:22:46 54 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:23:34 55 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:23:44 56 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:24:33 57 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 0:30:07 58 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:39:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 42 pts 2 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 24 3 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 12 4 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 10 5 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 8 6 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 6 7 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 6 8 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 6 9 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 4 10 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 4 11 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 4 12 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 4 13 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 4 14 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 4 15 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 4 16 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 4 17 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2 18 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 24 pts 2 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 16 3 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 8

Under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 3:38:26 2 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:08 3 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:49 4 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 0:00:58 5 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 0:01:09 6 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 0:01:11 7 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 0:01:42 8 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:02:36 9 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:49 10 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:05:26 11 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:06:56 12 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 0:07:59 13 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 0:09:12 14 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 0:09:24 15 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:09:44 16 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 0:14:50 17 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 0:19:43 18 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 0:22:42 19 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:24:29 20 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 0:30:03 21 Claire Trembath (Nexgen)