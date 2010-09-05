Trending

Vos repeats as Holland Ladies Tour champion

Time bonus for stage win puts Vos past Wild into final leader's jersey

Image 1 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 34

Vera Koedooder (Batavus) climbed on her own in the national park.

Vera Koedooder (Batavus) climbed on her own in the national park.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 34

Race leader Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the wheel of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) - her nearest rival.

Race leader Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the wheel of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) - her nearest rival.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 34

A 'quiet' tour for Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), who came sixth overall.

A 'quiet' tour for Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), who came sixth overall.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 34

Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch.

Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 34

Cervelo Test Team led the chase for Vera Koedooder (Batavus).

Cervelo Test Team led the chase for Vera Koedooder (Batavus).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 34

Winner of the time trial and third place overall Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women).

Winner of the time trial and third place overall Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 34

Leader for several stages Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss).

Leader for several stages Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 34

The break, led by Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi), heads towards the closing laps of a small circuit

The break, led by Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi), heads towards the closing laps of a small circuit
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 34

Cervelo Test Team chased the break to protect the overall lead of Kirsten Wild.

Cervelo Test Team chased the break to protect the overall lead of Kirsten Wild.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 34

Points competition leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took overall victory by challenging in the bonus sprints, then winning the bunch sprint.

Points competition leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took overall victory by challenging in the bonus sprints, then winning the bunch sprint.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 34

A relieved smile from Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) after winning the first bonification sprint and moving to one second from Kirsten Wild.

A relieved smile from Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) after winning the first bonification sprint and moving to one second from Kirsten Wild.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 34

Still battling at the front Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch with Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women).

Still battling at the front Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch with Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 34

Winner of the Young Rider competition Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women).

Winner of the Young Rider competition Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 34

The bunch sprinting for the finish. There were really only two in it: Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).

The bunch sprinting for the finish. There were really only two in it: Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins Stage 7 ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Shelley Olds (United States), which was enough for the overall victory.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins Stage 7 ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Shelley Olds (United States), which was enough for the overall victory.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 34

A long solo break by Vera Koedooder (Batavus) gained over a minute.

A long solo break by Vera Koedooder (Batavus) gained over a minute.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 34

Combativity prize winner was Vera Koedooder (Batavus).

Combativity prize winner was Vera Koedooder (Batavus).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 25 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 26 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 27 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 28 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 29 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 30 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 31 of 34

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 32 of 34

Final podium: Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won overall and Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) claimed the Young Rider competition, whilst Cervelo Test Team won the team prize.

Final podium: Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won overall and Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) claimed the Young Rider competition, whilst Cervelo Test Team won the team prize.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 34

Marijn De Vries (Leontien.nl) and Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) look for a reaction after an acceleration.

Marijn De Vries (Leontien.nl) and Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) look for a reaction after an acceleration.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 34

A wave from Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) as she heads for the podium to receive her Young Rider competition award.

A wave from Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) as she heads for the podium to receive her Young Rider competition award.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Tour’s don’t get much closer than the Holland Ladies Tour, with the event’s general classification winner decided by the placings of the final stage’s final sprint. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed the stage victory, landing the race win as a result, after the Dutchwoman collected sprint time bonuses throughout the stage to close in on the race’s former leader.

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) was the rider under attack from Vos on the final stage of their home Tour. Wild’s squad gave its all throughout the stage and launched her into a sprint against Vos for the stage victory, but the former world champion proved too quick.

In the final wash-up Vos finished three seconds ahead of Wild on general classification. Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) finished a relatively distant third overall, 52 seconds behind Vos.

“Kirsten lost by three seconds today to Vos who swept the sprint bonus’ as well as the day’s stage,” said Cervelo’s sport director Jean Paul Van Poppel. “There was a breakaway of 12 riders that included Emilie Aubry. They had a maximum one minute gap but were finally brought back with 30 km to go by Nederland Bloeit. The team worked really well today and throughout the race. Kirsten did win the points classification, we won the team classification, two stages and finished with three riders in the top 10. So not a bad race, but unfortunately we missed the win.”

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:07:16
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
3Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
4Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
5Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
6Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
9Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
12Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
15Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:04
16Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
17Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
18Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
19Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
20Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
21Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
23Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
24Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
25Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
26Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
27Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
29Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
30Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
31Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
32Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
33Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
34Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
35Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
36Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team0:00:09
37Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:00:10
38Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
39Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
40Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
41Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
42Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
43Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
44Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
45Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
46Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
47Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
48Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
49Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
50Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
51Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
52Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
53Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
54Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
55Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
56Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
57Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
58Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
59Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
60Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
61Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
62Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
63Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
64Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
65Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
66Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
67Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
68Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
69Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
70Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
71Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
72Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
73Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
74Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
75Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:18
76Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
77Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
78Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
79Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
80Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:21
81Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
82Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:00:25
83Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
84Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:37
85Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:51
86Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:58
87Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:01:07
88Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:01:28
89Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:10
90Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:01:55
91Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
92Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
93Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
94Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters0:01:58
95Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:02:31
96Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust0:07:42
97Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:07:54
98Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
99Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
100Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
101Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
102Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
103Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:13:25
104Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:13:55
105Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:14:51
106Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
107Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
108Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
109Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
110Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
111Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
112Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
DNFHanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
DNFJoelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFLeah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFHeather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFAlexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
DNFGiorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
DNFNoortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
DNFSamantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
DNFMiriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
DNSElke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
DNSTiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
DNSTrine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
DNSTone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNSJovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
DNSManon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel

Points
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team20
3Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team16
4Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team14
5Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss12
6Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL10
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team9
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women8
9Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women7
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team6
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK5
12Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team4
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK3
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam2
15Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
1Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1

Sprint 2
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team2
3Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1

Young riders
1Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team3:07:16
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
4Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:04
5Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
6Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
7Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
10Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
11Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
12Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
13Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
14Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team0:00:09
15Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:00:10
16Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
17Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
18Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
19Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
20Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
21Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
22Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
23Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
24Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
25Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
26Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
27Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
28Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
29Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
30Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
31Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
32Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
33Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
34Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
35Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
36Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:18
37Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:21
38Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
39Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:00:25
40Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
41Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:01:28
42Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:10
43Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:01:55
44Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:02:31
45Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:07:54
46Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:13:25
47Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:13:55
48Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:14:51
49Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
50Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
51Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam

Teams
1Cervelo Test Team9:21:52
2Leontien.NL0:00:04
3HTC Columbia Women0:00:06
4German National Team0:00:09
5Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:10
6Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
7Redsun Cycling Team
8Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:00:14
9Noris Cycling UG
10MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
11Sram-WV Eemland
12Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:00:16
13Nederland Bloeit0:00:18
14Canadian National Team0:00:20
15Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:26
16Team Jan van Arckel
17USA Women Cycling Team0:00:51
18Hitec Products UCK0:01:24
19Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:05
20Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:02:11
21Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:03:08
22Team Tubanters0:03:59
23Rabo Lady Force0:08:10
24Restore Cycling / Ahoij
25People Trust0:15:42
26Wales National Team0:22:51

Final general classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15:44:13
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:03
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:52
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:02
5Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:01:17
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:20
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:21
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:01:28
9Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:37
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:39
11Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
12Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:01:40
13Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:01:50
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:01:57
15Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:58
16Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:59
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:02:01
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL0:02:06
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:09
20Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:02:14
21Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:15
22Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:02:21
23Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:22
24Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:02:24
25Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:27
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:02:49
27Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL0:02:50
28Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:55
29Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:03:03
30Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:03:06
31Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:03:09
32Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:03:13
33Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:03:23
34Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:03:29
35Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
36Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:03:35
37Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team0:03:36
38Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:03:50
39Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL0:04:05
40Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:04:13
41Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:04:23
42Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:04:27
43Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:04:33
44Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:04:34
45Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:04:35
46Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:04:37
47Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:04:38
48Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
49Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:04:39
50Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:04:44
51Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:04:46
52Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
53Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters0:04:55
54Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:56
55Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:05:03
56Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:05:06
57Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:05:19
58Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:05:24
59Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:05:34
60Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:42
61Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:05:47
62Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:06:03
63Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:06:05
64Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:06:39
65Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:06:42
66Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:06:46
67Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG0:06:56
68Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
69Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:07:05
70Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:07:06
71Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:07:13
72Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:07:35
73Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:07:39
74Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:08:10
75Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters0:08:19
76Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:08:25
77Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:08:32
78Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:20
79Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:31
80Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
81Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:10:40
82Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust0:11:31
83Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:11:44
84Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:12:27
85Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:12:43
86Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:12:56
87Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team0:12:59
88Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:13:13
89Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust0:13:26
90Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:13:33
91Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:13:39
92Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team0:14:17
93Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:14:18
94Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:15:05
95Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:15:36
96Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:15:45
97Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:16:10
98Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:16:49
99Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:18:07
100Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:18:41
101Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:18:50
102Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:19:59
103Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:20:11
104Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:20:57
105Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust0:22:10
106Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:28:20
107Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:28:21
108Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:28:52
109Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team0:29:28
110Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:31:29
111Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:37:51
112Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force0:45:43

Points classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit121pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team117
3Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team70
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team68
5Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss58
6Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team38
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women31
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK31
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit31
10Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi23
11Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL21
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam18
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL18
14Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team15
15Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team13
16Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women8
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
19Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women7
20Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
21Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team7
22Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss5
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK5
25Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG4
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL4
27Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women3
28Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team3
29Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland2
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG1
31Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL1
32Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1

Sprints classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
3Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6
5Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4
6Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team4
7Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team4
8Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team3
9Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi3
10Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam3
11Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL1

Young riders classification
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women15:45:52
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:18
3Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:19
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:27
5Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:43
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:10
7Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:01:24
8Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:01:30
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:01:34
10Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:44
11Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:50
12Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
13Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team0:01:57
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL0:02:26
15Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:34
16Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:02:44
17Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:48
18Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:55
19Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:56
20Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:58
21Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:03:00
22Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:03:07
23Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
24Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters0:03:16
25Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:03:40
26Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:45
27Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:03:55
28Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:04:24
29Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:04:26
30Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:05:00
31Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:05:07
32Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:05:17
33Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:05:26
34Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:06:00
35Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:06:31
36Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:06:46
37Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:06:53
38Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:09:01
39Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:11:04
40Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:11:17
41Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:11:34
42Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:13:26
43Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:13:57
44Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:15:10
45Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:16:28
46Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:17:11
47Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:18:32
48Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:19:18
49Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:26:41
50Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:27:13
51Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team0:27:49

Teams classification
1Cervelo Test Team47:15:42
2HTC Columbia Women0:01:24
3Nederland Bloeit0:01:31
4Canadian National Team0:02:45
5Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:02:51
6Leontien.NL0:03:11
7Noris Cycling UG0:03:43
8Redsun Cycling Team0:04:06
9German National Team0:04:28
10Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:05:56
11Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:06:35
12Hitec Products UCK0:07:03
13Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:07:28
14USA Women Cycling Team0:08:33
15MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:10:52
16Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:11:28
17Sram-WV Eemland0:13:06
18Team Tubanters0:13:43
19Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:14:11
20Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:15:33
21Rabo Lady Force0:20:15
22Team Jan van Arckel0:21:40
23People Trust0:25:40
24Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:30:18
25Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:30:45
26Wales National Team0:43:23

 

