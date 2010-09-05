Image 1 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 34 Vera Koedooder (Batavus) climbed on her own in the national park. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 34 Race leader Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the wheel of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) - her nearest rival. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 34 A 'quiet' tour for Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), who came sixth overall. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 34 Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 34 Cervelo Test Team led the chase for Vera Koedooder (Batavus). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 34 Winner of the time trial and third place overall Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 34 Leader for several stages Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 34 The break, led by Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi), heads towards the closing laps of a small circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 34 Cervelo Test Team chased the break to protect the overall lead of Kirsten Wild. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 34 Points competition leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took overall victory by challenging in the bonus sprints, then winning the bunch sprint. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 34 A relieved smile from Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) after winning the first bonification sprint and moving to one second from Kirsten Wild. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 34 Still battling at the front Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) leads the bunch with Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 34 Winner of the Young Rider competition Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 34 The bunch sprinting for the finish. There were really only two in it: Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 34 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins Stage 7 ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Shelley Olds (United States), which was enough for the overall victory. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 34 A long solo break by Vera Koedooder (Batavus) gained over a minute. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 34 Combativity prize winner was Vera Koedooder (Batavus). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 29 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 30 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 31 of 34 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 32 of 34 Final podium: Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won overall and Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) claimed the Young Rider competition, whilst Cervelo Test Team won the team prize. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 33 of 34 Marijn De Vries (Leontien.nl) and Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) look for a reaction after an acceleration. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 34 of 34 A wave from Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) as she heads for the podium to receive her Young Rider competition award. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Tour’s don’t get much closer than the Holland Ladies Tour, with the event’s general classification winner decided by the placings of the final stage’s final sprint. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed the stage victory, landing the race win as a result, after the Dutchwoman collected sprint time bonuses throughout the stage to close in on the race’s former leader.

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) was the rider under attack from Vos on the final stage of their home Tour. Wild’s squad gave its all throughout the stage and launched her into a sprint against Vos for the stage victory, but the former world champion proved too quick.

In the final wash-up Vos finished three seconds ahead of Wild on general classification. Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) finished a relatively distant third overall, 52 seconds behind Vos.

“Kirsten lost by three seconds today to Vos who swept the sprint bonus’ as well as the day’s stage,” said Cervelo’s sport director Jean Paul Van Poppel. “There was a breakaway of 12 riders that included Emilie Aubry. They had a maximum one minute gap but were finally brought back with 30 km to go by Nederland Bloeit. The team worked really well today and throughout the race. Kirsten did win the points classification, we won the team classification, two stages and finished with three riders in the top 10. So not a bad race, but unfortunately we missed the win.”

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:07:16 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 4 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 9 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 12 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 14 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 15 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:04 16 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 17 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 18 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 20 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 23 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 24 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 25 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 26 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 27 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 28 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 29 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 30 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 31 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 32 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 33 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 34 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 35 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 36 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 0:00:09 37 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:00:10 38 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 39 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 40 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 41 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 42 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 43 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 44 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 45 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 46 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 47 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 48 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 49 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 50 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 51 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 52 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 53 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 54 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 55 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 56 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 57 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 58 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 59 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 60 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 61 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 62 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 63 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 64 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 65 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 66 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 67 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 68 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 69 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 70 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 71 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 72 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 73 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 74 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 75 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:18 76 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 77 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 78 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 79 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 80 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:21 81 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 82 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:25 83 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 84 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:37 85 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:51 86 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:58 87 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:01:07 88 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:28 89 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:10 90 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:01:55 91 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 92 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 93 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 94 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 0:01:58 95 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:02:31 96 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 0:07:42 97 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:07:54 98 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 99 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 100 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 101 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 102 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 103 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:13:25 104 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:13:55 105 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:14:51 106 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 107 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 108 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 109 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 110 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 111 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 112 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam DNF Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team DNF Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team DNF Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss DNF Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij DNF Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars DNF Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars DNS Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG DNS Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team DNS Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK DNS Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK DNS Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor DNS Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel

Points 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 20 3 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 16 4 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 14 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 12 6 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 10 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 9 8 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 8 9 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 7 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 6 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 5 12 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 4 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 3 14 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 2 15 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 1 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1

Young riders 1 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 3:07:16 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 4 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:04 5 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 6 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 7 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 8 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 10 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 11 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 12 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 13 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 14 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 0:00:09 15 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:00:10 16 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 17 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 18 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 19 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 20 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 21 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 22 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 23 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 24 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 25 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 26 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 27 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 28 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 29 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 30 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 31 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 32 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 33 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 34 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 35 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 36 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:18 37 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:21 38 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 39 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:25 40 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 41 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:28 42 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:10 43 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:55 44 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:02:31 45 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 0:07:54 46 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:13:25 47 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:13:55 48 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:14:51 49 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 50 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 51 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam

Teams 1 Cervelo Test Team 9:21:52 2 Leontien.NL 0:00:04 3 HTC Columbia Women 0:00:06 4 German National Team 0:00:09 5 Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:10 6 Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 7 Redsun Cycling Team 8 Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:00:14 9 Noris Cycling UG 10 MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 11 Sram-WV Eemland 12 Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:16 13 Nederland Bloeit 0:00:18 14 Canadian National Team 0:00:20 15 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:00:26 16 Team Jan van Arckel 17 USA Women Cycling Team 0:00:51 18 Hitec Products UCK 0:01:24 19 Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:05 20 Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:02:11 21 Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:03:08 22 Team Tubanters 0:03:59 23 Rabo Lady Force 0:08:10 24 Restore Cycling / Ahoij 25 People Trust 0:15:42 26 Wales National Team 0:22:51

Final general classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15:44:13 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:03 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:52 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:02 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:01:17 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:20 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:21 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 0:01:28 9 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:37 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:39 11 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 12 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:40 13 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:01:50 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:01:57 15 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:01:58 16 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:01:59 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:02:01 18 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:02:06 19 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:09 20 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:14 21 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:15 22 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:02:21 23 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:22 24 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:24 25 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:27 26 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:02:49 27 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:02:50 28 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:02:55 29 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:03:03 30 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:03:06 31 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:03:09 32 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 0:03:13 33 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:03:23 34 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:03:29 35 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 36 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:35 37 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 0:03:36 38 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 0:03:50 39 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:04:05 40 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:04:13 41 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:04:23 42 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:04:27 43 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:04:33 44 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:04:34 45 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:04:35 46 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:04:37 47 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:04:38 48 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 49 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:04:39 50 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:04:44 51 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:04:46 52 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 53 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 0:04:55 54 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:56 55 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:05:03 56 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:05:06 57 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:05:19 58 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:24 59 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:05:34 60 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:42 61 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:05:47 62 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:06:03 63 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:06:05 64 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:06:39 65 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:06:42 66 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:06:46 67 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 0:06:56 68 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 69 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:07:05 70 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:07:06 71 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:07:13 72 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:07:35 73 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:07:39 74 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:08:10 75 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 0:08:19 76 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:08:25 77 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 0:08:32 78 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:20 79 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:09:31 80 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 81 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:10:40 82 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 0:11:31 83 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:11:44 84 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:12:27 85 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:12:43 86 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:12:56 87 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 0:12:59 88 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:13:13 89 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 0:13:26 90 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:13:33 91 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:13:39 92 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 0:14:17 93 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:14:18 94 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:15:05 95 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:15:36 96 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:15:45 97 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:16:10 98 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:16:49 99 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:18:07 100 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:18:41 101 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:18:50 102 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:19:59 103 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:20:11 104 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 0:20:57 105 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 0:22:10 106 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:28:20 107 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 0:28:21 108 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:28:52 109 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 0:29:28 110 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:31:29 111 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:37:51 112 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 0:45:43

Points classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 121 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 117 3 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 70 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 68 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 58 6 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 38 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 31 8 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 31 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 31 10 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 23 11 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 21 12 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 18 13 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 18 14 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 15 15 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 13 16 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 8 18 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 19 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 7 20 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 21 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 7 22 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 6 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 5 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 5 25 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 4 26 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 4 27 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 3 28 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 3 29 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 2 30 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 1 31 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 1 32 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1

Sprints classification 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 3 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 5 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 6 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 4 7 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 4 8 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 3 9 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 3 10 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 3 11 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 1

Young riders classification 1 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 15:45:52 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:18 3 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:00:19 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:00:27 5 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:43 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:01:10 7 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:01:24 8 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:01:30 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:34 10 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:01:44 11 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:01:50 12 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 13 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 0:01:57 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 0:02:26 15 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:34 16 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:02:44 17 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:02:48 18 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:55 19 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:56 20 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:02:58 21 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:03:00 22 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:03:07 23 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 24 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 0:03:16 25 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:03:40 26 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:45 27 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:03:55 28 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:04:24 29 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:04:26 30 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:05:00 31 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 0:05:07 32 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:05:17 33 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:05:26 34 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:06:00 35 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:06:31 36 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:06:46 37 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 0:06:53 38 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:09:01 39 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:11:04 40 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:11:17 41 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:11:34 42 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 0:13:26 43 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:13:57 44 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:15:10 45 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:16:28 46 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:17:11 47 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:18:32 48 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 0:19:18 49 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:26:41 50 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:27:13 51 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 0:27:49