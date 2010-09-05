Vos repeats as Holland Ladies Tour champion
Time bonus for stage win puts Vos past Wild into final leader's jersey
Tour’s don’t get much closer than the Holland Ladies Tour, with the event’s general classification winner decided by the placings of the final stage’s final sprint. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed the stage victory, landing the race win as a result, after the Dutchwoman collected sprint time bonuses throughout the stage to close in on the race’s former leader.
Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) was the rider under attack from Vos on the final stage of their home Tour. Wild’s squad gave its all throughout the stage and launched her into a sprint against Vos for the stage victory, but the former world champion proved too quick.
In the final wash-up Vos finished three seconds ahead of Wild on general classification. Eleonora Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) finished a relatively distant third overall, 52 seconds behind Vos.
“Kirsten lost by three seconds today to Vos who swept the sprint bonus’ as well as the day’s stage,” said Cervelo’s sport director Jean Paul Van Poppel. “There was a breakaway of 12 riders that included Emilie Aubry. They had a maximum one minute gap but were finally brought back with 30 km to go by Nederland Bloeit. The team worked really well today and throughout the race. Kirsten did win the points classification, we won the team classification, two stages and finished with three riders in the top 10. So not a bad race, but unfortunately we missed the win.”
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:07:16
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|4
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|15
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|16
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|17
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|18
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|20
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|21
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|24
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|27
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|29
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|30
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|31
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|32
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|33
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|34
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|35
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|36
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:09
|37
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:00:10
|38
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|39
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|40
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|41
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|42
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|43
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|44
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|45
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|46
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|47
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|48
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|49
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|50
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|51
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|52
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|53
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|54
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|55
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|56
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|57
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|58
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|59
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|60
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|61
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|62
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|63
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|64
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|65
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|66
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|67
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|68
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|69
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|70
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|71
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|72
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|73
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|74
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|75
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|76
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|77
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|78
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|79
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|80
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:21
|81
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|82
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|83
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|84
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|85
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:51
|86
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:58
|87
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:01:07
|88
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:28
|89
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:10
|90
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:01:55
|91
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|92
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|93
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|94
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|0:01:58
|95
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|96
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|0:07:42
|97
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:07:54
|98
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|99
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|100
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|101
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|102
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|103
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|104
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:13:55
|105
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:14:51
|106
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|107
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|108
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|109
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|110
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|111
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|112
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|DNF
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|DNF
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|DNF
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|DNF
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|DNF
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|DNS
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|DNS
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNS
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|DNS
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNS
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|DNS
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|14
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|12
|6
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|10
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|9
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|12
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|2
|15
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|3:07:16
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|6
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|7
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|10
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|11
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|12
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|13
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|14
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:09
|15
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:00:10
|16
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|17
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|18
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|19
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|20
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|21
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|22
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|24
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|26
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|27
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|28
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|29
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|30
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|31
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|33
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|34
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|35
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|36
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:18
|37
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:21
|38
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|39
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|40
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|41
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:28
|42
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:10
|43
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|44
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|45
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:07:54
|46
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|47
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:13:55
|48
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:14:51
|49
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|50
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|51
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|9:21:52
|2
|Leontien.NL
|0:00:04
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:06
|4
|German National Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:10
|6
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|7
|Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Noris Cycling UG
|10
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|11
|Sram-WV Eemland
|12
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|13
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:18
|14
|Canadian National Team
|0:00:20
|15
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:26
|16
|Team Jan van Arckel
|17
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|18
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:24
|19
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|20
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:02:11
|21
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:03:08
|22
|Team Tubanters
|0:03:59
|23
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:08:10
|24
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|25
|People Trust
|0:15:42
|26
|Wales National Team
|0:22:51
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15:44:13
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:52
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:01:17
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:21
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:01:28
|9
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:37
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:39
|11
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:40
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:01:57
|15
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:58
|16
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:59
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:01
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:02:06
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:09
|20
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:14
|21
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|22
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:02:21
|23
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:22
|24
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:24
|25
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:27
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:02:49
|27
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:02:50
|28
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:55
|29
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:03:03
|30
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:03:06
|31
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:09
|32
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:13
|33
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:03:23
|34
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:03:29
|35
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|36
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:35
|37
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:36
|38
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:03:50
|39
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:04:05
|40
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|41
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:04:23
|42
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:04:27
|43
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|44
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|45
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|46
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|47
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:04:38
|48
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|49
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:04:39
|50
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|51
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:04:46
|52
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|53
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|0:04:55
|54
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:56
|55
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:05:03
|56
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|57
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:05:19
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|59
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:05:34
|60
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:05:42
|61
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:05:47
|62
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:06:03
|63
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:06:05
|64
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|65
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:06:42
|66
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|67
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|0:06:56
|68
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|69
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:07:05
|70
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:07:06
|71
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|72
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:07:35
|73
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:07:39
|74
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|75
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|0:08:19
|76
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|77
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:08:32
|78
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:20
|79
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:31
|80
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|81
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:10:40
|82
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|0:11:31
|83
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:11:44
|84
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:12:27
|85
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:12:43
|86
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:12:56
|87
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:12:59
|88
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:13:13
|89
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|0:13:26
|90
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:13:33
|91
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:13:39
|92
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:14:17
|93
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:14:18
|94
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|95
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|96
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:15:45
|97
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:16:10
|98
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|99
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:18:07
|100
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:18:41
|101
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:18:50
|102
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|103
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:20:11
|104
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:20:57
|105
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|0:22:10
|106
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:28:20
|107
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:28:21
|108
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:28:52
|109
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:29:28
|110
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:31:29
|111
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:37:51
|112
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|0:45:43
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|121
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|117
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|70
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|68
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|58
|6
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|38
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|31
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|31
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|31
|10
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|23
|11
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|21
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|18
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|18
|14
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|15
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|13
|16
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|19
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|20
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|21
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|22
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|5
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|5
|25
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|4
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|4
|27
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|28
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|3
|29
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|2
|30
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|1
|31
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|32
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|3
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|5
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|3
|10
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|3
|11
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|1
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|15:45:52
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:18
|3
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:19
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:27
|5
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:10
|7
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:01:24
|8
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:30
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:34
|10
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:44
|11
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:50
|12
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:57
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:02:26
|15
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|16
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:02:44
|17
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:48
|18
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|19
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|20
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|21
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:03:00
|22
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:03:07
|23
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|0:03:16
|25
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:03:40
|26
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|27
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:03:55
|28
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:04:24
|29
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:04:26
|30
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|31
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|32
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:05:17
|33
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:05:26
|34
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:06:00
|35
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|36
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|37
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:53
|38
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:09:01
|39
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:11:04
|40
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:11:17
|41
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:11:34
|42
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:13:26
|43
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:13:57
|44
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|45
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:16:28
|46
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:17:11
|47
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:18:32
|48
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:19:18
|49
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:26:41
|50
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:27:13
|51
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:27:49
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|47:15:42
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:24
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:31
|4
|Canadian National Team
|0:02:45
|5
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:02:51
|6
|Leontien.NL
|0:03:11
|7
|Noris Cycling UG
|0:03:43
|8
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|9
|German National Team
|0:04:28
|10
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:05:56
|11
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|12
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:03
|13
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:07:28
|14
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|15
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:10:52
|16
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|17
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:13:06
|18
|Team Tubanters
|0:13:43
|19
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|20
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:15:33
|21
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:20:15
|22
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:21:40
|23
|People Trust
|0:25:40
|24
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:30:18
|25
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:30:45
|26
|Wales National Team
|0:43:23
