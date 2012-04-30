Milatz wins Bike the Rock
Dahle-Flesjaa's victory reminiscent of past years
Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and German national champion Moritz Milatz (BMC) won the second round of the German MTB-Bundesliga, the Bike the Rock Festival in Heubach on Sunday.
For Dahle-Flesjaa, it was her fourth victory at this event. This year, she defeated runner-up Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and third placed Katrin Leumann (Ghost). It was Milatz's first win here, and he crossed the line ahead of Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida).
The U23 race went to former junior world champ Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant).
Men's race
Fabian Giger took the lead on the first of the seven laps. Together, with two time Heubach-winner Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon), Giger entered the downhill section after the long climb in the lead. Then Kurschat punctured and Giger rode away solo.
For five laps, Giger fought off the chasers with a maximum advantage of 30 seconds. Eventually, Moritz Milatz left his fellow chasers behind and closed the gap more and more heading into one lap to go. He caught Giger just in time for a final battle.
On the last, 2.5-kilometer climb up to the top, Milatz more power and left Giger behind alone.
"Finally I got a win in Heubach," said Milatz. "In the very beginning, I felt that I could win today and when I realized that the gap to Fabian was not growing any more, I knew I could make it."
Giger looked not very disappointed after being caught at the end of such a long solo effort. "It's another experience. At the end, I got tired but I'm okay with the second place. It was fun to ride in front of this big crowd."
Hermida missed the front group on the very first lap and had to work his way back up from eighth position to third. "When you come to Heubach you know, you have to suffer in this long climb. But the downhill is super fun, I like it very much," said Hermida.
World champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) spent some time riding in seventh position before he abandoned the race. At no point could he hold the pace of the front group.
Women's race
The women's race was reminiscent of the 2002-2006 editions, when Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa dominated cross country racing. On Sunday, the Norwegian took the lead on the very first lap and extended it until the last lap. She finished with a gap of 1:47.
Just like in years past, it was Sabine Spitz who chased Dahle Flesjaa. When Lisi Osl (Ghost) flatted on the third lap, Spitz was more or less safe in second place.
"The memories are coming back. We had a lot of training this week and so it is unbelievable what happened," said Dahle-Flesjaa after crossing the finish line.
Spitz was happy with her race. "The Heubach course never will be my favourite, but you can see, if my form is good and I am mentally okay, then I can do well even so," said Spitz.
U23 men's race
In U23 men's race, Michiel van der Heijden took the win with an attack in the last lap. He dropped his companions Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) and Olof Jonsson (Swedish National Team) to ride for the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|1:31:42
|2
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Jose Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Arbö Askö Klagenfurt
|0:02:07
|5
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|0:02:12
|6
|Jochen Käss (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:48
|7
|Sergio Mantecon Guiterrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:03:12
|8
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:04:10
|9
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:22
|10
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team
|0:04:32
|11
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:42
|12
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:04:45
|13
|Carlos Coloma (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:05:07
|14
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:05:18
|15
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:05:20
|16
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:06:07
|17
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|0:07:04
|18
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Office Team
|0:08:01
|19
|Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:08:47
|20
|Torsten Marx (Ger) Black Tusk Racing by toMotion
|0:09:32
|21
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:09:47
|22
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG
|0:10:08
|23
|Matthias Leisling (Ger) Black Tusk Racing by toMotion
|0:11:09
|24
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:11:09
|25
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|26
|Cristobal Silva (Swi) Lapierre Chile
|0:12:38
|27
|Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets
|0:13:02
|28
|Michael Broderick (USA) USA
|0:14:20
|-2laps
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krabcycles Specialized
|-2laps
|Steffen Greger (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
|-2laps
|Paul van der Ploug (Aus) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup
|-2laps
|Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Bikingteam
|-2laps
|Andi Weinhold (Ger) RSC '93 Marienberg e.V.
|-2laps
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets
|-3laps
|Markus Lang (Ger)
|-3laps
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|-3laps
|Dave Henderson (GBr) GT Racing UK
|-3laps
|Benjamin Justesen (Ken) DK-Holte
|-3laps
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|-3laps
|Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-3laps
|Severin Schweisguth (Ger) RSV Moosburg
|-3laps
|Tommy Galle (Ger)
|-4laps
|Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) Monschau
|-6laps
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Focus Rapiro Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1:34:33
|2
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:01:48
|3
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:02:52
|4
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de-Team
|0:03:49
|5
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:04:14
|6
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:19
|7
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda Seven No Tubes
|0:04:41
|8
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:04:41
|9
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:05:02
|10
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:05:43
|11
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:06:09
|12
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Biesse-Infotre Protek
|0:06:11
|13
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Topeak-Ergon Racing Team
|0:06:53
|14
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt - Ötztal - XBionic
|0:07:00
|15
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|0:08:18
|16
|Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:08:51
|17
|Julie Kransniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team
|0:10:55
|18
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|0:12:29
|19
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:12:34
|20
|Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|0:14:43
|21
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|0:16:44
|22
|Josefine Ahlström (Swe) Idrottsklubben Hakarpspojkarna
|0:18:36
|-5laps
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-5laps
|Saskia Hauser (Ger)
|-5laps
|Nina Krauss (Ger)
|-5laps
|Stefanie Dohrn (Ger)
|-5laps
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Biesse-Infotre Protek
|-5laps
|Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team
|-5laps
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut) RC ARBÖ ANF Mazda Eder Walding
|-5laps
|Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|1:08:43
|2
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Fabian Strecker (Ger) SV Kirchzarten
|0:01:10
|5
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwa
|0:02:32
|6
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek (uci club)
|0:02:36
|7
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:02:53
|8
|David Simon (Ger) Team Bergamont
|0:02:56
|9
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) Aglasterhausen
|0:02:58
|10
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:02:59
|11
|Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC Hausach Neumayer Tekfor
|0:03:49
|12
|Martin Gluth (Ger) Helmbrechts
|0:03:50
|13
|Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|0:04:25
|14
|Kevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:04:31
|15
|Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) BIKE Junior Team/ESV 1927 Rege
|0:04:59
|16
|Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida Schulte
|0:05:00
|17
|Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:05:16
|18
|Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Prinmorskiy Districk
|0:05:17
|19
|Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München
|0:06:23
|20
|Markus Siebert (Ger) SC Hausach
|0:06:30
|21
|Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|0:06:59
|22
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) GIANT Italia Team
|0:07:05
|23
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team
|0:07:15
|24
|Yannik Brischle (Ger) Offenburg
|0:07:37
|25
|Christopher Platt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team
|0:07:55
|26
|Marco Tippmann (Ger) Kirchheim
|0:07:59
|27
|Marvin Schmidt (Ger) Bockshop Racing Team
|0:08:27
|28
|Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Team Primorskiy districk
|0:08:27
|29
|Felix Huschle (Ger) Appenweier
|0:08:40
|30
|Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|0:09:11
|31
|Severin Lehmann (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team
|0:09:28
|32
|Tymur Rusiia (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:09:54
|33
|Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
|0:09:55
|34
|Jan Pfitzner (Ger) Mosbach
|0:10:21
|35
|Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger) Bad Liebenzell
|0:10:22
|36
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Giant Beukers Mediatrend
|0:10:23
|37
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus) Australia
|0:10:47
|38
|Marcel Pöter (Ger) Haltern am See
|0:11:22
|39
|Jan-Nils Preus (Ger) Biebergemünd
|0:11:27
|40
|Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / RV Gomar
|0:11:27
|41
|Marcus Macicek (Ger) BikeSportBühne Bayreuth
|0:11:41
|42
|Simon Staufner (Ger) Karlsbad
|0:12:10
|43
|Andre Schütz (Ger) www.wheelsportsracingteam.de
|0:12:18
|44
|Marcel Lehrian (Ger) Bikerstreff Bensheim
|0:12:18
|45
|Michael Feinauer (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|0:13:27
|46
|Axel Lindh (Swe) Härnösands CK
|0:13:28
|47
|Robert Traupe (Ger) Betzdorf
|0:13:48
|48
|Jannik Simon (Ger)
|0:14:33
|49
|Rudolph Hermann (Ger)
|0:14:43
|50
|Kevin Waibel (Ger)
|0:15:20
|51
|Daniel Waibel (Ger)
|0:15:20
|-2laps
|Manuel Pfaff (Ger)
|-2laps
|Florian Schön (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein
|-2laps
|Constantin Kolb (Ger)
|-2laps
|Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Egger (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|0:58:10
|2
|Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:00:21
|4
|Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Abensberg
|0:01:01
|6
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bergamont
|0:01:21
|7
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Team Fiat-Rotwild
|0:01:59
|8
|Heiko Hog (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald
|0:01:59
|9
|Sven Strähle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Max Foidl (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:02:16
|11
|Jannik Lambert (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:02:26
|12
|Alexey Lomilov (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk
|0:02:34
|13
|Denis Fumarola (Ita) GIANT Italia Team
|0:02:34
|14
|Marco Holzschuher (Ger) BSB Bayreuth
|0:02:52
|15
|Simon Schilli (Ger) Gengenbach
|0:03:03
|16
|Felix Legler (Ger) SSV Mounty Alten
|0:03:24
|17
|Jan-Philipp Ebertz (Ger) TV Haiger
|0:03:28
|18
|Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:03:36
|19
|Jan Kalt (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team
|0:03:36
|20
|Nikita Fedorov (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk
|0:03:46
|21
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Tuntenhausen
|0:04:06
|22
|Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:04:10
|23
|Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:04:22
|24
|Tim Streckenbach (Ger) Radwerk Racing eam
|0:04:52
|25
|Luis Haussmann (Ger) SV Reudern
|0:05:11
|26
|Benedikt Helbig (Ger) Bayreuth
|0:05:30
|27
|Florian Kortüm (Ger) Bergamont
|0:05:40
|28
|Jonas Müller (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach
|0:05:51
|29
|Alessandro Sepp (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs-Team
|0:06:11
|30
|Jakob Britz (Ger) RF Homburg
|0:06:14
|31
|Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida-Schulte
|0:06:16
|32
|Julian Braun (Ger) RSV Daadetal
|0:06:44
|33
|Thomas Prinz (Ger) BSV Profil Hürtgenwald
|0:06:51
|34
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:06:56
|35
|Mirko Jurik (Ger) Team HWG Gedern
|0:07:18
|36
|David Kraus (Ger)
|0:07:25
|37
|Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|0:07:45
|38
|Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:08:03
|39
|August Martin (Swe) CK Antilopen
|0:08:09
|40
|Lucas Arnhold (Ger)
|0:08:24
|41
|Dominik Beck (Ger)
|0:08:36
|42
|Niklas Grobert (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald
|0:08:47
|43
|Tim Nafcz (Ger) TSV Böbingen
|0:09:51
|44
|Max Egon Engel (Ger)
|0:10:22
|45
|Henrik Grobert (Ger)
|0:10:48
|46
|Johannes Bläsi (Ger)
|0:10:49
|47
|Alexander Klein (Ger)
|0:11:18
|48
|Marcel Techt (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen
|0:11:21
|49
|Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|0:12:05
|50
|Simon Gessler (Ger) MHW-Cube- Racing
|0:12:29
|51
|Lukas Löttert (Ger)
|0:12:44
|52
|Roman Schindler (Ger) SC Oppenau
|0:14:44
|53
|Lukas Hoffmann (Ger)
|0:18:31
|-1lap
|Arif Reichling (Ger)
|-1lap
|Patrick Bader (Ger)
|-1lap
|Bernard Moufang (Ger) TGV Schotten
|DNF
|Benedikt Kipka (Ger) Lombardo Corsa Germany
|DNF
|Felix Gliese (Ger)
|DNF
|Philipp Lenz (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|DNF
|Lutz Staake (Ger)
|DNF
|Louis Schreyer (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|DNF
|David Eriksson (Swe) Göteborgs CK
|DNF
|Immanuel Stark (Ger) RSG 52 Stollberg
|DSQ
|Denis Böttle (Den) TV Mosbach
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Swedish National Team
|1:07:34
|2
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen
|0:01:21
|3
|Lena Putz (Ger) Röhrnbach
|0:04:04
|4
|Felicia Ferner (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:05:37
|5
|Majlen Müller (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets
|0:10:40
|6
|Romy Schmid (Ger) TB Neuffen
|0:12:31
|7
|Lena Felten (Ger) SV Reudern
|0:14:55
|8
|Anna Balashova (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk
|0:14:57
|9
|Hannah Traupe (Ger)
|0:16:14
|10
|Anika Buhl (Ger)
|0:17:13
|11
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach
|0:17:14
|12
|Katja Hoffmann (Ger) TSV Weilheim
|0:17:17
|13
|Jessica Benz (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team SC Hausach
|0:18:27
|14
|Lisa Schaub (Ger)
|0:19:48
|-1lap
|Jessica Schweizer (Ger) TSV Böhringen
|-1lap
|Amelie Etzel (Ger) TB Neuffen
|DNF
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team
|DNF
|Janine Schneider (Ger)
|DNF
|Antonia Rödel (Ger) Team Merida Schulte, RSC Henge
