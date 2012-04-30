Image 1 of 12 Elite men's podium at Bike the Rock 2012: Dan McConnell, Fabian Giger, Moritz Milatz, Jose Hermida, Alex Gebhauer (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 12 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) wins the 2012 Bike The Rock in Heubach (Image credit: Johannes Tsopanides / EGO-Promotion) Image 3 of 12 Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leads the U23 men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 12 And the racers rolled out in Heubach (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 12 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) on her way to a win (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 12 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) on the climb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 12 A look at the start from behind (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 12 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) chases (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 12 Moritz Milatz (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team) on a downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 12 Moritz Milatz (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team) wins in Heubach (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 12 Elite women's podium at Bike the Rock 2012: (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 12 The start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and German national champion Moritz Milatz (BMC) won the second round of the German MTB-Bundesliga, the Bike the Rock Festival in Heubach on Sunday.

For Dahle-Flesjaa, it was her fourth victory at this event. This year, she defeated runner-up Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and third placed Katrin Leumann (Ghost). It was Milatz's first win here, and he crossed the line ahead of Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida).

The U23 race went to former junior world champ Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant).

Men's race

Fabian Giger took the lead on the first of the seven laps. Together, with two time Heubach-winner Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon), Giger entered the downhill section after the long climb in the lead. Then Kurschat punctured and Giger rode away solo.

For five laps, Giger fought off the chasers with a maximum advantage of 30 seconds. Eventually, Moritz Milatz left his fellow chasers behind and closed the gap more and more heading into one lap to go. He caught Giger just in time for a final battle.

On the last, 2.5-kilometer climb up to the top, Milatz more power and left Giger behind alone.

"Finally I got a win in Heubach," said Milatz. "In the very beginning, I felt that I could win today and when I realized that the gap to Fabian was not growing any more, I knew I could make it."

Giger looked not very disappointed after being caught at the end of such a long solo effort. "It's another experience. At the end, I got tired but I'm okay with the second place. It was fun to ride in front of this big crowd."

Hermida missed the front group on the very first lap and had to work his way back up from eighth position to third. "When you come to Heubach you know, you have to suffer in this long climb. But the downhill is super fun, I like it very much," said Hermida.

World champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) spent some time riding in seventh position before he abandoned the race. At no point could he hold the pace of the front group.

Women's race

The women's race was reminiscent of the 2002-2006 editions, when Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa dominated cross country racing. On Sunday, the Norwegian took the lead on the very first lap and extended it until the last lap. She finished with a gap of 1:47.

Just like in years past, it was Sabine Spitz who chased Dahle Flesjaa. When Lisi Osl (Ghost) flatted on the third lap, Spitz was more or less safe in second place.

"The memories are coming back. We had a lot of training this week and so it is unbelievable what happened," said Dahle-Flesjaa after crossing the finish line.

Spitz was happy with her race. "The Heubach course never will be my favourite, but you can see, if my form is good and I am mentally okay, then I can do well even so," said Spitz.





U23 men's race

In U23 men's race, Michiel van der Heijden took the win with an attack in the last lap. He dropped his companions Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) and Olof Jonsson (Swedish National Team) to ride for the win.



Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 1:31:42 2 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:18 3 Jose Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:00 4 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Arbö Askö Klagenfurt 0:02:07 5 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 0:02:12 6 Jochen Käss (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:48 7 Sergio Mantecon Guiterrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:03:12 8 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 0:04:10 9 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:22 10 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:04:32 11 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:42 12 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:04:45 13 Carlos Coloma (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:05:07 14 Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team 0:05:18 15 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Racing 0:05:20 16 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:06:07 17 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 0:07:04 18 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Office Team 0:08:01 19 Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:08:47 20 Torsten Marx (Ger) Black Tusk Racing by toMotion 0:09:32 21 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:09:47 22 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG 0:10:08 23 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Black Tusk Racing by toMotion 0:11:09 24 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:11:09 25 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling Team 0:12:20 26 Cristobal Silva (Swi) Lapierre Chile 0:12:38 27 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets 0:13:02 28 Michael Broderick (USA) USA 0:14:20 -2laps Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krabcycles Specialized -2laps Steffen Greger (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team -2laps Paul van der Ploug (Aus) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup -2laps Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Bikingteam -2laps Andi Weinhold (Ger) RSC '93 Marienberg e.V. -2laps Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets -3laps Markus Lang (Ger) -3laps Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team -3laps Dave Henderson (GBr) GT Racing UK -3laps Benjamin Justesen (Ken) DK-Holte -3laps Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team -3laps Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -3laps Severin Schweisguth (Ger) RSV Moosburg -3laps Tommy Galle (Ger) -4laps Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) Monschau -6laps Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Focus Rapiro Racing

Elite & U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1:34:33 2 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:48 3 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:02:52 4 Silke Schmidt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de-Team 0:03:49 5 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:04:14 6 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:19 7 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda Seven No Tubes 0:04:41 8 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:04:41 9 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 0:05:02 10 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing 0:05:43 11 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:09 12 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Biesse-Infotre Protek 0:06:11 13 Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Topeak-Ergon Racing Team 0:06:53 14 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt - Ötztal - XBionic 0:07:00 15 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek 0:08:18 16 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:08:51 17 Julie Kransniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team 0:10:55 18 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 0:12:29 19 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:12:34 20 Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:14:43 21 Helen Grobert (Ger) 0:16:44 22 Josefine Ahlström (Swe) Idrottsklubben Hakarpspojkarna 0:18:36 -5laps Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -5laps Saskia Hauser (Ger) -5laps Nina Krauss (Ger) -5laps Stefanie Dohrn (Ger) -5laps Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Biesse-Infotre Protek -5laps Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team -5laps Viktoria Zeller (Aut) RC ARBÖ ANF Mazda Eder Walding -5laps Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 1:08:43 2 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:17 4 Fabian Strecker (Ger) SV Kirchzarten 0:01:10 5 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwa 0:02:32 6 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek (uci club) 0:02:36 7 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:02:53 8 David Simon (Ger) Team Bergamont 0:02:56 9 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) Aglasterhausen 0:02:58 10 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:02:59 11 Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC Hausach Neumayer Tekfor 0:03:49 12 Martin Gluth (Ger) Helmbrechts 0:03:50 13 Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team 0:04:25 14 Kevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:04:31 15 Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) BIKE Junior Team/ESV 1927 Rege 0:04:59 16 Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida Schulte 0:05:00 17 Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:05:16 18 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Prinmorskiy Districk 0:05:17 19 Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München 0:06:23 20 Markus Siebert (Ger) SC Hausach 0:06:30 21 Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 0:06:59 22 Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) GIANT Italia Team 0:07:05 23 Tobias Reiser (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team 0:07:15 24 Yannik Brischle (Ger) Offenburg 0:07:37 25 Christopher Platt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team 0:07:55 26 Marco Tippmann (Ger) Kirchheim 0:07:59 27 Marvin Schmidt (Ger) Bockshop Racing Team 0:08:27 28 Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Team Primorskiy districk 0:08:27 29 Felix Huschle (Ger) Appenweier 0:08:40 30 Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team 0:09:11 31 Severin Lehmann (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team 0:09:28 32 Tymur Rusiia (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:09:54 33 Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch 0:09:55 34 Jan Pfitzner (Ger) Mosbach 0:10:21 35 Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger) Bad Liebenzell 0:10:22 36 Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Giant Beukers Mediatrend 0:10:23 37 Sebastian Jayne (Aus) Australia 0:10:47 38 Marcel Pöter (Ger) Haltern am See 0:11:22 39 Jan-Nils Preus (Ger) Biebergemünd 0:11:27 40 Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / RV Gomar 0:11:27 41 Marcus Macicek (Ger) BikeSportBühne Bayreuth 0:11:41 42 Simon Staufner (Ger) Karlsbad 0:12:10 43 Andre Schütz (Ger) www.wheelsportsracingteam.de 0:12:18 44 Marcel Lehrian (Ger) Bikerstreff Bensheim 0:12:18 45 Michael Feinauer (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 0:13:27 46 Axel Lindh (Swe) Härnösands CK 0:13:28 47 Robert Traupe (Ger) Betzdorf 0:13:48 48 Jannik Simon (Ger) 0:14:33 49 Rudolph Hermann (Ger) 0:14:43 50 Kevin Waibel (Ger) 0:15:20 51 Daniel Waibel (Ger) 0:15:20 -2laps Manuel Pfaff (Ger) -2laps Florian Schön (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein -2laps Constantin Kolb (Ger) -2laps Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Egger (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:58:10 2 Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:00:16 3 Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls 0:00:21 4 Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:21 5 Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Abensberg 0:01:01 6 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bergamont 0:01:21 7 Lukas Baum (Ger) Team Fiat-Rotwild 0:01:59 8 Heiko Hog (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald 0:01:59 9 Sven Strähle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 0:02:00 10 Max Foidl (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:02:16 11 Jannik Lambert (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:02:26 12 Alexey Lomilov (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk 0:02:34 13 Denis Fumarola (Ita) GIANT Italia Team 0:02:34 14 Marco Holzschuher (Ger) BSB Bayreuth 0:02:52 15 Simon Schilli (Ger) Gengenbach 0:03:03 16 Felix Legler (Ger) SSV Mounty Alten 0:03:24 17 Jan-Philipp Ebertz (Ger) TV Haiger 0:03:28 18 Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:03:36 19 Jan Kalt (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team 0:03:36 20 Nikita Fedorov (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk 0:03:46 21 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Tuntenhausen 0:04:06 22 Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:04:10 23 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:04:22 24 Tim Streckenbach (Ger) Radwerk Racing eam 0:04:52 25 Luis Haussmann (Ger) SV Reudern 0:05:11 26 Benedikt Helbig (Ger) Bayreuth 0:05:30 27 Florian Kortüm (Ger) Bergamont 0:05:40 28 Jonas Müller (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach 0:05:51 29 Alessandro Sepp (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs-Team 0:06:11 30 Jakob Britz (Ger) RF Homburg 0:06:14 31 Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida-Schulte 0:06:16 32 Julian Braun (Ger) RSV Daadetal 0:06:44 33 Thomas Prinz (Ger) BSV Profil Hürtgenwald 0:06:51 34 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:06:56 35 Mirko Jurik (Ger) Team HWG Gedern 0:07:18 36 David Kraus (Ger) 0:07:25 37 Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 0:07:45 38 Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:08:03 39 August Martin (Swe) CK Antilopen 0:08:09 40 Lucas Arnhold (Ger) 0:08:24 41 Dominik Beck (Ger) 0:08:36 42 Niklas Grobert (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald 0:08:47 43 Tim Nafcz (Ger) TSV Böbingen 0:09:51 44 Max Egon Engel (Ger) 0:10:22 45 Henrik Grobert (Ger) 0:10:48 46 Johannes Bläsi (Ger) 0:10:49 47 Alexander Klein (Ger) 0:11:18 48 Marcel Techt (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen 0:11:21 49 Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team 0:12:05 50 Simon Gessler (Ger) MHW-Cube- Racing 0:12:29 51 Lukas Löttert (Ger) 0:12:44 52 Roman Schindler (Ger) SC Oppenau 0:14:44 53 Lukas Hoffmann (Ger) 0:18:31 -1lap Arif Reichling (Ger) -1lap Patrick Bader (Ger) -1lap Bernard Moufang (Ger) TGV Schotten DNF Benedikt Kipka (Ger) Lombardo Corsa Germany DNF Felix Gliese (Ger) DNF Philipp Lenz (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team DNF Lutz Staake (Ger) DNF Louis Schreyer (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team DNF David Eriksson (Swe) Göteborgs CK DNF Immanuel Stark (Ger) RSG 52 Stollberg DSQ Denis Böttle (Den) TV Mosbach