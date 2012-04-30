Trending

Milatz wins Bike the Rock

Dahle-Flesjaa's victory reminiscent of past years

Elite men's podium at Bike the Rock 2012: Dan McConnell, Fabian Giger, Moritz Milatz, Jose Hermida, Alex Gebhauer

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) wins the 2012 Bike The Rock in Heubach

(Image credit: Johannes Tsopanides / EGO-Promotion)
Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leads the U23 men's race

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
And the racers rolled out in Heubach

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) on her way to a win

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) on the climb

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
A look at the start from behind

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) chases

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Moritz Milatz (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team) on a downhill

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Moritz Milatz (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team) wins in Heubach

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Elite women's podium at Bike the Rock 2012:

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The start

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and German national champion Moritz Milatz (BMC) won the second round of the German MTB-Bundesliga, the Bike the Rock Festival in Heubach on Sunday.

For Dahle-Flesjaa, it was her fourth victory at this event. This year, she defeated runner-up Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and third placed Katrin Leumann (Ghost). It was Milatz's first win here, and he crossed the line ahead of Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida).

The U23 race went to former junior world champ Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant).

Men's race

Fabian Giger took the lead on the first of the seven laps. Together, with two time Heubach-winner Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon), Giger entered the downhill section after the long climb in the lead. Then Kurschat punctured and Giger rode away solo.

For five laps, Giger fought off the chasers with a maximum advantage of 30 seconds. Eventually, Moritz Milatz left his fellow chasers behind and closed the gap more and more heading into one lap to go. He caught Giger just in time for a final battle.

On the last, 2.5-kilometer climb up to the top, Milatz more power and left Giger behind alone.

"Finally I got a win in Heubach," said Milatz. "In the very beginning, I felt that I could win today and when I realized that the gap to Fabian was not growing any more, I knew I could make it."

Giger looked not very disappointed after being caught at the end of such a long solo effort. "It's another experience. At the end, I got tired but I'm okay with the second place. It was fun to ride in front of this big crowd."

Hermida missed the front group on the very first lap and had to work his way back up from eighth position to third. "When you come to Heubach you know, you have to suffer in this long climb. But the downhill is super fun, I like it very much," said Hermida.

World champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) spent some time riding in seventh position before he abandoned the race. At no point could he hold the pace of the front group.

Women's race

The women's race was reminiscent of the 2002-2006 editions, when Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa dominated cross country racing. On Sunday, the Norwegian took the lead on the very first lap and extended it until the last lap. She finished with a gap of 1:47.

Just like in years past, it was Sabine Spitz who chased Dahle Flesjaa. When Lisi Osl (Ghost) flatted on the third lap, Spitz was more or less safe in second place.

"The memories are coming back. We had a lot of training this week and so it is unbelievable what happened," said Dahle-Flesjaa after crossing the finish line.

Spitz was happy with her race. "The Heubach course never will be my favourite, but you can see, if my form is good and I am mentally okay, then I can do well even so," said Spitz.

U23 men's race

In U23 men's race, Michiel van der Heijden took the win with an attack in the last lap. He dropped his companions Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) and Olof Jonsson (Swedish National Team) to ride for the win.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team1:31:42
2Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:18
3Jose Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:00
4Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Arbö Askö Klagenfurt0:02:07
5Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek0:02:12
6Jochen Käss (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:48
7Sergio Mantecon Guiterrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:03:12
8Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:04:10
9Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:22
10Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:04:32
11Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:42
12Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:04:45
13Carlos Coloma (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:05:07
14Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:05:18
15Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Racing0:05:20
16Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:06:07
17Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team0:07:04
18Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Office Team0:08:01
19Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:08:47
20Torsten Marx (Ger) Black Tusk Racing by toMotion0:09:32
21Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:09:47
22Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG0:10:08
23Matthias Leisling (Ger) Black Tusk Racing by toMotion0:11:09
24Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)0:11:09
25Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling Team0:12:20
26Cristobal Silva (Swi) Lapierre Chile0:12:38
27Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets0:13:02
28Michael Broderick (USA) USA0:14:20
-2lapsZdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krabcycles Specialized
-2lapsSteffen Greger (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
-2lapsPaul van der Ploug (Aus) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup
-2lapsMichael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Bikingteam
-2lapsAndi Weinhold (Ger) RSC '93 Marienberg e.V.
-2lapsMarco Schätzing (Ger) Team FujiBikes Rockets
-3lapsMarkus Lang (Ger)
-3lapsPascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
-3lapsDave Henderson (GBr) GT Racing UK
-3lapsBenjamin Justesen (Ken) DK-Holte
-3lapsBenjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
-3lapsVitalii Zubchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-3lapsSeverin Schweisguth (Ger) RSV Moosburg
-3lapsTommy Galle (Ger)
-4lapsAhmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) Monschau
-6lapsSebastian Szraucner (Ger) Focus Rapiro Racing

Elite & U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:34:33
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:48
3Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:52
4Silke Schmidt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de-Team0:03:49
5Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:04:14
6Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:19
7Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda Seven No Tubes0:04:41
8Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:04:41
9Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing0:05:02
10Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing0:05:43
11Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:06:09
12Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Biesse-Infotre Protek0:06:11
13Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Topeak-Ergon Racing Team0:06:53
14Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt - Ötztal - XBionic0:07:00
15Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:08:18
16Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:08:51
17Julie Kransniak (Fra) Focus MIG Team0:10:55
18Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek0:12:29
19Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team0:12:34
20Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team0:14:43
21Helen Grobert (Ger)0:16:44
22Josefine Ahlström (Swe) Idrottsklubben Hakarpspojkarna0:18:36
-5lapsKateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-5lapsSaskia Hauser (Ger)
-5lapsNina Krauss (Ger)
-5lapsStefanie Dohrn (Ger)
-5lapsMarta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Biesse-Infotre Protek
-5lapsCéline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team
-5lapsViktoria Zeller (Aut) RC ARBÖ ANF Mazda Eder Walding
-5lapsJulia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team1:08:43
2Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:00:16
3Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:17
4Fabian Strecker (Ger) SV Kirchzarten0:01:10
5Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwa0:02:32
6Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek (uci club)0:02:36
7Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:02:53
8David Simon (Ger) Team Bergamont0:02:56
9Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) Aglasterhausen0:02:58
10Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:02:59
11Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC Hausach Neumayer Tekfor0:03:49
12Martin Gluth (Ger) Helmbrechts0:03:50
13Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team0:04:25
14Kevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:04:31
15Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) BIKE Junior Team/ESV 1927 Rege0:04:59
16Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida Schulte0:05:00
17Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:05:16
18Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Prinmorskiy Districk0:05:17
19Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München0:06:23
20Markus Siebert (Ger) SC Hausach0:06:30
21Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team0:06:59
22Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) GIANT Italia Team0:07:05
23Tobias Reiser (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team0:07:15
24Yannik Brischle (Ger) Offenburg0:07:37
25Christopher Platt (Ger) notebooksbilliger.de Team0:07:55
26Marco Tippmann (Ger) Kirchheim0:07:59
27Marvin Schmidt (Ger) Bockshop Racing Team0:08:27
28Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Team Primorskiy districk0:08:27
29Felix Huschle (Ger) Appenweier0:08:40
30Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team0:09:11
31Severin Lehmann (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team0:09:28
32Tymur Rusiia (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:09:54
33Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch0:09:55
34Jan Pfitzner (Ger) Mosbach0:10:21
35Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger) Bad Liebenzell0:10:22
36Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Giant Beukers Mediatrend0:10:23
37Sebastian Jayne (Aus) Australia0:10:47
38Marcel Pöter (Ger) Haltern am See0:11:22
39Jan-Nils Preus (Ger) Biebergemünd0:11:27
40Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / RV Gomar0:11:27
41Marcus Macicek (Ger) BikeSportBühne Bayreuth0:11:41
42Simon Staufner (Ger) Karlsbad0:12:10
43Andre Schütz (Ger) www.wheelsportsracingteam.de0:12:18
44Marcel Lehrian (Ger) Bikerstreff Bensheim0:12:18
45Michael Feinauer (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team0:13:27
46Axel Lindh (Swe) Härnösands CK0:13:28
47Robert Traupe (Ger) Betzdorf0:13:48
48Jannik Simon (Ger)0:14:33
49Rudolph Hermann (Ger)0:14:43
50Kevin Waibel (Ger)0:15:20
51Daniel Waibel (Ger)0:15:20
-2lapsManuel Pfaff (Ger)
-2lapsFlorian Schön (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein
-2lapsConstantin Kolb (Ger)
-2lapsLukas Holtkamp (Ger)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Egger (Ger) Bike Junior Team0:58:10
2Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team0:00:16
3Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls0:00:21
4Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:21
5Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Abensberg0:01:01
6Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bergamont0:01:21
7Lukas Baum (Ger) Team Fiat-Rotwild0:01:59
8Heiko Hog (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald0:01:59
9Sven Strähle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team0:02:00
10Max Foidl (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:02:16
11Jannik Lambert (Ger) Bike-Aid0:02:26
12Alexey Lomilov (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk0:02:34
13Denis Fumarola (Ita) GIANT Italia Team0:02:34
14Marco Holzschuher (Ger) BSB Bayreuth0:02:52
15Simon Schilli (Ger) Gengenbach0:03:03
16Felix Legler (Ger) SSV Mounty Alten0:03:24
17Jan-Philipp Ebertz (Ger) TV Haiger0:03:28
18Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team0:03:36
19Jan Kalt (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racing-Team0:03:36
20Nikita Fedorov (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk0:03:46
21Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Tuntenhausen0:04:06
22Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:04:10
23Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:04:22
24Tim Streckenbach (Ger) Radwerk Racing eam0:04:52
25Luis Haussmann (Ger) SV Reudern0:05:11
26Benedikt Helbig (Ger) Bayreuth0:05:30
27Florian Kortüm (Ger) Bergamont0:05:40
28Jonas Müller (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach0:05:51
29Alessandro Sepp (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs-Team0:06:11
30Jakob Britz (Ger) RF Homburg0:06:14
31Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida-Schulte0:06:16
32Julian Braun (Ger) RSV Daadetal0:06:44
33Thomas Prinz (Ger) BSV Profil Hürtgenwald0:06:51
34Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Swedish National Team0:06:56
35Mirko Jurik (Ger) Team HWG Gedern0:07:18
36David Kraus (Ger)0:07:25
37Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team0:07:45
38Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:08:03
39August Martin (Swe) CK Antilopen0:08:09
40Lucas Arnhold (Ger)0:08:24
41Dominik Beck (Ger)0:08:36
42Niklas Grobert (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald0:08:47
43Tim Nafcz (Ger) TSV Böbingen0:09:51
44Max Egon Engel (Ger)0:10:22
45Henrik Grobert (Ger)0:10:48
46Johannes Bläsi (Ger)0:10:49
47Alexander Klein (Ger)0:11:18
48Marcel Techt (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen0:11:21
49Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team0:12:05
50Simon Gessler (Ger) MHW-Cube- Racing0:12:29
51Lukas Löttert (Ger)0:12:44
52Roman Schindler (Ger) SC Oppenau0:14:44
53Lukas Hoffmann (Ger)0:18:31
-1lapArif Reichling (Ger)
-1lapPatrick Bader (Ger)
-1lapBernard Moufang (Ger) TGV Schotten
DNFBenedikt Kipka (Ger) Lombardo Corsa Germany
DNFFelix Gliese (Ger)
DNFPhilipp Lenz (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
DNFLutz Staake (Ger)
DNFLouis Schreyer (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
DNFDavid Eriksson (Swe) Göteborgs CK
DNFImmanuel Stark (Ger) RSG 52 Stollberg
DSQDenis Böttle (Den) TV Mosbach

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Swedish National Team1:07:34
2Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen0:01:21
3Lena Putz (Ger) Röhrnbach0:04:04
4Felicia Ferner (Swe) Swedish National Team0:05:37
5Majlen Müller (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:10:40
6Romy Schmid (Ger) TB Neuffen0:12:31
7Lena Felten (Ger) SV Reudern0:14:55
8Anna Balashova (Den) Team Primorskiy Districk0:14:57
9Hannah Traupe (Ger)0:16:14
10Anika Buhl (Ger)0:17:13
11Theresia Schwenk (Ger) MSC-Wiesenbach0:17:14
12Katja Hoffmann (Ger) TSV Weilheim0:17:17
13Jessica Benz (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team SC Hausach0:18:27
14Lisa Schaub (Ger)0:19:48
-1lapJessica Schweizer (Ger) TSV Böhringen
-1lapAmelie Etzel (Ger) TB Neuffen
DNFVeronika Brüchle (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team
DNFJanine Schneider (Ger)
DNFAntonia Rödel (Ger) Team Merida Schulte, RSC Henge

