Worrack warms up with pre-worlds win
Decroix takes second over Swart
Germany’s Trixi Worrack has warmed up nicely for the UCI World Road Championships in Geelong this week with victory at the Herald Sun Classic in Buninyong, Ballarat. Worrack out-sprinted Belgium’s Liesilot Decroix and South African Carla Swart to take the race held over the Australian National Time-Trial Championship course.
“It was a pretty hard course because of the wind and it was pretty hilly,” Worrack said. “It was really good training [for worlds], although we still have a little jet-lag.”
Speaking of flying Swart suffered some interference from a magpie out on the course. “Trixi and I and the other riders in the break, kind of got attacked by the magpies,” explained Swart. “I don’t know if that’s normal, but apparently it happens to be so.
“You come to Australia to see kangaroos but all I have seen is magpies,” she added. “They kind of remind me of squirrels or possums in America, they are always on the road.”
Worrack broke clear from the peloton on the first lap of the 90 kilometre circuit race with Decroix and opened up a gap of almost one minute before two riders bridged across. Swart and Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA National Team) joined Worrack and Decroix on the second lap and together the quartet worked at making the race their own.
They eased the margin out to around four minutes before the peloton reacted with a little over two laps to go. The main field was reduced to around 35 riders as the pace increased nearing the finish.
Three riders then managed to kick clear of the peloton and attempted to get across to the leading trio. Judith Arndt, a teammate of Worrack, Great Britain’s Sharyn Laws, who won a silver medal in the road race at the 2008 Australian Road Championships, and Grace Verbeke (Belgium) set out after the leaders.
At the bell lap the gap between the leading four and the chasing three was 48 seconds. In near perfect conditions and with a good crowd gathering down in Buninyong for the finish, the leaders climbed up the Midland Highway holding on to their lead.
It was always going to be difficult to bridge a gap of near a minute, especially when half of the final 16 kilometres is downhill. Worrack comfortably won the sprint to the line with a five second gap back to the chasing three and a further three minutes to the peloton.
The Herald Sun Classic is a good hit-out for riders competing in the world championships. The race acclimatises riders after a few days in the country and can also help with motivation.
Motivation wasn’t required for Worrack however, and although she is unsure on how her she will perform in Geelong, she believes the race is wide open. “Anyone can win,” she said. “But i hope it is someone from Germany.”
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|2:26:50
|2
|Liesilot Decroix (Belgium)
|3
|Carla Swart (South Africa)
|4
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (United States Of America)
|5
|Judith Arndt (Germany)
|0:00:06
|6
|Sharon Laws (Great Britain)
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Belgium)
|9
|Olena Andruk (Ukraine)
|0:03:09
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|11
|Joanne Hogan (Australia)
|12
|Rasa Leleivyté (Lithuania)
|13
|Cath Cheatley (New Zealand)
|14
|Ina-Yoko Teutebberg (Germany)
|15
|Catherine Williams (Great Britain)
|16
|Cherise Taylor (South Africa)
|17
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukraine)
|18
|Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
|19
|Vicki Whitelaw (Australia)
|20
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (South Africa)
|21
|Frøydis Meen Waersted (Norway)
|22
|Rachel Neylan (Australia)
|23
|Edwige Pitel (France)
|24
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (United States Of America)
|25
|Anriette Schoeman (South Africa)
|26
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France)
|27
|Loren Rowney (Australia)
|28
|Sophie Creux (France)
|29
|Robin De Groot (South Africa)
|30
|Denise Ramsden (Canada)
|31
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|32
|Toni Bradshaw (New Zealand)
|33
|Courtney Lowe (New Zealand)
|34
|Hanna Solovey (Ukraine)
|35
|Svetlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|36
|Zoe Waters (Australia)
|37
|Sofie De Vuyst (Belgium)
|38
|Edita Pucinskaite (Lithuania)
|39
|Emma Crum (New Zealand)
|40
|Joelle Numainville (Canada)
|41
|Ludivine Henrion (Belgium)
|42
|Inga Cilvinaite (Lithuania)
|43
|Liesbet De Vocht (Belgium)
|44
|Marie Lindberg (Sweden)
|45
|Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)
|46
|Erinne Willock (Canada)
|47
|Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
|48
|Luise Keller (Germany)
|49
|Carmen Small (United States Of America)
|50
|Laura Luxford (Australia)
|0:04:05
|51
|Lise Nøstvold (Norway)
|52
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukraine)
|53
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Luxembourg)
|54
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|0:04:44
|55
|Amanda Spratt (Australia)
|0:04:46
|56
|Amanda Miller (United States Of America)
|57
|Emilie Moberg (Norway)
|0:04:58
|58
|Chloe Mcconville (Australia)
|59
|Emma Lawson (Australia)
|0:05:24
|60
|Katažina Sosna (Lithuania)
|61
|Bridie O'donnell (Australia)
|0:05:39
|62
|Maja Marukic (Croatia)
|63
|Nicole Whitburn (Australia)
|64
|Angela Mcclure (Australia)
|0:05:45
|65
|Simone Grounds (Australia)
|0:05:57
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|DNF
|Sarah Düster (Germany)
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Australia)
|DNF
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|DNF
|Ruth Corset (Australia)
|DNF
|Carla Ryan (Australia)
|DNF
|Edita Janeliunaite (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Rebecca Domange (Australia)
|DNF
|Victoria Luxton (Australia)
|DNF
|Sarah Riley (Australia)
|DNF
|Felicity Wilson (Australia)
|DNF
|Chloe Mcintosh (Australia)
|DNF
|Natalie Langer (Australia)
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Australia)
|DNF
|Marites Bitbit (Australia)
|DNF
|Dinah Chan (Singapore)
|DNF
|Serene Lee (Singapore)
|DNF
|Lizyoung (Australia)
|DNF
|Shanice Nitis (Australia)
|DNF
|Colleen Ang (Singapore)
|DNS
|Claudia Häusler (Germany)
|DNS
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)
|DNS
|Luisa Tamanini (Italy)
|DNS
|Noemi Cantele (Italy)
|DNS
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|DNS
|Tatiann Guderzo (Italy)
|DNS
|Monia Baccaille (Italy)
|DNS
|Elena Berlato (Italy)
|DNS
|Valentina Carretta (Italy)
|DNS
|Eleonora Paruzzo (Italy)
|DNS
|Valentina Scandolara (Italy)
|DNS
|Rossella Callovi (Italy)
|DNS
|Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
|DNS
|Mara Abbott (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Kristin Mcgrath (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Sinead Miller (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|DNS
|Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
|DNS
|Modesta Vžesniauskaite (Lithuania)
|DNS
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|DNS
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|DNS
|Anne Samplonius (Canada)
|DNS
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|DNS
|Naomi Williams (Australia)
|DNS
|Irene Digenis (Australia)
|DNS
|Lisa Jacobs (Australia)
