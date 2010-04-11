Trending

Ilias wins in Greece ahead of two Ukranians

Boyko victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)1:45:11
2Sergji Rusenko (Ukr)0:00:13
3Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr)0:04:20
4Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)0:04:31
5Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr)0:05:32
6Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:05:43
7Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:06:14
8Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:09:45
9Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:10:47
10Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:11:15
11Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)0:11:52
12Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:13:45
13Petros Gkazonis (Gre)0:14:26
14Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:14:49
15Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)0:15:57
16Dimitris Rovakis (Gre)0:20:17
17Ioan Misailidis (Gre)
18Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)
19Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
20Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)
21Michail Mentis (Gre)
22Nikolaos Konstantopoulos (Gre)
23Romylos Karavezis-Karaveziroglou (Gre)
DNFAleksa Maric (Srb)
DNFGeorgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alla Boyko (Ukr)1:36:18
2Eleni Diakaki (Gre)0:02:00
3Athina Chatzistyli (Gre)0:07:19
4Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)0:08:53
5Danai Srounpouli (Gre)0:19:13
6Alexandra Kokkinopoulou (Gre)0:23:59
7Sabrina Tviss (Gre)0:32:23

Latest on Cyclingnews