Arnaud De Lie wins Heistse Pijl

20-year-old Arnaud De Lie claimed his fifth win of his neo-pro season, taking out the bunch sprint in the Heistse Pijl ahead of more established sprinters Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Mark Cavendish (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl).

The Lotto Soudal rider timed his effort perfectly, sitting back as Nizzolo opened up the sprint then launching to victory. Cavendish, caught behind a split in the final series of turns, had to make up ground but was too late and had to settle for third.

More to come.

