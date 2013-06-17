Kalz wins 40th Harlem Skyscraper Classic
Cutler takes out women's race
Pro men results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kalz (Team Rudy Project Racing)
|0:58:08
|2
|Yondi Schmidt
|3
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|4
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|5
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|6
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|7
|Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:00:01
|8
|Nick Stopler
|9
|Alessandro Matteucci (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
|10
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:02
|11
|Patrick Jones (Calder Stewart)
|12
|Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation)
|13
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|14
|Christian Grasman (Team Rudy Project Racing)
|15
|William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|16
|Anthony Clark (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|17
|Everhard Paredes (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|18
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|19
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|20
|Jenning Huizenga
|21
|Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:00:03
|22
|Juan Carmona Tamayo (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|23
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|24
|Stephen Alexander (CRCA / Foundation)
|25
|Varun Maharaj
|26
|John Durso (Colavita Racing)
|27
|Allan Rego (Champion System P/B Stan's No Tubes)
|28
|Andrew Walsh (Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:00:04
|29
|Anthony Lowe (WS United/Mangoseed/Lucarelli&Castaldi)
|30
|Ted Horwitz (Heart House CADV)
|31
|Michael Zak (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
|32
|Michael Chauner (EQUIPE GARNEAU - QUÉBECOR)
|33
|Steven Ward (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:00:05
|34
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|35
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|36
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)
|37
|Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
|0:00:06
|38
|Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cycling)
|39
|Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant)
|40
|Chris Strumolo (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|41
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|42
|Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:07
|43
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|44
|Scott Savory (We Stand United (W.S.))
|45
|Chris Loehner (CRCA/Bicycle Planet Racing)
|46
|Martin Reinert (Team Rudy Project Racing)
|0:00:08
|47
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|48
|Roselvert Marte Quezada (GS Mengoni)
|0:00:09
|49
|Michael Astell (Mersey Valley)
|50
|Ricky Gargiulo (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|51
|Jeremy Shirock (Peanut Butter Human Zoom)
|0:00:10
|52
|Lynn Murray (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)
|53
|Willie Payton (DRV/RCS/Driscoll)
|0:00:11
|54
|Luke Ockerby
|0:00:12
|55
|J Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)
|0:00:13
|56
|Paul Chooweenam (Team Alanis/Team Alanis)
|57
|Hammean Walker (Major Taylor)
|0:00:15
|58
|Mynor Pineda (Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:00:19
|59
|Thomas Bencivengo (WS United)
|0:00:21
|60
|Zachary Koop (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
|61
|James Stevens (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|0:00:22
|62
|Michael Margarite (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|63
|Seth Houston (Doylestown Bike Works Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|64
|Pascual Caputi
|65
|Daniel Lim (CRCA/W&D Racing)
|0:00:26
|66
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:00:27
|67
|John-Paul Kaminski (Major Taylor Iron Racing)
|0:00:28
|68
|Gregory Olsen (Champsys P/B Stan's Notubes)
|69
|Zoltan Tisza (Champion System P/B Stans's Notubes)
|70
|Kyle Murphy (Champion System P/B Stan's Notubes)
|0:00:31
|71
|Brendan Sullivan (Lupus Racing Team)
|72
|Stephen Jamison (CRCA/Lupus Racing)
|73
|Pascal Sauvayre (CRCA/Bh-Comedy Central)
|74
|Roger Montes (Brooklyn Velo Force)
|0:00:33
|75
|Kyle Foley (Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)
|0:00:34
|76
|William Federico (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:35
|77
|John Minturn (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|78
|Nicholas Roeder (Tri-State Velo / Amoroso's Racing Team)
|0:00:38
|79
|Zebulon Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|80
|Landen Wark-Acebo (Metlife - Noreast Cycling)
|81
|David Wells (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:46
|82
|Andreas Graf (Team Rudy Project Racing)
|0:00:47
|83
|Eric Ragot (Kissena Cycling Club)
|0:00:59
|84
|Achim Burkart (Team Rudy Project Racing)
|0:01:01
|85
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:01:02
|86
|Benjamin Liang (Metlife - Noreast Cycling)
|0:01:07
|87
|Franklin Burgos (CRCA / Dave Jorda Recing)
|0:01:35
|88
|Peter Bell (Metlife - Noreast Cycling)
|0:02:02
|89
|Nico Heblich (Team Rudy Project Racing)
|0:02:09
Pro women results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Shebell)
|0:43:31
|2
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda P/B Raac)
|0:00:01
|3
|Sequoia Cooper
|4
|Patricia Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|5
|Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles)
|0:00:02
|6
|Caryl Gale (Denos Wonder Wheel)
|7
|CarolLynn Mills (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey)
|8
|Nanci Modica (Radical Media)
|9
|Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)
|0:00:03
|10
|Emily Spence (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
|11
|Masha Schneider (CRCA/Westwood Velo)
|12
|Cheryl Wolf (Team Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
|13
|Aimee Layton (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|14
|Sarah Sauvayre (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
|15
|Kathryn Roszko (Bikereg.com)
|0:00:04
|16
|Meredith Uhl (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
|0:00:08
|17
|danielle kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|18
|Camie Kornely (CRCA:Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx)
|0:00:11
|19
|Gabrielle Fisher (Amrita)
|20
|Victoria Brumfield (CRCA / Radical Media)
|21
|Julianne Oberle (Pedalpowertraining.com)
|0:00:12
|22
|Stephanie Kaplan (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|23
|Laura Lee Pedersen Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
|24
|Meghan Schloat (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|25
|Maria Jimenez
|26
|Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media)
|0:00:16
|27
|Victoria Gochenour (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|28
|Lisa Kennish (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|29
|Kathryn Murtagh (Radical Media)
|30
|Anastasia Yanchilina (Houlihan Lokey)
