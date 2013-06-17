Trending

Kalz wins 40th Harlem Skyscraper Classic

Cutler takes out women's race

Image 1 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 24

But Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS/p/b Shebell & Shebell managed to pull out ahaead and take the win.

But Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS/p/b Shebell & Shebell managed to pull out ahaead and take the win.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 24

The women's podium: second place, Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b Raac), 1st place: Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell) 3rd place: Sequoia Cooper (Team New Zealand) Congrats Ladies!

The women's podium: second place, Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b Raac), 1st place: Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell) 3rd place: Sequoia Cooper (Team New Zealand) Congrats Ladies!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 24

The Men's race starts fast and is quickly spread out.

The Men's race starts fast and is quickly spread out.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 24

John Minturn (Bikereg.com/Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) takes a flyer.

John Minturn (Bikereg.com/Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) takes a flyer.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 24

Team Rudy Project revs up the engine on the machine that will protect their sprinter.

Team Rudy Project revs up the engine on the machine that will protect their sprinter.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 24

Mid-Race Prime is won by Mike Margarite (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin).

Mid-Race Prime is won by Mike Margarite (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin).
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 24

Marcel Kalz (Team Rudy Project Racing) concentrates as his teammate shifts into gear.

Marcel Kalz (Team Rudy Project Racing) concentrates as his teammate shifts into gear.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 24

The Team Rudy Project Racing train leaves the station with conductor Kalz.

The Team Rudy Project Racing train leaves the station with conductor Kalz.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 24

The NY grit came out in full force as riders from every team fought down to the wire to stop Rudy Project's momentum.

The NY grit came out in full force as riders from every team fought down to the wire to stop Rudy Project's momentum.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 24

But it was not to be as Kalz took the win by a bike length.

But it was not to be as Kalz took the win by a bike length.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 24

Stephanie Kaplan (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) takes a flyer to help as well.

Stephanie Kaplan (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) takes a flyer to help as well.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 24

Meghan Schloat (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) keeps the pace up high for her team by working so hard out front.

Meghan Schloat (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) keeps the pace up high for her team by working so hard out front.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 21 of 24

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 22 of 24

Danielle Kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) tries to get away from Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell).

Danielle Kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team) tries to get away from Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell).
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 23 of 24

Meredith Uhl (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycling) takes the lead on the turn of the first lap.

Meredith Uhl (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycling) takes the lead on the turn of the first lap.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 24 of 24

Men's podium: 2nd place, Danish rider Yondi Schmidt (BP/Shindler) 1st place Marcel Kalz (Team Rudy Project Racing) 3rd place Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) Congrats to all the riders!

Men's podium: 2nd place, Danish rider Yondi Schmidt (BP/Shindler) 1st place Marcel Kalz (Team Rudy Project Racing) 3rd place Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) Congrats to all the riders!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Pro men results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kalz (Team Rudy Project Racing)0:58:08
2Yondi Schmidt
3Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
4Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
5Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
6Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
7Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria)0:00:01
8Nick Stopler
9Alessandro Matteucci (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
10Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:02
11Patrick Jones (Calder Stewart)
12Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation)
13Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
14Christian Grasman (Team Rudy Project Racing)
15William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
16Anthony Clark (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
17Everhard Paredes (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
18Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
19Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
20Jenning Huizenga
21Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni USA)0:00:03
22Juan Carmona Tamayo (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
23Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
24Stephen Alexander (CRCA / Foundation)
25Varun Maharaj
26John Durso (Colavita Racing)
27Allan Rego (Champion System P/B Stan's No Tubes)
28Andrew Walsh (Century Road Club Assoc)0:00:04
29Anthony Lowe (WS United/Mangoseed/Lucarelli&Castaldi)
30Ted Horwitz (Heart House CADV)
31Michael Zak (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
32Michael Chauner (EQUIPE GARNEAU - QUÉBECOR)
33Steven Ward (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:00:05
34Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
35Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
36Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)
37Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)0:00:06
38Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cycling)
39Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant)
40Chris Strumolo (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
41Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
42Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:07
43Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
44Scott Savory (We Stand United (W.S.))
45Chris Loehner (CRCA/Bicycle Planet Racing)
46Martin Reinert (Team Rudy Project Racing)0:00:08
47Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
48Roselvert Marte Quezada (GS Mengoni)0:00:09
49Michael Astell (Mersey Valley)
50Ricky Gargiulo (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
51Jeremy Shirock (Peanut Butter Human Zoom)0:00:10
52Lynn Murray (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)
53Willie Payton (DRV/RCS/Driscoll)0:00:11
54Luke Ockerby0:00:12
55J Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)0:00:13
56Paul Chooweenam (Team Alanis/Team Alanis)
57Hammean Walker (Major Taylor)0:00:15
58Mynor Pineda (Century Road Club Assoc)0:00:19
59Thomas Bencivengo (WS United)0:00:21
60Zachary Koop (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
61James Stevens (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)0:00:22
62Michael Margarite (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
63Seth Houston (Doylestown Bike Works Cycling Team)0:00:24
64Pascual Caputi
65Daniel Lim (CRCA/W&D Racing)0:00:26
66John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:00:27
67John-Paul Kaminski (Major Taylor Iron Racing)0:00:28
68Gregory Olsen (Champsys P/B Stan's Notubes)
69Zoltan Tisza (Champion System P/B Stans's Notubes)
70Kyle Murphy (Champion System P/B Stan's Notubes)0:00:31
71Brendan Sullivan (Lupus Racing Team)
72Stephen Jamison (CRCA/Lupus Racing)
73Pascal Sauvayre (CRCA/Bh-Comedy Central)
74Roger Montes (Brooklyn Velo Force)0:00:33
75Kyle Foley (Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners)0:00:34
76William Federico (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:35
77John Minturn (Bikereg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:00:37
78Nicholas Roeder (Tri-State Velo / Amoroso's Racing Team)0:00:38
79Zebulon Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
80Landen Wark-Acebo (Metlife - Noreast Cycling)
81David Wells (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:46
82Andreas Graf (Team Rudy Project Racing)0:00:47
83Eric Ragot (Kissena Cycling Club)0:00:59
84Achim Burkart (Team Rudy Project Racing)0:01:01
85Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:01:02
86Benjamin Liang (Metlife - Noreast Cycling)0:01:07
87Franklin Burgos (CRCA / Dave Jorda Recing)0:01:35
88Peter Bell (Metlife - Noreast Cycling)0:02:02
89Nico Heblich (Team Rudy Project Racing)0:02:09

Pro women results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Shebell)0:43:31
2Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda P/B Raac)0:00:01
3Sequoia Cooper
4Patricia Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
5Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles)0:00:02
6Caryl Gale (Denos Wonder Wheel)
7CarolLynn Mills (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey)
8Nanci Modica (Radical Media)
9Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)0:00:03
10Emily Spence (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
11Masha Schneider (CRCA/Westwood Velo)
12Cheryl Wolf (Team Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
13Aimee Layton (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
14Sarah Sauvayre (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
15Kathryn Roszko (Bikereg.com)0:00:04
16Meredith Uhl (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)0:00:08
17danielle kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)0:00:09
18Camie Kornely (CRCA:Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx)0:00:11
19Gabrielle Fisher (Amrita)
20Victoria Brumfield (CRCA / Radical Media)
21Julianne Oberle (Pedalpowertraining.com)0:00:12
22Stephanie Kaplan (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)0:00:13
23Laura Lee Pedersen Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
24Meghan Schloat (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)0:00:15
25Maria Jimenez
26Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media)0:00:16
27Victoria Gochenour (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
28Lisa Kennish (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)0:00:23
29Kathryn Murtagh (Radical Media)
30Anastasia Yanchilina (Houlihan Lokey)

Latest on Cyclingnews