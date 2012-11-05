Image 1 of 15 Compton wins the third and final round of the Cincy3 at Harbin (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 2 of 15 The elite women get underway (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 3 of 15 Katie Compton storms to her third consecutive win in Ohio (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 4 of 15 Katie Compton wins in Harbin Park 2012 (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 5 of 15 Andrea Smith, Katerina Nash and Kaite Compton in the front group on the first lap (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 6 of 15 Katerina Nash leads Compton (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 7 of 15 Katerina Nash in pursuit of Katie Compton (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 8 of 15 Nash and Compton went clear of the bunch early on (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 9 of 15 The elite women at the start line (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 10 of 15 Smith, Nash and Compton in front early on. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 11 of 15 Katie Compton wins her third race in a row (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 12 of 15 Katie Compton goes solo in pursuit of victory (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 13 of 15 Nash and Compton chat after the finish. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 14 of 15 Katlin Antonneau fights for third place (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 15 of 15 Katie Compton rides solo (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

Wearing national champion stripes, Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) pulled off a sweep of Ohio on day three of the Cincy3 Cyclocross Festival p/b Reece-Campbell and United Dairy Farmers.

With soft corners and long uphill straightaway sections between the start, past the pit and through the start finish gate, both the Elite Men and Women brought long lines of riders through the sand pit the first time past the announcer's stand. A solid group of six women made the initial section including: Compton, Katerina Nash (LUNA), Andrea Smith (Ladies First), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale/CyclocrossWorld), Nicole Duke (Natural Grocer's Cycling Team), and Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite).

Closely behind were Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise), Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill), Ashley James (NOW Cycling) and an apparently healthier Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement). Mani didn't start Friday and dropped out mid race at the CX After Dark Event on Saturday.

Between the long climb to the gazebo and the uphill barriers, Compton took to the front and began shedding the baggage. Nash, Antonneau were on board with Duke flying standby. Smith rocketed through the fast and deep downhill sand a few seconds back followed by a 4-woman chase of Thiemann, Bruno Roy, James and Mani.

It was down to two on lap 2 as Compton and Nash broke a ten second gap to Antonneau on some greasy turns adjacent to the main park road. Behind Duke bobbled in the sand. Looking strong and smooth in the treacherous uphill sand, Carey locked on to Duke's wheel. Mani and Thiemann teamed up as the third group on course. Simultaneously, Rebecca Gross (KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires) poked her head into the top 10.

As a group of 10-15 fans on the hill at the barriers did "the wave," Compton put in a small gap on Nash, continued the pressure and eeked out a 23 second gap by lap 3. It was single riders behind with big gaps between the top 3. The podium was settled with Compton, Nash and Antonneau. After being under the weather for the first two days, Mani's spark was back. She finished 5th behind Carey. After the race, when asked about how she could overcome Compton's grip on the front, Nash said, "My time will come."



