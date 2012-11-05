Compton makes it three from three
US champion too good for Nash, Antonneau
Wearing national champion stripes, Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) pulled off a sweep of Ohio on day three of the Cincy3 Cyclocross Festival p/b Reece-Campbell and United Dairy Farmers.
With soft corners and long uphill straightaway sections between the start, past the pit and through the start finish gate, both the Elite Men and Women brought long lines of riders through the sand pit the first time past the announcer's stand. A solid group of six women made the initial section including: Compton, Katerina Nash (LUNA), Andrea Smith (Ladies First), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale/CyclocrossWorld), Nicole Duke (Natural Grocer's Cycling Team), and Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite).
Closely behind were Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise), Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill), Ashley James (NOW Cycling) and an apparently healthier Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement). Mani didn't start Friday and dropped out mid race at the CX After Dark Event on Saturday.
Between the long climb to the gazebo and the uphill barriers, Compton took to the front and began shedding the baggage. Nash, Antonneau were on board with Duke flying standby. Smith rocketed through the fast and deep downhill sand a few seconds back followed by a 4-woman chase of Thiemann, Bruno Roy, James and Mani.
It was down to two on lap 2 as Compton and Nash broke a ten second gap to Antonneau on some greasy turns adjacent to the main park road. Behind Duke bobbled in the sand. Looking strong and smooth in the treacherous uphill sand, Carey locked on to Duke's wheel. Mani and Thiemann teamed up as the third group on course. Simultaneously, Rebecca Gross (KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires) poked her head into the top 10.
As a group of 10-15 fans on the hill at the barriers did "the wave," Compton put in a small gap on Nash, continued the pressure and eeked out a 23 second gap by lap 3. It was single riders behind with big gaps between the top 3. The podium was settled with Compton, Nash and Antonneau. After being under the weather for the first two days, Mani's spark was back. She finished 5th behind Carey. After the race, when asked about how she could overcome Compton's grip on the front, Nash said, "My time will come."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross
|0:41:49
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA
|0:01:02
|3
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:15
|4
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagon Boise
|0:03:16
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:03:47
|6
|Nicole Duke (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|7
|Maureen Bruno Boy (USA) Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles
|0:04:27
|8
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF-Elite
|0:04:37
|9
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|0:04:51
|10
|Andrea Smith (USA) Ladies First
|0:04:58
|11
|Allison Arensman (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training pb ABRC
|0:05:06
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:15
|13
|Erin Silliman (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|0:05:23
|14
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:05:34
|15
|Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:05:48
|16
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:06:28
|17
|Bridget Donovan (USA) Bio Wheels Racing
|0:08:38
|18
|Jessica Owings (USA) MOAB Cyclocross
|0:08:53
|19
|Sarah Fredrickson (USA) Speedway Wheelmen
|-1lap
|20
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Matthews Bicycles
|-1lap
|21
|Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|-2laps
|22
|Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Team Hungry
|-2laps
|DNF
|Ashley James (USA) NOW Cycling
