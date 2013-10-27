Wyman triumphs at Superprestige Ruddervoorde
British champ Harris second, Belgian champ Cant third
European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) atoned for her disappointing performance at the previous day's World Cup round in the Czech Republic by riding away with the win in Ruddervoorde, Belgium, today at the opening round of the Superprestige series. After notching four victories on US soil at the start of this season's 'cross campaign, today's victory was the first in Europe for Wyman.
Wyman's compatriot, British 'cross champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), finished second at 27 seconds after Wyman pulled away on the opening lap. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dug deep to outsprint Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus) for third place 21 seconds later which prevented a British sweep of the podium.
The British women have enjoyed a remarkable string of success in Ruddervoorde as Wyman took her second win there in three years while runner-up Harris came into the race as the defending champion. Harris also finished 2nd to Wyman in 2011.
Wyman had placed 11th the previous day at the World Cup in Tabor, 1:19 off the pace of winner and new World Cup leader Katie Compton, but had a much better outing in Belgium.
"In the Czech Republic on Saturday I had a really bad day," said Wyman. "On that parcours and in those circumstances you cannot hide it.
"Today the feeling was much better for me on a course with a lot of variety. Hopefully I can repeat that performance this coming Friday at the Koppenbergcross, my Belgian home. However, I expect that Nikki will make it hard for me."
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:42:36
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:48
|4
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|7
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:02:38
|8
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:02:55
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:03:12
|10
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:03:24
|11
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|0:03:45
|12
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:04:09
|13
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:04:21
|14
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:04:28
|15
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|16
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|0:04:36
|17
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|18
|Maud Kaptheyns (Ned)
|0:04:48
|19
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|0:04:49
|20
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:05:31
|21
|Femke Van den Driessche
|0:05:33
|22
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:05:53
|23
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:06:08
|24
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:06:15
|25
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|0:07:12
|26
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars
|0:07:35
|27
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|28
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:07:53
|29
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|0:08:40
|30
|Valerie Boonen (Bel)
|0:09:25
|31
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|32
|Aurélie Vermeir (Bel)
|33
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|34
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|35
|Katleen Fraeye (Bel)
|36
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|37
|Cindy Diericx (Bel)
|38
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|39
|Maud Vandenbrande (Bel)
|40
|Melissa Peers (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy