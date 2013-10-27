Image 1 of 2 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) won at Superprestige Ruddervoorde for the second time in three years (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 Elite women's podium at Superprestige Ruddervoorde (L-R): Nikki Harris, Helen Wyman and Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be)

European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) atoned for her disappointing performance at the previous day's World Cup round in the Czech Republic by riding away with the win in Ruddervoorde, Belgium, today at the opening round of the Superprestige series. After notching four victories on US soil at the start of this season's 'cross campaign, today's victory was the first in Europe for Wyman.

Wyman's compatriot, British 'cross champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), finished second at 27 seconds after Wyman pulled away on the opening lap. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dug deep to outsprint Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus) for third place 21 seconds later which prevented a British sweep of the podium.

The British women have enjoyed a remarkable string of success in Ruddervoorde as Wyman took her second win there in three years while runner-up Harris came into the race as the defending champion. Harris also finished 2nd to Wyman in 2011.

Wyman had placed 11th the previous day at the World Cup in Tabor, 1:19 off the pace of winner and new World Cup leader Katie Compton, but had a much better outing in Belgium.

"In the Czech Republic on Saturday I had a really bad day," said Wyman. "On that parcours and in those circumstances you cannot hide it.

"Today the feeling was much better for me on a course with a lot of variety. Hopefully I can repeat that performance this coming Friday at the Koppenbergcross, my Belgian home. However, I expect that Nikki will make it hard for me."