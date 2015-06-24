Bouhanni wins Halle-Ingooigem
Boeckmans and Theuns take second and third
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was victorious at Halle-Ingooigem, coming out on top in the bunch sprint ahead of Kris Boekmans (Lotto-Soudal) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
At the end of the 198.8km Belgian one-day race, it was Boekmans who had a lead-out in the straight drag to the line, but Bouhanni was in his wheel and able to come round him with ease when the sprint was launched.
It provides further confirmation of the Frenchman’s form with just 10 days to go until the Tour de France, coming off the back of the two victories he picked up at the Critérium du Dauphiné this month. Bouhanni dropped down to Pro Conti level with Cofidis from WorldTour outfit FDJ for 2015 and after a decidedly sluggish start to the season, he has gone from strength to strength and now has six wins.
The main breakaway of the day was made up of five riders who carved out an advantage of over six minutes. They were Sam Lennertz (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace), Xandro Meurisse (An Post-Chain Reaction), Paulius Siskevicius (An Post-Chain Reaction), David Boucher (FDJ), and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team). By the 30km to go mark, however, their lead was less than a minute, and that tumbled when there was split in the peloton with 20 remaining
Then a more established group of riders managed to create an advantage. Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep), Jesse Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis), and Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Soudal) were joined by Niki Terpstra (Etixx) and gained half a minute.
Maes attacked repeatdedly inside the final 10km and was the final rider to be caught but couldn’t prevent the inevitable and it was all together going into the straight final kiometre, which headed downhill before flattening out at 200 metres.
There was a big crash on the right hand side of the road inside the final 50 metres but Bouhanni was already sailing through on the left.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:47:17
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|15
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|16
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:00:03
|21
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|23
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|24
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|25
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|27
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|28
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|30
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|32
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|36
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|38
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|40
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|41
|James Spragg (GBr) CCT p/b Champion System
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|44
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:00:14
|47
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:16
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|50
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:22
|52
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:24
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|57
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:33
|59
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:55
|63
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:04
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|65
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:15
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|70
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|72
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|73
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|74
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|75
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:04:21
|76
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:04:39
|77
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|78
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|79
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|0:07:26
|81
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|82
|Sten Van Gucht (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|83
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
|84
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|85
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|86
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|87
|Eoin Mccarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|88
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|89
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|91
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|92
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|95
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|98
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|99
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|101
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|102
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
|103
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|104
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|106
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|107
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|108
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|110
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|111
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|119
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|120
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|121
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|122
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|123
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Jordan Stannus (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Jesse Geerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Joshoa Haggerty (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Michael Vink (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Vincent De Boeck (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Quincy Vens (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
