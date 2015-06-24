Trending

Bouhanni wins Halle-Ingooigem

Boeckmans and Theuns take second and third

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) poses with his trophy for the victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eugenio Alafaci receives help after hitting the ground hard

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) warms up for the Tour with another win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There was a big crash inside the final 100 metres

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was victorious at Halle-Ingooigem, coming out on top in the bunch sprint ahead of Kris Boekmans (Lotto-Soudal) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

At the end of the 198.8km Belgian one-day race, it was Boekmans who had a lead-out in the straight drag to the line, but Bouhanni was in his wheel and able to come round him with ease when the sprint was launched.

It provides further confirmation of the Frenchman’s form with just 10 days to go until the Tour de France, coming off the back of the two victories he picked up at the Critérium du Dauphiné this month. Bouhanni dropped down to Pro Conti level with Cofidis from WorldTour outfit FDJ for 2015 and after a decidedly sluggish start to the season, he has gone from strength to strength and now has six wins.

The main breakaway of the day was made up of five riders who carved out an advantage of over six minutes. They were Sam Lennertz (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace), Xandro Meurisse (An Post-Chain Reaction), Paulius Siskevicius (An Post-Chain Reaction), David Boucher (FDJ), and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team). By the 30km to go mark, however, their lead was less than a minute, and that tumbled when there was split in the peloton with 20 remaining

Then a more established group of riders managed to create an advantage. Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep), Jesse Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis), and Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Soudal) were joined by Niki Terpstra (Etixx) and gained half a minute.

Maes attacked repeatdedly inside the final 10km and was the final rider to be caught but couldn’t prevent the inevitable and it was all together going into the straight final kiometre, which headed downhill before flattening out at 200 metres. 

There was a big crash on the right hand side of the road inside the final 50 metres but Bouhanni was already sailing through on the left.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:47:17
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
6Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
13Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
15Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
16Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
20Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:00:03
21Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
23Jelle Donders (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
24Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
25Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
27Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
28Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:10
30Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
32Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
38Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
40Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
41James Spragg (GBr) CCT p/b Champion System
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
44Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
46Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Colba - Superano Ham0:00:14
47Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:16
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
50Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:22
52Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:24
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
57Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:33
59Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:55
63Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:04
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:09
65Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:15
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
70Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
72Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:01
73Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
74Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:59
75Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Team 3M0:04:21
76Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:04:39
77Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
78Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team0:05:17
79Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M0:07:26
81Dirk Finders (Ger) Veranclassic - Ekoi
82Sten Van Gucht (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
83Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
84André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
85Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
86Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
87Eoin Mccarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
88Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
89Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
91Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
92Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
94Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
95Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
98Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
99Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
101Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
102Mathew Zenovich (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
103Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
104Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
106Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
107Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
108Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
110Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
111Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
116Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
119Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
120Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
121Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
122Felix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
123Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFCarlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFNick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFJordan Stannus (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFTom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFJesse Geerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFPaco Ghistelinck (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFJoshoa Haggerty (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFMichael Vink (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFJens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel
DNFGlenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel
DNFVincent De Boeck (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFKenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFGlenn Vandemaele (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFQuincy Vens (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFRomain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAngelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFYorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFFabrice Mels (Bel) Team 3M
DNFFrederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFLukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFRichard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFToon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
DNFThijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFSerge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFMelvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFJoren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

