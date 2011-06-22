Cuvers nabs Halle-Ingooigem ivctory
Jacobs, Meersman round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:40:54
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:05
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:07
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:37
|10
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|11
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|12
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:40
|13
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|15
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|24
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|25
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|30
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|32
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|39
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:06
|40
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|42
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac
|46
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|47
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|50
|Sacha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange -Magic-Sportfood.de
|51
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|52
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|56
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|57
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|61
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|62
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|64
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|68
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|70
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|71
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|72
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|75
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|76
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|80
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|82
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|83
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|84
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:05
|85
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:03:10
