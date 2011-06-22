Trending

Cuvers nabs Halle-Ingooigem ivctory

Jacobs, Meersman round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:40:54
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:05
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:07
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:37
10Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
11Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
12Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:40
13Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
14Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
15Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
24Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
26Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
29Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
30Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
32Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:47
39Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:06
40Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
42Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
44Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac
46Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
47James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
50Sacha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange -Magic-Sportfood.de
51Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
52Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
53Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
56Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
57Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
59Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
61Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
64Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
65William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
67Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
68Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
69Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
70Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
71Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
72Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
75Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
76Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
79Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
82Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
83Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
84Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:05
85Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:03:10

