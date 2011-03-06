Hannes Metzler (Muskelkater Genesis Team) repeated his victory from last year in the Haifa race this morning after battling with Marek Galinski (JBG-2 UCI MTB Team). The Austrian Metlzer picked up more points this time, though, as this year's race - organized by the Israel Cycling Federation and the municipality of the northern port city - was upgraded to a UCI class 1 event.

Metzler came from behind to win the race, which was led from the beginning by Swiss rider Mattias Rupp (Team Firebike Droessiger). Rupp began to fade at the end of the fourth of six laps, and when Metzler and Galinski crossed the line together with one lap to go, it was clear that the race will come down to the line.

The perfect riding conditions - the race was held under a clear blue sky and mild temperatures of around 20 degrees Celsius - made for a very fast race: Metzler finished six laps of the 5km course in just over an hour and 15 minutes, with Galinski a close eight seconds behind.

In the women's race it was Anna Szafraniec (CCC Polkowice) who took the lead early and held it on for five laps. Hungarian National Champion Barbara Benko (Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team) was able to come from behind and finish second, while Israeli National Champion Noga Korem Noga Korem (TeaMisgav) took third.

Local TeaMisgav dominated the junior men's race with Roy Goldstein first and Omer Shubi second. Guy Gabay of TNT, another local club, finished third. TNT also took the junior women's race with Yuval Bar-Ziv and Megan Belzer taking first and second in front of Moran Tal-Paz (CCC).

Over 30 foreign riders participated in the second of three UCI races held in Israel this week. The last one will be held on March 12 in Misgav.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 1:15:57 2 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team 0:00:08 3 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team 0:00:42 4 Mattias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike Droessiger 0:01:01 5 Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:01:49 6 Martin Loo (Est) Infotre-Biesse Leecougan 0:01:55 7 Shlomi Haimi (Isr) Focus MIG 0:02:47 8 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:03:12 9 Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team 0:04:02 10 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Team Berg 0:04:32 11 Robby Debock (Bel) Waasland MTB Team 0:04:54 12 Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team 0:05:06 13 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser 0:05:14 14 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:05:15 15 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Easton Rockets 0:05:16 16 Evgeny Pechenin (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia 0:05:19 17 Benjamin Büchi (Swi) Swiss GS Domaine du Frigoulet 0:05:52 18 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Greece 0:06:47 19 Marco Schaetzing (Ger) 0:07:18 20 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:07:51 21 Oded Danon (Isr) CCC 0:09:07 22 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:10:00 23 Idan Shapira (Isr) CCC 0:10:06 24 Anton Korolev (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia 0:10:36 25 Christian Bickel (Swi) 0:10:50 26 Dror Pekatch (Isr) Israel Go Pro 0:11:12 27 Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:12:31 28 Artium Golovachshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:13:55 29 Itai Bireboim (Isr) For Galilee Cycle 0:14:47 30 Marek Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:15:56 31 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia 0:16:50 -1lap Noam Strashnov (Isr) For Galilee Cycle -1lap Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greece -2laps Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale -2laps Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team -2laps Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece -3laps Tal Koler (Isr) TeaMisgav -4laps Eliad Daniel (Isr) CCC DNF David Simon (Ger) DNF Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale DNS Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team DNS Yoav Tal (Isr) Emek Haosher DNS Anton Michaelov (Isr) TACC

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 1:16:35 2 Barbara Benko (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:02:33 3 Noga Korem (Isr) TeaMisgav 0:03:01 4 Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC 0:04:48 5 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:05:53 6 Kristien Nelen (Bel) Scott - Goeman UCI Team 0:10:23 7 Paz Bash (Isr) TACC 0:12:45 -1lap Idit Shub (Isr) CCC -2laps Anna Konovalova (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia DNS Gili Tamir (Isr) CCC

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Goldstein (Isr) TeaMisgav 0:55:36 2 Omer Shubi (Isr) TeaMisgav 0:00:27 3 Guy Gabay (Isr) TNT 0:01:06 4 Ben Einhorn (Isr) TEAM 500 WATT 0:02:01 5 Guy Niv (Isr) TACC 0:02:08 6 Daniel Sermonta (Isr) CCC 0:02:45 7 Elad Cohen (Isr) CCC 0:02:53 8 Guy Sagiv (Isr) CCC 0:05:05 9 Hagai Shalit (Isr) CCC 0:05:08 10 Tom Langer (Isr) Emek Haosher 0:07:03 11 Ofek Hason (Isr) TNT 0:09:00 12 Omer Kafri (Isr) CCC 0:11:25 -1lap Ran Bloom (Isr) TeaMisgav DNS Tom Razabi (Isr) TEAM 500 WATT DNS Oren Almog (Isr) CCC