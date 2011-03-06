Trending

Metzler takes a close Haifa Race

Galinksi misses out, Szafraniec gets a win for Poland in women's race

Hannes Metzler (Muskelkater Genesis Team) repeated his victory from last year in the Haifa race this morning after battling with Marek Galinski (JBG-2 UCI MTB Team). The Austrian Metlzer picked up more points this time, though, as this year's race - organized by the Israel Cycling Federation and the municipality of the northern port city - was upgraded to a UCI class 1 event.

Metzler came from behind to win the race, which was led from the beginning by Swiss rider Mattias Rupp (Team Firebike Droessiger). Rupp began to fade at the end of the fourth of six laps, and when Metzler and Galinski crossed the line together with one lap to go, it was clear that the race will come down to the line.

The perfect riding conditions - the race was held under a clear blue sky and mild temperatures of around 20 degrees Celsius - made for a very fast race: Metzler finished six laps of the 5km course in just over an hour and 15 minutes, with Galinski a close eight seconds behind.

In the women's race it was Anna Szafraniec (CCC Polkowice) who took the lead early and held it on for five laps. Hungarian National Champion Barbara Benko (Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team) was able to come from behind and finish second, while Israeli National Champion Noga Korem Noga Korem (TeaMisgav) took third.

Local TeaMisgav dominated the junior men's race with Roy Goldstein first and Omer Shubi second. Guy Gabay of TNT, another local club, finished third. TNT also took the junior women's race with Yuval Bar-Ziv and Megan Belzer taking first and second in front of Moran Tal-Paz (CCC).

Over 30 foreign riders participated in the second of three UCI races held in Israel this week. The last one will be held on March 12 in Misgav.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team1:15:57
2Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team0:00:08
3Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team0:00:42
4Mattias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike Droessiger0:01:01
5Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team0:01:49
6Martin Loo (Est) Infotre-Biesse Leecougan0:01:55
7Shlomi Haimi (Isr) Focus MIG0:02:47
8Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team0:03:12
9Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team0:04:02
10Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Team Berg0:04:32
11Robby Debock (Bel) Waasland MTB Team0:04:54
12Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG-2 UCI MTB Team0:05:06
13Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser0:05:14
14Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team0:05:15
15Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Easton Rockets0:05:16
16Evgeny Pechenin (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia0:05:19
17Benjamin Büchi (Swi) Swiss GS Domaine du Frigoulet0:05:52
18Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Greece0:06:47
19Marco Schaetzing (Ger)0:07:18
20Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team0:07:51
21Oded Danon (Isr) CCC0:09:07
22Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:10:00
23Idan Shapira (Isr) CCC0:10:06
24Anton Korolev (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia0:10:36
25Christian Bickel (Swi)0:10:50
26Dror Pekatch (Isr) Israel Go Pro0:11:12
27Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:12:31
28Artium Golovachshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:55
29Itai Bireboim (Isr) For Galilee Cycle0:14:47
30Marek Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team0:15:56
31Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia0:16:50
-1lapNoam Strashnov (Isr) For Galilee Cycle
-1lapAlexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greece
-2lapsBen Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale
-2lapsMatthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team
-2lapsGeorgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece
-3lapsTal Koler (Isr) TeaMisgav
-4lapsEliad Daniel (Isr) CCC
DNFDavid Simon (Ger)
DNFPaul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale
DNSGabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
DNSYoav Tal (Isr) Emek Haosher
DNSAnton Michaelov (Isr) TACC

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice1:16:35
2Barbara Benko (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team0:02:33
3Noga Korem (Isr) TeaMisgav0:03:01
4Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC0:04:48
5Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:05:53
6Kristien Nelen (Bel) Scott - Goeman UCI Team0:10:23
7Paz Bash (Isr) TACC0:12:45
-1lapIdit Shub (Isr) CCC
-2lapsAnna Konovalova (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia
DNSGili Tamir (Isr) CCC

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Goldstein (Isr) TeaMisgav0:55:36
2Omer Shubi (Isr) TeaMisgav0:00:27
3Guy Gabay (Isr) TNT0:01:06
4Ben Einhorn (Isr) TEAM 500 WATT0:02:01
5Guy Niv (Isr) TACC0:02:08
6Daniel Sermonta (Isr) CCC0:02:45
7Elad Cohen (Isr) CCC0:02:53
8Guy Sagiv (Isr) CCC0:05:05
9Hagai Shalit (Isr) CCC0:05:08
10Tom Langer (Isr) Emek Haosher0:07:03
11Ofek Hason (Isr) TNT0:09:00
12Omer Kafri (Isr) CCC0:11:25
-1lapRan Bloom (Isr) TeaMisgav
DNSTom Razabi (Isr) TEAM 500 WATT
DNSOren Almog (Isr) CCC

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuval Bar-Ziv (Isr) TNT0:49:49
2Megan Belzer (Isr) TNT0:02:11
3Moran Tal-Paz (Isr) CCC0:05:21

